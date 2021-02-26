WATCH NOW: Parkside men can't complete comeback against Michigan Tech to open final regular-season series

SOMERS — The UW-Parkside men's basketball team has proven it can fight back from deficits this season.
The problem is getting into them in the first place.
In Friday afternoon's Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game against Michigan Tech at the DeSimone Gymnasium, everything the Rangers did was almost a perfect microcosm of their season, at least lately.
And while Parkside rallied from a 14-point hole in the second half — the second straight game it faced such a deficit — to take a brief one-point lead, it was again too much to overcome, as the Huskies counter-punched for a 70-65 victory.
The Rangers, who trailed 42-30 at halftime Friday, have now trailed by at least four points at some point in the second half eight games in a row. They're 3-5 in that stretch, respectable but no way to live.
"You can't dig yourself a hole against a team (Michigan Tech) that's leading the division," said Parkside senior guard Ramar Evans, who finished with 13 points and seven rebounds. "I'm proud of us for coming back. We did that last week at Lake (Superior) State, but we've got to stop doing that."
Friday's defeat eliminated Parkside form contention for the GLIAC North Division title, or at least the best record in the North. Michigan Tech clinched that by improving to 11-6 on the GLIAC-only schedule with one regular-season game left, while Parkside dropped to 9-8.
Ferris State is now between the teams in second place at 8-7.
Parkside hosts Michigan Tech again at 3 p.m. Saturday to wrap up the regular season, and the Rangers still have a lot to play for.
Point rating system
Since not every team played the same amount of games this season, the GLIAC is using a complicated point rating system that essentially ranks quality of victory to determine seeding for the conference tournament, which begins next week.
As of Friday night, Parkside had a 60.5 in the point rating system, tied for second place in the 12-team conference with Purdue Northwest, behind only the 66.0 of Wayne State (Mich.). If the Rangers finish as one of the top four seeds, they get a bye into the quarterfinals of the GLIAC Tournament, scheduled for Thursday in Hammond, Ind.
The Rangers were also ranked No. 8 in the Midwest in the latest NCAA Division II regional rankings. The top eight teams in each region qualify for the NCAA Division II Tournament.
"At the end of the day, we want to come in first for the whole league, couldn't do that," Evans said. "We want to come in first in our division, couldn't do that.
"But we're still in a good position to get a bye (in the GLIAC Tournament) next week. So we've just got to come out and beat (Michigan Tech on Saturday), and we get that bye."
Bad trends
But to do anything with it, the Rangers will have to stop falling behind in games.
Much of that has to do with inexperience and the loss of their leading scorer, redshirt senior guard Tray Croft, who is academically ineligible for the rest of the season. Parkside has been without Croft for its last eight games.
"As a group, we're pretty inconsistent on the offensive end," Parkside coach Luke Reigel said. "We don't have, let's say, a core two or three guys that when teams go on a run, we can just go to that guy. We just need different guys to step up.
"Until we can get three or four guys on the floor that play at a high level for longer stretches, I think we're just going to have these peaks and valleys. That's kind of how we've been now for a while as far as that."
The Rangers have also struggled mightily to get anything going in transition without Croft, something they would prefer to do but just can't right now. Parkside had just two fast-break points Friday.
"We get no transition points," Reigel said. "We haven't been able to get out and run for seven games, eight games. That makes it difficult. We're usually pretty good in transition."
Without Parkside getting into transition, Michigan Tech was able to execute its fine halfcourt sets Friday, cutting and screening the Rangers into submission. The Huskies went 17-of-29 (58.6 percent) from the field in the first half, including 46.2 percent (6-of-13) from 3-point range, in building a 12-point lead.
The lead swelled to 14 early in the second half and was still at 12 when junior guard Owen White — who finished with a game-high 21 points — drilled a 3 from the right corner to make it 54-42 with 13 minutes, 11 seconds left.
Big run for the lead
Suddenly, though, Parkside got off the deck.
Led by sophomore guard Vinson Sigmon Jr. (18 points) and redshirt junior forward Brandon Hau (13 points, nine rebounds), the Rangers ripped off a 13-0 run and took a 55-54 lead on Sigmon's right-handed banker with 8:32 remaining.
The teams exchanged turnovers, but Michigan Tech came out strong after the under-8-minute timeout with a 7-0 run to take a 61-55 lead on White's bucket.
"I'd like to take back a couple substitutions that we did," Reigel said. "It just cost us some short little runs there at different times. I thought there was some opportunities there.
"I probably should've left the group that was in keep going, but it's tough for guys to play a full 20 minutes against the movement and the screening that they do."
Evans scored on a tough shot in which he switched to his left hand in midair, then sophomore guard Solomon Oraegbu (12 points, five boards) scored on a putback to pull the Rangers within 61-59 with 4:08 remaining.
But the Huskies displayed their halfcourt discipline after that, scoring late in the shot clock on three straight possessions, the last a left-handed flip shot in the post by Owens for a 67-63 lead.
The Rangers called a 30-second timeout with 1:20 remaining and ran a play that looked to have Hau inside for a basket after he dropped his defender. But Hau was called for a charge, much to chagrin of the Parkside bench, and Michigan Tech got the ball back with a two-possession lead.
Parkside was forced to foul after that, and Michigan Tech sealed it at the line, along with the best record in the GLIAC North.
"The adjustments we made at halftime needed to be made 10 minutes earlier, and then maybe we would have won that game," Reigel said. "We've all got to be better (Saturday). Players, coaches, everybody."