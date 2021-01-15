WATCH NOW: Parkside men's basketball team dominates Ferris State in home opener

SOMERS — It's much too early in this truncated, unusual season to start talking about statement wins or watershed victories.
But observing what the UW-Parkside men's basketball team did to Ferris State in the Rangers' Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference home opener Friday at the DeSimone Gymnasium, it was hard not to be impressed.
The Rangers got contributions up and down the lineup — led by sophomore guard Solomon Oraegbu's career-high 29 points — played smothering defense, handled the Bulldogs' press with flying colors and used runs of 16-0 in the first half and 11-0 in the second to pull away for an 82-55 blowout win.
The 27-point margin of victory was Parkside's largest in GLIAC play since joining the conference for the 2018-19 season and its largest overall since the 2018-19 season opener.
Sure, Ferris State has struggled early on to a 2-4 record (1-2 GLIAC). But the Bulldogs won the GLIAC North Division and earned an NCAA Division II Tournament bid last season, and this year they were picked to win the GLIAC North again and were a top-15 team in the preseason national polls.
"I definitely feel like this says more about us than them," said Oraegbu, who finished 8-of-10 from the field, 5-of-6 from 3-point range and 8-of-8 from the free-throw line.
"I feel like our team, we have a lot of great guys up and down the roster, a great coaching staff. It just feels like the sky's the limit for us."
The Rangers improved to 2-1 both overall and in the GLIAC — they will only play conference games this season — after splitting a pair of games at Northern Michigan last weekend.
And while there was only a smattering of game officials and support staff inside the DeSimone on Friday and no home crowd to help push the Rangers, Parkside coach Luke Reigel said he felt his team nonetheless benefitted from playing at home.
"Some of our young guys, let's not kid ourselves, it's much nicer to play at home," he said. "They struggled a little bit on the road, and you get back to a place we've been practicing in for four straight months, there's just a better level of comfort."
Parkside and Ferris State play each other again at the DeSimone at 3 p.m. Saturday, as GLIAC teams will play mostly back-to-back games against the same opponent in the same location this season.
Many contributors
While Oraegbu was the headliner once again after scoring 23 and 16 points last weekend, the Rangers' entire lineup was humming Friday.
Redshirt senior guard Tray Croft, who's still rounding into form after missing all but five games with a foot injury last season and redshirted the season before, had 13 points and nine rebounds. Rock-solid senior guard Ramar Evans totaled eight points, six assists and five boards, freshman guard Josiah Palmer scored a career-high 11 points and had three assists and sophomore guard Vinson Sigmon Jr. added 10 points.
Freshman forward Colin O'Rourke chipped in four points and three boards, as Reigel lauded the play of O'Rourke, Sigmon and Palmer off the bench.
"That's good to see," he said. "Because we know to be successful, we have to be deep and have a lot of weapons. Hopefully we're developing more weapons as we move forward."
Parkside also handled Ferris State's patented press without issue, committing just 13 turnovers. The Rangers outscored the Bulldogs on the fast break, 11-4.
"I like the way we handled their press," Reigel said. "I thought we were patient when we should've been. We attacked when we should.
"And that's what you have to be able to do. You can't just go full bore ahead and get out of control, but you also can't play passive, because then they just keep attacking. So I like the balance that we had against their press."
Strong defense
Part of the reason Ferris State's press wasn't effective was because the Bulldogs didn't make enough shots to set it up. They finished just 29.9 percent (20-of-67) from the field.
Evans drew the toughest defensive assignment and was spectacular, holding Ferris State senior guard Walt Kelser to nine points on a miserable 3-of-18 shooting performance.
Kelser entered the game leading the GLIAC with 25.3 points per game. Evans said his goal for Kelser was to "just put him in jail," and he did.
"(Evans) knows Kelser's not going to have back-to-back games like that," Reigel said. "The whole key is making guys work hard. I thought he made him work hard today, and he'll have to do it again (Saturday)."
Hitting from 3
Thanks to its 16-0 run that turned a 16-15 lead into a 32-15 bulge, Parkside led 36-22 at halftime.
Ferris State came out with five quick points to start the second half to cut its deficit to nine at 36-27, but Oraegbu answered with a deep 3-pointer, hit another 3 on a pull-up from the top of the key and — after Evans scored on a tough drive — swished a third trifecta from the right wing off an Evans assist.
The quick 11-0 spurt gave Parkside a 47-27 lead with 17 minutes, 25 seconds to play, and the rout was on.
Parkside finished 7-of-12 from 3 in the second half against Ferris State's zone.
"Our coaches teach us to have a killer instinct, and we got on our ball screens and people were going under the screens," Oraegbu said. "So we just made them pay for it."
The Rangers didn't have much time to celebrate considering the Bulldogs will be looking for some payback Saturday. But the smiles around the locker room were indicative that Parkside is having much more fun, at least early on, than during last season's tough 10-18 campaign, which ended on an 11-game losing streak.
"This is probably the most fun team I've been on here, easily," Evans said. "Everybody gets along. Everybody's just natural around each other.
"It's a good vibe."
UW-PARKSIDE 82, FERRIS STATE 55
FERRIS STATE (2-4, 1-2 GLIAC)
Davidson 0-2 0-0 0, Ryan 2-7 0-0 4, Peterson 7-15 0-0 16, Kelser 3-18 2-2 9, Washington 1-5 0-0 3, Reng 3-6 2-2 8, Q. Jackson 0-4 0-0 0, Pline 3-8 4-7 10, Scholler 1-1 0-0 3, Shore 0-1 2-2 2, Hazelton 0-0 0-0 0, Bingham 0-0 0-0 0, C. Jackson 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 20-67 10-14 55.
UW-PARKSIDE (2-1, 2-1 GLIAC)
Hau 2-5 0-0 4, Prochaska 0-1 0-2 0, Oraegbu 8-10 8-8 29, Croft 5-12 1-3 13, Evans 4-7 0-1 8, Palmer 4-9 0-0 11, O'Rourke 2-4 0-0 4, C. Myre 0-3 0-0 0, Sigmon Jr. 4-4 2-3 10, Hamilton 0-1 0-0 0, Olson 1-2 0-0 3, B. Myre 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-58 11-17 82.
Halftime—UWP 36-22. 3-point goals—Ferris St. 5-23 (Peterson 2-6, Kelser 1-8, Washington 1-4, Q. Jackson 0-3, Pline 0-1, Scholler 1-1), UWP 11-27 (Hau 0-1, Oraegbu 5-6, Croft 2-7, Evans 0-1, Palmer 3-7, C. Myre 0-3, Olson 1-2). Rebounds—Ferris St. 35 (Pline 6), UWP 41 (Croft 9). Assists—Ferris St. 11 (Washington 3), UWP 16 (Evans 6). Total fouls—Ferris St. 17, UWP 17. Fouled out—Ryan. Technicals—Oraegbu.