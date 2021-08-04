WATCH NOW: Osmani leads Bradford as high school football teams begin practice around the state

For Gaz Osmani, a dream was fulfilled on Tuesday.
The Bradford football team was practicing, and he was running it as the head coach.
Osmani, a 1994 Bradford graduate, was named the Red Devils' head football coach in March, replacing former coach Troy Bowe, who resigned following the season last fall. Osmani had previously served as Bradford's head freshman coach and an offensive line coach and assistant offensive coordinator for the varsity team.
But he was in charge of the whole operation Tuesday, as the Red Devils joined teams around the state in the WIAA's first official day of high school football practice.
This is the job Osmani has always wanted.
"It's a dream come true for me," he said after Tuesday's opening practice. "I've always said this is where I want to be, this is always where I wanted to be. I was jacked all day to get out here with the kids.
"It was a little bit of a rough practice. We're getting some kids still in from vacations and things, but it was awesome to get the kids out here, just get it going."
Junior speedster Keany Parks, who figures to again be a huge part of Bradford's attack after an explosive sophomore campaign, was happy to be practicing under Osmani.
"He's an amazing guy," Parks said. "I've known him for years. He (was) here my freshman year. He wants the best for us and he knows we can be great, and he's going to push us to that level."
Senior under center
Senior quarterback Nate Olson, who's going into his third year as the starting signal-caller, said it's nice to start practice at the normal time this summer, especially under a first-year head coach.
Last year, the high school football season was postponed until mid-September because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Week 1 wasn't until the last weekend in September. This year, the first Friday night of the season is Aug. 20, with Bradford opening up at home against Eau Claire Regis in non-conference play.
"It's just going to get everybody in a groove, and everybody's going to pick up on stuff sooner," Olson said of starting practice the first week of August this year. "Especially having a new offense and a new defense, everybody's going to pick up on it a lot faster.
"We're going to have more time to get ready for the season."
For his part, Osmani is grateful to have an experienced player at quarterback.
"I coached Nate when he was a freshman here, and I coached Nate his sophomore year here, so I've known Nate," Osmani said. "I love the kid. The kid is a warrior. He's awesome to have. I get on him a lot. I look to him right away. But then I tell him I love him, and this and that.
"It's great having him. He can handle that, he knows."
Lots of talent
There's weeks of practice yet before the season even begins, but on paper Bradford should feature a lot of talent this year. The Red Devils return a majority of their offensive starters and a number of defensive starters from last season, and Travis Wilson of WisSports.net picked them to finish second in the Southeast Conference, behind only perennial area power Franklin.
In the WisSports.net Class of 2022 Player Rankings that were recently released, Bradford had one player ranked and six more in the "others to watch" category.
Of course, Osmani's job is to ignore all that.
"I try not to look at the rankings, any of the player rankings," he said. "I know the kids do, because they follow it all. Hey, they've earned it, and I encourage them to earn those kinds of rankings and be proud of those rankings.
"At the same time, they need to be humble. They need to be humble and still know that we've got a lot of work to do. There's a lot of work to do out here, and we've just got to keep going. We can't be complacent. We've got to be out here competing and not be comfortable."
Parks, who would surely be in those rankings if he was a senior, knows talent only takes a team so far.
"We're pretty excited," he said. "But with all the talent we have, we can go nowhere until we feel as a family and be one. So we're working to our goal to be that, that one unit."
'Beautiful air'
The Red Devils, who held a five-day "training camp" just after the Fourth of July for their WIAA-allowed summer contact days, practiced Tuesday in a large open field to the north of the school and just east of the actual turf at Bradford Stadium. The grass is better with temperatures expected to rise into the 90s by the weekend and early next week.
"That turf is probably 30 degrees warmer," Osmani said. "Back here, we get a nice breeze. It's kind of cooler back here."
As of now, the high school football schedule in Wisconsin is back to normal, with two weeks of non-conference play for some schools, followed by seven weeks of conference play and then a true playoff tournament that teams didn't get to experience in 2020.
Things could change at a moment's notice in the pandemic era, but everyone is enjoying life as usual at the moment.
"It's awesome to get here on time, no masks, no nothing right now," Osmani said. "It's great to be out here and breathing this beautiful air and enjoying our practice."
Notes
Here are some other notes about county teams as the 2021 high school football season gets underway:
— The county schedule will actually begin on a Thursday night, Aug. 19, when St. Joseph and Shoreland Lutheran renew their county rivalry with a Week 1 non-conference game at Ameche Field. The Lancers and Pacers are now in the Midwest Classic and Metro Classic conferences, respectively, after those conferences were realigned prior to last season.
— After its opener against Regis, Bradford faces as difficult of a test as a team can face in Week 2 when the Red Devils travel to Muskego for a non-conference game. The Warriors are the two-time defending WIAA Division-1 state champions, having won it all in 2018 and 2019 before no champion was crowned in 2020. Overall, Muskego has won 37 straight games going back to 2017.
— In other county rivalry games, Tremper hosts Bradford on Sept. 3 (Week 3), Tremper hosts Indian Trail on Sept. 17 (Week 5), Indian Trail hosts Bradford on Oct. 1 (Week 7), Wilmot hosts Central on Oct. 15 (Week 9) and St. Joseph hosts Christian Life at Ameche Field on Sept. 10 (Week 4).
— Osmani is the only first-year head coach in the county this season, but Colin Zalokar at Tremper and Jared Franz at Central are both entering their second year.
— The longest-tenured head coach in the county is Shoreland's Paul Huebner, entering his 11th season.
— Christian Life enters its third season in its second go-around as a varsity program, all under head coach Jack Decker.