WATCH NOW: Northwoods League: Juggling act comes with the territory for Kingfish pitching coach

There may be no more of a juggling act than what a Northwoods League pitching coach has to fight through.
But fitting all those moving pieces into the puzzle is the trick, and for second-year Kenosha Kingfish pitching coach Quentin McGrath, that's all part of the fun.
McGrath, a Southern California native with three years of collegiate coaching experience at NCAA Division II Missouri Southern, has enjoyed the 2021 NWL season, which is down to its final two weeks before the playoffs.
Nothing beats time at the ballpark, especially after last year's pandemic-shortened campaign that left the Kingfish to face the K-Town Bobbers in the 26-game Kenosha Series, all at Simmons Field.
This summer has certainly felt more normal, McGrath said Thursday afternoon as the team took batting practice at Simmons Field in preparation for its game against the Traverse City Pit Spitters later that night.
"It's been good," McGrath said. "Last summer was my first taste of the Northwoods, and it was only (26) games. It wasn't really a normal summer. This is my first experience with the whole experience of being able to travel with the guys. It's been awesome.
"We've had some good arms. The thing with this kind of league is guys have innings limits and stuff like that, so you lose some guys later in the season. That kind of hurts. But it's been a lot of fun."
Second-year Kingfish manager Mike Porcaro said he turns over a vast majority of the pitching decisions to McGrath on a daily basis.
"He pretty much handles the whole pitching staff," Porcaro said. "I communicate with him about it, but it's really him making the call on who he thinks should be in the starting role, who should be in the bullpen. He kind of lines it up about who is going to be available for us during the week."
Porcaro said having McGrath on his staff is invaluable, because he doesn't have as much of a pitching background himself.
"I wasn't a pitching guy, so I don't even completely understand what a routine looks like during the week leading up to a start," Porcaro said. "He does, so that's where it's nice to have his pitching background and his expertise to help those guys with that. It's really him running that operation, and he does a really good job with that."
Constant communication
When it comes to a plan for the pitching staff, that's where the supreme juggling act comes in, and there's a constant open line of communication between the pitcher, his college coach and McGrath.
Before the NWL season even began, McGrath said he started reaching out to the incoming pitchers to see where they stood as far as innings pitched in the spring for their respective college programs.
An added twist is pitchers who may have not thrown off a mound for a period of time can't just jump right back into full-scale action, so that's another variable to take into account.
"You can't just show up and start throwing off the mound if you haven't thrown in a couple weeks or a month," McGrath said. "You have to get yourself ready by throwing bullpens and get your arm loose to be ready to go. It's just a lot of communication to see how guys feel throughout the week."
At the other end of the juggling act is the final days of the season, especially with a team in the midst of a playoff push, because pitchers very likely have reached or will soon reach their innings limit.
"You want the best guys to be able to pitch," McGrath said. "You just to be sure to communicate. I'm a little bit of a middle man (between the player and the coach). Coaches will check in with their players as the summer goes along, and I never want to come between that.
"... We obviously want to keep everybody healthy and strong as they go throughout the summer."
Teams in the NWL have a mixed bag when it comes to a roster. Some players are established in their college programs, others may have seen limited time and still others may be in limbo and looking for a home in the fall. And, of course, the ultimate goal of most players is to eventually get drafted by a Major League team, as pro scouts are always present at NWL venues.
So add yet another piece to the juggling act.
"You don't have a lot of video to send to the coaches," McGrath said. "But we have a lot of video here with the Northwoods, being on TV every night. If I need to take a video in the bullpen to send off to somebody, I try to do that. We just try to get them noticed as much as we can."
The shorter summer season means McGrath doesn't have the time to retool the pitchers on his staff, so instead, he turns to other slight tweaks as the situations arise.
"You're only seeing so many pitches," he said. "I'm not there every day in practice (when they're at) school, so wherever I see something going on or see (a change) from outing to outing, we can talk about that and see where (the pitcher) was feeling differently."
Loves the atmosphere
With crowds again flocking to Simmons Field and ballparks around the league on a nightly basis, McGrath has been able to get a true feel for the Kingfish fan base.
And that has been a huge win all the way around.
"It's been awesome," McGrath said. "The fans have been great. It's an awesome atmosphere. There's a lot of kids around wanting to get autographs after the game. Our guys really like that, especially with this many games in the summer. It really gets the guys juiced up when there's extra crowds."
And it's not just the atmosphere that McGrath has enjoyed — it's the daily grind of coming to the ballpark to help the Kingfish win as many games as they can.
For a baseball junkie, that's what it's all about, he said.
"Just being here for baseball every day (is what I enjoy)," McGrath said. "It's a summer where you can just lock into baseball. We try to do that back at school where we coach, but other stuff happens. You have to do office stuff and other (tasks).
"In the summer here, you can just be out here in the sun with the guys, learning about them, telling stories. It's definitely an awesome experience."
Coached in perfect game
Prior to coaching at Missouri Southern, McGrath played two seasons at Golden West College (Calif.), followed by his last two seasons at Washburn University (Kansas).
McGrath also coached in 2017 and 2018 with the Long Beach Legends in the California Collegiate League and the Derby Twins in the Jayhawk Collegiate League, respectively.
During his time at Missouri Southern, pitchers under his guidance threw two no-hitters, including a perfect game in 2019 by Will Bausinger, the first in program history.
That was a moment McGrath soon won't forget, as he found himself calling nearly every pitch because Missouri Southern had a back-up catcher in the game who wasn't as experienced as the starter.
As the game rolled along, all the traditional baseball superstitions in a situation like that took center stage.
"I didn't talk to (Bausinger), I was just talking to the catcher," McGrath said. "It just ended up being an awesome night."
Kingfish fall to Pit Spitters
The Kingfish, meanwhile, suffered their second straight one-run defeat and third consecutive loss overall to the Pit Spitters, falling 2-1 on Thursday night in the third of a four-game series, the first two in Traverse City and the last two at Simmons Field.
The teams concluded their series Friday night. That game ended too late to be included in Saturday's edition of the News.
Kenosha entered Friday's game with a 12-11 record in the second half and a 31-26 mark overall and are almost in must-win mode as the regular season reaches the final weeks.
Going into Friday's games, the Kingfish fell four games behind the first-place Kokomo Jackrabbits (15-6) and two games behind the second-place Pit Spitters (13-8) in the second-half standings of the NWL's Great Lakes East Division.
To join the first-half champion Pit Spitters from the division in the playoffs, the Kingfish either need to win the second-half title or finish with a better overall record than the Jackrabbits, if Traverse City also wins the second-half title.
In Thursday's loss, Kingfish starting pitcher Dalton Wiggins had a terrific performance, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits with three walks and seven strikeouts in seven innings. Randon Dauman then worked two scoreless innings of relief, allowing no hits and a walk with four strikeouts.
But Wiggins (2-2) was saddled with the tough-luck loss, as the Kingfish mustered just a lone run in the bottom of the sixth when Chase Estep hit into a double play that scored Kirk Liebert but also cleared the bases.
The Kingfish continue their six-game homestand this weekend with a two-game series against the Kalamazoo Growlers, on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. and Sunday at 1:05 p.m.