WATCH NOW: Northwoods League: Kingfish fall to Jackrabbits, drop three games back in division race

The Kenosha Kingfish pitching staff kept pushing water up against the dam all throughout the early innings Wednesday night against the Kokomo Jackrabbits at Simmons Field.
When it finally broke, the runs came bursting through.
Kenosha had to go with a bullpen game, and it was somehow tied 1-1 with two outs in the top of the fourth inning, despite the fact that Kokomo loaded the bases three times in the first four frames.
The Kingfish almost escaped another bases-loaded jam in the fourth, but this time the Jackrabbits busted loose for six two-out runs on their way to a 10-1 victory that extended their lead over the Kingfish in the Northwoods League's Great Lakes East Division to three games with 10 remaining.
"It was a bullpen day," Kingfish manager Mike Porcaro said. "If you have one rough inning in a bullpen day, it's probably going to be a long one for you.
"I think they had bases loaded three out of the first four innings. We got out of it twice. We minimized it in the first, got out of it in the second, and then the fourth it bit us in the butt."
Series split
The result was that the Kingfish split their two-game home series with the Jackrabbits when they really needed a sweep. Kenosha, which has played two more games than Kokomo in the season's second half because of make-ups, had its four-game winning streak snapped and dropped to 16-12 in the second half and 35-27 overall.
The Jackrabbits improved to 18-8 in the second half and 38-24 overall and now lead the Kingfish by three games in both categories. The first-half champion Traverse City Pit Spitters, meanwhile, won Wednesday night to jump percentage points ahead of the Kingfish in the second-half standings at 15-11, also three games behind the Jackrabbits.
The Great Lakes East second-half champion will join Traverse City from the division in the playoffs. If the Pit Spitters also win the second-half title, then the team with the next-best overall record gets in.
Kenosha still has 10 games left to make up its deficit, starting Thursday night with four straight in Michigan over the weekend against the last-place Kalamazoo Growlers. And the Kingfish get another crack at Kokomo after that with a two-game set in Indiana on Monday and Tuesday.
The Kingfish don't necessarily have to win all of those games, but they'll have to win most of them.
"You've got 10 games left," Porcaro said. "You've just got to scratch and claw the last 10 games here. Got to go to Kalamazoo and have a good series there.
"... You've just got to make sure you're in position going into Kokomo to still be in it."
Kutzler starts
Tremper graduate Keith Kutzler, who was on the Carthage roster last spring, got the start on the mound Wednesday night for the Kingfish.
Porcaro said Kutzler rested his arm after the college season and didn't start throwing again until about a month ago, so he was on a pitch count around 50. Unfortunately, Kutzler reached that in just two innings, but he did at least limit Kokomo to one run.
He walked the first two batters he faced and hit the third, but he induced a soft grounder that scored one run, followed by a strikeout and a flyout. He again loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the second, but Kingfish first baseman Justin Janas made a nice play to cut down a runner at the plate and convert a rare 3-2-3 double play, then Kutzler got a comebacker to escape the inning unscathed.
The Kingfish tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the second when Matt Korman drew a one-out walk, moved to third on Wyatt Crenshaw's single and scored on Angelo Cantelo's sacrifice fly to center.
Clayton Johnson came in for Kutzler and worked a scoreless top of the third before loading the bases with one out in the top of the fourth on a hit batter, a throwing error by himself that could've been a double play and a walk.
Johnson struck out Tora Otsuka to win a nine-pitch battle for the second out and was a strike away on Chase Meidroth from escaping the inning. But Meidroth blistered a 2-2 pitch to the gap in right-center for a three-run triple, and the floodgates opened.
Johnson walked the next batter, then designated hitter TJ Fondtain ripped an opposite-field missile to left-center that cleared the fence for a three-run homer and a 7-1 lead. Johnson couldn't get out of the inning, which finally ended after the Jackrabbits sent 12 batters to the plate.
"It's pretty crazy, it was 1-1 in that inning with two outs," Porcaro said. "Then before you know it, you're down six runs. But it really started with an error, a miscue in the field (that) led to all those runs. We didn't play clean."
Staked with a big lead, Jackrabbits starter Steven Silvas went to work and completed seven innings. He allowed the lone run on just three hits with two walks and six strikeouts.
Fondtain blasted another homer — this time a two-run shot to right — in the top of the eighth to finish off his three-hit, two-homer, five-RBI night at the plate, then he came in to pitch two scoreless innings to close out the game.