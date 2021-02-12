WATCH NOW: Parkside men do the little things to beat Wayne State, move into tie for first

SOMERS — You can call this one a "spare change" victory.

Because what the UW-Parkside men's basketball team did against Wayne State (Mich.) on Friday at the DeSimone Gymnasium was basically the same thing as a college student finding enough change in the couch cushions to get dinner.

It wasn't always pretty and it was usually difficult, but the short-handed Rangers found enough points in the margins to wring out a big 68-64 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference victory after trailing by as many as nine points in the second half.

"Sometimes it has to be ugly," Parkside coach Luke Reigel said.

Whatever the modus operandi, it was the Rangers' sixth win in their last seven games, as they moved to 8-4 on their GLIAC-only schedule. They also moved into a first-place tie with Michigan Tech in the North Division after the Huskies lost at Davenport on Friday.

Parkside and Wayne State play again at 3 p.m. Saturday at the DeSimone.

On Friday, the Rangers trailed 48-39 with 11 minutes left but chipped away and took control late with a 10-0 run that included eight made free throws in eight attempts.