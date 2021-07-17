WATCH NOW: Northwoods League: Hasser's coaching journey brings him full circle in Kenosha

An opportunity to play NCAA Division II college baseball at UW-Parkside brought John Hasser from St. Louis to Kenosha.
And at that time, he certainly didn’t think his future would have him putting more than temporary roots down here.
But his journey through college included a one-year stop at Carthage, a coaching stint in the Northwoods League with the Lakeshore Chinooks and a now 10-year run as an assistant at Carthage. Now, this summer, he’s in the midst of his second season as a hitting coach with the NWL’s Kenosha Kingfish.
While Hasser is not a native Wisconsinite, this certainly now is home — and he’s loving every minute of it.
“It’s been great,” Hasser said before the Kingfish held batting practice Wednesday at Simmons Field. “(Kingfish manager) Mike Porcaro gave me the opportunity here when he got the job last year as the manager. ... I was itching to kind of get my foot in the door with this organization, and it’s been really cool.
“It’s pretty special, how (the Kingfish) operate, the fan experience, the player experience, all-around. It’s tops in the league. I kind of viewed it from afar being with the Chinooks, and you kind of admire it. Being 10 minutes away from home has been great.”
Porcaro said Hasser has been a great fit from the start.
“He’s just a baseball guy through and through,” Porcaro said. “He lives it. He eats, sleeps and breaths baseball, and I think that’s really important when you’re at the yard every single day. You need baseball guys around, and he’s definitely the epitome of that.”
When it comes to his position with the Kingfish, Hasser knows he only gets his young players for a very short time during the summer months.
To that end, that makes coaching them a bit different, because players in the league come from all around the country and from all different backgrounds.
Meshing all that is a bit of a juggling act, Hasser said.
“They’re all borrowed players,” he said. “They’re not ours. We’re obviously respectful of where they come from. They all come from different backgrounds, different programs, they have different expectations. Some guys have never played. Some guys have a ton of experience playing at the college level.
“You have all these different backgrounds, and you’re trying to get them to come together. Mike has instilled a really good culture here this summer, where it feels like a college team. They feel really united, and they really came together.”
Because the season is so short, Hasser said he tries to keep notes on each hitter to help them, but also to keep things simple in their approach.
If he can tweak something, or give that player a piece of information they can use at the plate, then that’s one goal achieved.
And with every player in a different place, some established in their program, some looking to transfer, some on the verge of being drafted into the Major Leagues, there’s many moving pieces, Hasser said.
“You don’t want to get too crazy with working on their swing too much and working on the basics too much,” he said. “It’s more, how can you get this kid right mentally to step into the box tonight and feel comfortable? It’s really short-term and really quick.”
Getting his start
After three years at Parkside, Hasser made the decision to transfer and reached out to longtime Carthage baseball coach Augie Schmidt IV. Hasser, now 32, earned a degree in public relations from Carthage in 2011.
Schmidt gave him a chance that year, and when Hasser expressed an interest in coaching, that relationship just continued.
“Augie has kind of been my lifeline in college baseball,” Hasser said. “I owe everything to him. I was looking for a home last-minute (as a senior), and he was able to give that to me. I was kind of lost, and he gave me an opportunity to finish my career there.
“Just being there with him for a year kind of opened my eyes to wanting to coach. I never thought it would be a long-term thing, but now I’m trying to make a career of it. It’s been pretty special. I owe it all to him and the other coaches at Carthage and the opportunity they gave me as a young guy trying to get into it.”
Hasser, who was recruited to Parkside by former Major Leaguer and St. Joseph graduate Jarvis Brown — who won a World Series title with the Minnesota Twins in 1991 — was a three-year starter for the Rangers with a career batting average of .279.
In his only season with Carthage, Hasser played in 40 of 43 games and hit .263 with 26 RBI.
The path from St. Louis to Kenosha came about because of Brown, Hasser said — and when Brown left Parkside and landed at Carthage as an assistant coach, making that move within the same city was a perfect fit.
“Jarvis was the guy I wanted to play for,” Hasser said. “I always kind of credit Jarvis as the reason why I came from St. Louis to Wisconsin. I wouldn’t be here without him. That was part of my transition to Carthage at the end of it. Jarvis had transitioned over there as an assistant under Augie, and I was like, ‘This is a no-brainer. I’m going to finish and have a great time my final year.’
“... Those two guys, Jarvis and Augie, are my gateways to college baseball as a player and as a coach. I owe it all to them.”
Hasser spent three years coaching with the Lakeshore Chinooks in Mequon, which came on the heels of a playing career in the NWL with the Green Bay Bullfrogs.
Playing and coaching in the NWL gives Hasser perspective, because he knows about the daily grind that comes from being in the league.
That most certainly includes long bus rides to and from Kenosha on a daily basis throughout the season — but that’s where the togetherness as one unit, between the players and the coaches, clearly comes into play.
“We try to tell these guys, ‘If you’re trying to get to the next level and want to play rookie ball or minor-league ball, this is what you have to get used to. This is the grind,’” Hasser said. “We had a little swing last week where we went to central Indiana, to Traverse City, Mich., to Madison, all in three days. We were all in it together.
“... It’s kind of part of our culture here, to kind of embrace it as a group and get through it together.”
All that previous experience certainly helps Hasser not only relate to the players, but also to teach the game, Porcaro said.
“He’s been around a lot of different hitters from all over the place, and I think that just brings him credibility when he’s working with our guys,” Porcaro said. “He’s really knowledgeable about the game and about hitting. ... He’s working with guys who are in the pros right now, and that just gives him credibility. ...
“When you get to talk to pro-level hitters, and your guys hear about it, it kind of perks their ears up a little bit, so that definitely helps.”
Rubbing elbows
During his time with the Chinooks, Hasser also had an opportunity to be around legendary Milwaukee Brewer and Baseball Hall of Famer Robin Yount.
Yount is a part-owner of the Chinooks, and while he has many other interests, he did find time to get to Kapco Park in Mequon on occasion.
And what a better brain to pick for young ballplayers than an iconic figure like Yount.
“A couple times, he came down and just came down in the dugout for a whole game, just sat there on the railing and chatted with the players,” Hasser said. “He’s the most laid-back, coolest guy ever. You would never believe the guy is a Hall of Famer. He’s about as down to earth as you’ll ever find.
“It was pretty need getting to meet him, and the players were (taken aback) to be able to pick the brain of this guy.”
Hasser and his wife, Rachael, live in Kenosha, and with the roots they’ve planted here, this is home for the immediate future at least. Hasser moved here for school, got married two-and-a-half years ago and bought a home here with Rachael in the past year.
And if that includes even more coaching the game he loves and one that’s brought so much to his life, all the better, Hasser said.
“You’re never really in it for the money,” he said. “You’re in it for the love of baseball. You have to find other ways to make money. Every year, that’s kind of (been) enhanced a little bit. Augie has made sure I’ve gotten an enhanced role every year at the school.
“I’m as close to full-time over there without being a full-timer, and every year, it gets a little better and a little closer. I love being part of that program so much. ... I’ve always found I wanted to be at Carthage. I love it there. That’s my home. I’d love to make a career there and be there as long as I can. That’s kind of my goal.”