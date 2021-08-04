WATCH NOW: Osmani leads Bradford as high school football teams begin practice around the state

Lots of talent

There's weeks of practice yet before the season even begins, but on paper Bradford should feature a lot of talent this year. The Red Devils return a majority of their offensive starters and a number of defensive starters from last season, and Travis Wilson of WisSports.net picked them to finish second in the Southeast Conference, behind only perennial area power Franklin.

In the WisSports.net Class of 2022 Player Rankings that were recently released, Bradford had one player ranked and six more in the "others to watch" category.

Of course, Osmani's job is to ignore all that.

"I try not to look at the rankings, any of the player rankings," he said. "I know the kids do, because they follow it all. Hey, they've earned it, and I encourage them to earn those kinds of rankings and be proud of those rankings.

"At the same time, they need to be humble. They need to be humble and still know that we've got a lot of work to do. There's a lot of work to do out here, and we've just got to keep going. We can't be complacent. We've got to be out here competing and not be comfortable."

Parks, who would surely be in those rankings if he was a senior, knows talent only takes a team so far.