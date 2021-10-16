WATCH NOW: Olympic legend Jackie Joyner-Kersee reflects on brilliant career

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to the Olympic medals, Joyner-Kersee won four golds at the World Championships, claimed the national heptathlon championship eight times, the national long jump crown nine times and set the American record in the long jump of 24 feet, 7 inches in 1994. She also set national records in the 50-, 55- and 60-meter dashes.

After her retirement from track in the summer of 1998, Joyner-Kersee made one last try at her fifth Olympic team in 2000, but she didn’t qualify. She officially retired for good in 2001.

She left with no regrets.

“I gave my all when I competed,” Joyner-Kersee said. “When I decided to leave the sport, I knew I left knowing I had given my all. My dedication and desires were focused on my community. I wanted to give that same energy to the community.

“It’s very difficult training at a very high level and also trying to run an operation, even though you have other people helping. My name is on that operation. It’s not just in name only. It’s my heart and soul and everything I believe in.”

Joyner-Kersee, now 59, said she stays active with a group of friends who she regularly trains with — but she’s also wise enough to know her limitations.