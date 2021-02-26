WATCH NOW: Parkside men can't complete comeback against Michigan Tech to open final regular-season series

Bad trends

But to do anything with it, the Rangers will have to stop falling behind in games.

Much of that has to do with inexperience and the loss of their leading scorer, redshirt senior guard Tray Croft, who is academically ineligible for the rest of the season. Parkside has been without Croft for its last eight games.

"As a group, we're pretty inconsistent on the offensive end," Parkside coach Luke Reigel said. "We don't have, let's say, a core two or three guys that when teams go on a run, we can just go to that guy. We just need different guys to step up.

"Until we can get three or four guys on the floor that play at a high level for longer stretches, I think we're just going to have these peaks and valleys. That's kind of how we've been now for a while as far as that."

The Rangers have also struggled mightily to get anything going in transition without Croft, something they would prefer to do but just can't right now. Parkside had just two fast-break points Friday.

"We get no transition points," Reigel said. "We haven't been able to get out and run for seven games, eight games. That makes it difficult. We're usually pretty good in transition."