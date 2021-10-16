WATCH NOW: Olympic legend Jackie Joyner-Kersee reflects on brilliant career

Even 33 years later, Jackie Joyner-Kersee can remember it like it was yesterday.
Winning an Olympic gold medal certainly is something that never goes away, and Joyner-Kersee accomplished that feat three times in an iconic track and field career that left her on the short list of the best women to ever compete.
Joyner-Kersee, who is in Kenosha to participate in the Carthage Homecoming and Family Weekend, spoke to a small group of media on a number of topics Thursday afternoon after a presentation she gave in the Niemann Theater. She delivered the keynote address at the 150 Years of Carthage Women closing celebration Friday.
Joyner-Kersee’s first gold medal, in 1988 in Seoul, South Korea, came in the heptathlon — which includes the 100-meter hurdles, 200 dash, 800, high jump, long jump, shot put and javelin — when she set a record that still stands today with 7,291 points.
“I can see myself in the stadium in Seoul, South Korea,” Joyner-Kersee said. “... After it was over, it was like a weight off my shoulder. All I could think about was the little girl from East St. Louis (Ill.). I had talked about maybe one day I could go to the Olympics so I could be on television.
“I was just so happy for all the people who believed in me. For me to stand on that podium with the National Anthem, it was tears of joy. It was an unbelievable experience.”
In those same Olympics, Joyner-Kersee captured gold in the long jump, then she earned her third gold in Barcelona, Spain, in 1992 in the heptathlon. She also owns a silver medal in the heptathlon from the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles and bronze medals in the long jump from Barcelona and from Atlanta in 1996.
The 1996 medal was a battle of attrition for the decorated athlete, as a hamstring injury prevented Joyner-Kersee from finishing the heptathlon. But it wasn’t going to stop her from improving her sixth-place standing in the long jump.
“I truly believe in pulling every muscle in my body to get the job done,” Joyner-Kersee said. “... I always talk about visualizing. (I thought), ‘I’m going to plant this leg, and they’ll send a gurney out to pick me up, but I believe I can get this done. I’m not going to let what happened to me in ‘84 (happen again). I’m going to show I have learned from this experience.’”
Joyner-Kersee said that moment in 1996 is a lesson she continues to share to audiences she speaks to now.
It’s a simple, yet powerful message.
“I say never give up on yourself,” Joyner-Kersee said. “Everybody else can count you out, but if you believe, you can turn a doubter into a believer, but it must start with you first.”
Impressive resume
In addition to the Olympic medals, Joyner-Kersee won four golds at the World Championships, claimed the national heptathlon championship eight times, the national long jump crown nine times and set the American record in the long jump of 24 feet, 7 inches in 1994. She also set national records in the 50-, 55- and 60-meter dashes.
After her retirement from track in the summer of 1998, Joyner-Kersee made one last try at her fifth Olympic team in 2000, but she didn’t qualify. She officially retired for good in 2001.
She left with no regrets.
“I gave my all when I competed,” Joyner-Kersee said. “When I decided to leave the sport, I knew I left knowing I had given my all. My dedication and desires were focused on my community. I wanted to give that same energy to the community.
“It’s very difficult training at a very high level and also trying to run an operation, even though you have other people helping. My name is on that operation. It’s not just in name only. It’s my heart and soul and everything I believe in.”
Joyner-Kersee, now 59, said she stays active with a group of friends who she regularly trains with — but she’s also wise enough to know her limitations.
“I still go out there and walk and run at my own pace,” she said. “Walking was a part of our training. ... People want to race and say, ‘Oh, you still got it.’ I say, ‘No, I don’t. I have enough to get you, that’s about it.’”
Setting the standard
While it was track and field for which Joyner-Kersee will always be remembered, she was far from just a star in that sport.
Joyner-Kersee also was a four-year starter on the UCLA women’s basketball team, where she averaged 9.6 points per game for her career and was named one of the program’s best 15 players ever.
A former high school volleyball player as well, Joyner-Kersee was named Sports Illustrated for Women’s top female athlete of the 20th century.
And that’s an accolade she certainly appreciates to this day.
“When you talk about a century, it’s like, ‘Woah,’” Joyner-Kersee said. “It’s really a great honor that I respect and do not take for granted.
“I just know that all the hard work, and even though I’m the one they celebrated, there were lots of people who helped me.”