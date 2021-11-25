WATCH NOW: Mayor's Turkey Day Run: Hebior, Masaka win 10k races; Dolnik, Balch claim 2-mile titles

Jacob Hebior is used to finishing near the top when he competes in races, and on Thursday morning he finished right at the top.

Hebior, a 2016 Central graduate who earned a Southern Lakes Conference Athlete of the Year award while with the Falcons, won the 10-kilometer race along Kenosha’s lakefront with a time of 33 minutes, 3 seconds in the 42nd Mayor’s Turkey Day Run.

It was the return of the race after a one-year hiatus, as it was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hebior brought it back with a bang, as he added another Turkey Day Run 10k title to his accomplishments to go with his first-place finish in 2017. Additionally, Hebior has won a pair of 10k titles in the YMCA Firecracker Run, in 2017 and 2019, and a title in the open race of the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships Midwest Regional in 2017, among his other accomplishments.

Hebior, competing in the 20-24-year old age division, finished just ahead of Mason Stiles of Racine, who finished Thursday’s 10k race in second place in 33:52 and was the top finisher in the 15-19 age division.

The top female finisher in the 10k, meanwhile, was Kimiyo Masaka of Oak Creek, who was in the 25-29 age division and placed 34th overall in the race with a time of 42:27, slightly ahead of Haydn Johnson of Superior, who placed second among females in the 10k in 43:22 and was one of the younger runners in the field, competing in the 10-14 age division.

In Thursday’s other race, the 2-mile run/walk, Pleasant Prairie’s Ryan Dolnik, in the 20-24 age division, was the top overall finisher. Dolnik, who ran at Indian Trail and this fall was a junior on the UW-Oshkosh men’s cross country team, crossed the finish line in 10:32.

He was just ahead of Racine’s Josh Slamka, a former UW-Parkside standout and the 2019 Turkey Day Run 2-mile run/walk champion. Slamka, competing in the 40-44 age division, placed second in Tuesday’s race with a time of 10:43.

The top female finisher in the 2-mile run/walk Tuesday was former Indian Trail standout Molly Balch, who was competing in the 15-19 age division and placed 20th overall in 13:30.

That was just ahead of Kenosha’s Amy Sichmeller, who was in the 35-39 age division and placed second among all female entrants with a time of 13:42.

Age-group winners

There were 1,052 finishers overall in Thursday’s 2-mile run/walk and 282 finishers overall in the 10k race. Both races started and ended at the Kenosha Public Museum.

Male age-group winners in the 10k, in addition to Hebior in the 20-24 age group and Stiles in the 15-19 age group, were Kenosha’s Gabriel Chavez (10-14), Bristol’s Corbin Bevry (25-29), Madison’s Marcus Hawkins (30-34), Mount Pleasant’s Tim Lambiris (35-39), Kenosha’s Freddy Garcia (40-44), Racine’s Matthew Gorbaty (45-49), Walworth’s Ed Edinger (50-54), Racine’s Tom Lamke (55-59), South Milwaukee’s Tom Dolnik (60-64), Kenosha’s Paul Roskres (65-69), Kenosha’s Daniel Mickelsen (70-74) and Elkhorn’s Jim Middleton (75-79).

Female age-group winners in the 10k, in addition to Masaka in the 25-29 age group and Johnson in the 10-14 age group, were Kenosha’s Tess Callahan (15-19), Kenosha’s Ruth Daghfal (20-24), Milwaukee Elizabeth Poeschl (30-34), Pleasant Prairie’s Jen Jankiewicz (35-39), Racine’s Sam Cohen (40-44), Waukegan (Ill.)’s Martha Sostre (45-49), Kenosha’s Stacy Tackett (50-54), Antioch (Ill.)’s Laura Teven Watkinson (55-59), Madison’s Georgine Kudrna (60-64), Burlington’s Barbara Jewell (65-59) and Crystal Lake (Ill.)’s Maria Omori (75-79).

Male age-group winners in the 2-mile run/walk, in addition to Dolnik in the 20-24 age group and Slamka in the 40-44 age group, were Kenosha’s Anders Dregne (1-9), Kenosha’s Alexander Zabel (10-14), Pleasant Prairie’s Keegan Meier (15-19), Aurora (Colo.)’s Caleb LaBelle (25-29), Pleasant Prairie’s Daniel LaBelle (30-34), Nacogdoches (Tex.)’s Robert Hansen (35-39), Kenosha’s Frank Pielhau (45-49), Kenosha’s Brian Rummelhart (50-54), Kenosha’s Charles Leipzig (55-59), Kenosha’s Tom Blise (60-64), Kenosha’s McMurry Wilson (65-69), Milwaukee’s Ron Winkler (70-74), Kenosha’s Jack Rose (75-79) and Kenosha’s Ben Harbach (80-plus).

Female age-group winners, in addition to Balch in the 15-19 age division and Sichmeller in the 35-39 age division, were Pleasant Prairie’s Myla Meier (1-9), Kenosha’s Jill Herrman (10-14), Kenosha’s Reeham Sedky (20-24), South Milwaukee’s Sara Knapp (25-29), Kenosha’s Erika Bennett (30-34), Orlando (Fla.)’s Jill Easton (40-44), Pleasant Prairie’s Jodie Meier (45-49), Pleasant Prairie’s Stephanie Domin (50-54), Racine’s Martha Aslakson (55-59), Kenosha’s Christy Hoff (60-64), Kenosha’s Judy Pulera (65-69), Bristol’s Ruth Kiraly (70-74), Racine’s Karen Sivley (75-79) and Pleasant Prairie’s Beverly Hintzman (80-plus).

