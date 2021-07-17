WATCH NOW: Northwoods League: Hasser's coaching journey brings him full circle in Kenosha

If he can tweak something, or give that player a piece of information they can use at the plate, then that’s one goal achieved.

And with every player in a different place, some established in their program, some looking to transfer, some on the verge of being drafted into the Major Leagues, there’s many moving pieces, Hasser said.

“You don’t want to get too crazy with working on their swing too much and working on the basics too much,” he said. “It’s more, how can you get this kid right mentally to step into the box tonight and feel comfortable? It’s really short-term and really quick.”

Getting his start

After three years at Parkside, Hasser made the decision to transfer and reached out to longtime Carthage baseball coach Augie Schmidt IV. Hasser, now 32, earned a degree in public relations from Carthage in 2011.

Schmidt gave him a chance that year, and when Hasser expressed an interest in coaching, that relationship just continued.

“Augie has kind of been my lifeline in college baseball,” Hasser said. “I owe everything to him. I was looking for a home last-minute (as a senior), and he was able to give that to me. I was kind of lost, and he gave me an opportunity to finish my career there.