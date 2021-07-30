WATCH NOW: Northwoods League: Juggling act comes with the territory for Kingfish pitching coach

An added twist is pitchers who may have not thrown off a mound for a period of time can't just jump right back into full-scale action, so that's another variable to take into account.

"You can't just show up and start throwing off the mound if you haven't thrown in a couple weeks or a month," McGrath said. "You have to get yourself ready by throwing bullpens and get your arm loose to be ready to go. It's just a lot of communication to see how guys feel throughout the week."

At the other end of the juggling act is the final days of the season, especially with a team in the midst of a playoff push, because pitchers very likely have reached or will soon reach their innings limit.

"You want the best guys to be able to pitch," McGrath said. "You just to be sure to communicate. I'm a little bit of a middle man (between the player and the coach). Coaches will check in with their players as the summer goes along, and I never want to come between that.

"... We obviously want to keep everybody healthy and strong as they go throughout the summer."