WATCH NOW: Parkside men do the little things to beat Wayne State, move into tie for first

SOMERS — You can call this one a "spare change" victory.
Because what the UW-Parkside men's basketball team did against Wayne State (Mich.) on Friday at the DeSimone Gymnasium was basically the same thing as a college student finding enough change in the couch cushions to get dinner.
It wasn't always pretty and it was usually difficult, but the short-handed Rangers found enough points in the margins to wring out a big 68-64 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference victory after trailing by as many as nine points in the second half.
"Sometimes it has to be ugly," Parkside coach Luke Reigel said.
Whatever the modus operandi, it was the Rangers' sixth win in their last seven games, as they moved to 8-4 on their GLIAC-only schedule. They also moved into a first-place tie with Michigan Tech in the North Division after the Huskies lost at Davenport on Friday.
Parkside and Wayne State play again at 3 p.m. Saturday at the DeSimone.
On Friday, the Rangers trailed 48-39 with 11 minutes left but chipped away and took control late with a 10-0 run that included eight made free throws in eight attempts.
"We didn't play (well). We kept fighting," Parkside redshirt junior forward Brandon Hau said. "That's all we really did. We made baskets when we needed it, we got stops when we needed it, we got offensive rebounds when we needed it. We just played hard.
"At the end, we played harder than we did the whole game."
Many contributors
The Rangers are without redshirt senior guard Tray Croft, their leading scorer, for the second straight weekend due to personal reasons and on Friday played three freshmen and two other players in their first season with the program.
But the wily veterans came through, as Hau had team highs with 17 points and six rebounds and senior guard Ramar Evans made his usual savvy plays down the stretch and finished with 10 points, three assists and four steals.
Sophomore guard Solomon Oraegbu, meanwhile, hit the go-ahead free throws late and scored 14 points despite being saddled with foul trouble the whole game. Sophomore guard Vinson Sigmon Jr. had nine points, junior center Bryce Prochaska totaled eight points and five rebounds and freshman forward Colin O'Rourke grabbed six boards and handed out four assists.
Parkside shot just 40.4 percent (21-of-52) from the field and was outscored 44-24 in the paint, but the Rangers succeeded in two key areas. They turned the ball over just 11 times against Wayne State's pressure defense and finished 20-of-23 from the free-throw line to the Warriors' 6-of-8.
"When you look at the stat sheet, there's nothing that really jumps off the stats at you," Reigel said. "But I thought what was important was when our offense wasn't flowing, we didn't turn it over.
"We might not make shots, it definitely was not pretty, but we were still grinding out possessions and not handing them easy points. I thought that was important."
Strong defense
Parkside also played well defensively for the most part, which kept the Rangers' deficit manageable when their offense was cold. Redshirt sophomore forward Avery Lewis had a terrific game with 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting, but Parkside did an admirable job on Wayne State's talented backcourt trio of redshirt junior Darian Owens-White, redshirt senior Brailen Neely and junior Antonio Marshall.
Owens-White scored 19 points, but six of those came on 3-pointers in the final seconds when the outcome was basically decided, while Neely had 12 points and four assists but also five turnovers and Marshall had just five points before fouling out.
"Our perimeter players defended well," Reigel said. "Solomon guarded well with four fouls the last eight minutes. Ramar, of course, is always going to defend well. Even (freshman guard) Josiah (Palmer) did a good job on Marshall.
"And then our posts were doing enough to keep them out of the paint and grabbing some big rebounds."
Late runs
But the Rangers still struggled to score, and it seemed like a nine-point deficit may be too much after Neely's layup with 11:00 left gave the Warriors (7-4) a 48-39 lead.
Parkside's offense finally came to life, though, as Palmer and Oraegbu drained 3s from the top of the key and Evans threaded a perfect pass to Hau for a fastbreak layup to cap off an 8-0 run that got the Rangers within 48-47.
They almost took the lead on their next possession, but Oraegbu was called for a charge — his fourth foul — that wiped out a basket. Wayne State then pushed its lead back to 52-47.
Again, though, Parkside rallied with a 6-0 run to take a 53-52 lead. The Warriors regained the lead briefly, holding it for the last time at 58-56 with 1:59 remaining, then the Rangers surged into the lead for good.
Evans made a critical play, stealing the ball back and cruising in for a layup to tie the game at 58-58 after it appeared Wayne State had gotten a steal. After Evans drew a charge on the other end, Oraegbu crashed the offensive glass off O'Rourke's inside miss, drew a foul and hit both free throws to put the Rangers up, 60-58, with 55.9 seconds left.
On the other end, Parkside forced Neely into a turnover and a heavily-contested missed 3 on back-to-back possessions. Oraegbu, Evans and Hau each made a pair of free throws during the whole sequence, and Parkside suddenly led, 66-58, with 14.2 seconds to go.
"We're just playing hard, and we're learning," Hau said. "We're young. Certain people are going to make mistakes. Young kids are going to make mistakes, we're all going to make mistakes.
"But the thing is, is they can't put their head down and pout. They've got to keep playing."
UW-PARKSIDE 68, WAYNE STATE (MICH.) 64
WAYNE STATE (7-4)
Lewis 9-13 2-4 20, Marshall 2-6 0-0 5, Neely 6-13 0-0 12, Owens-White 7-15 2-2 19, Williams Jr. 2-4 0-0 4, Grant 1-6 2-2 4, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 6-8 64.
UW-PARKSIDE (8-4)
Hau 5-8 5-6 17, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, O'Rourke 1-7 3-4 5, Evans 3-5 4-4 10, Sigmon Jr. 3-9 1-1 9, Oraegbu 3-7 7-8 14, Prochaska 4-7 0-0 8, Palmer 2-7 0-0 5, Berry 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 20-23 68.
Halftime—Wayne St. 31-30. 3-point goals—Wayne St. 4-13 (Marshall 1-3, Neely 0-4, Owens-White 3-4, Grant 0-2), UWP 6-25 (Hau 2-4, Brown 0-1, O'Rourke 0-2, Evans 0-1, Sigmon Jr. 2-8, Oraegbu 1-3, Prochaska 0-1, Palmer 1-4, Berry 0-1). Rebounds—Wayne St. 32 (Williams Jr. 7), UWP 29 (Hau 6, O'Rourke 6). Assists—Wayne St. 11 (Neely 4), UWP 13 (O'Rourke 4). Total fouls—Wayne St. 19, UWP 8. Fouled out—Lewis, Marshall.