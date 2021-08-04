WATCH NOW: Northwoods League: Kingfish fall to Jackrabbits, drop three games back in division race

The Kenosha Kingfish pitching staff kept pushing water up against the dam all throughout the early innings Wednesday night against the Kokomo Jackrabbits at Simmons Field.

When it finally broke, the runs came bursting through.

Kenosha had to go with a bullpen game, and it was somehow tied 1-1 with two outs in the top of the fourth inning, despite the fact that Kokomo loaded the bases three times in the first four frames.

The Kingfish almost escaped another bases-loaded jam in the fourth, but this time the Jackrabbits busted loose for six two-out runs on their way to a 10-1 victory that extended their lead over the Kingfish in the Northwoods League's Great Lakes East Division to three games with 10 remaining.

"It was a bullpen day," Kingfish manager Mike Porcaro said. "If you have one rough inning in a bullpen day, it's probably going to be a long one for you.

Mike Porcaro Porcaro

"I think they had bases loaded three out of the first four innings. We got out of it twice. We minimized it in the first, got out of it in the second, and then the fourth it bit us in the butt."

Series split