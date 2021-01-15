WATCH NOW: Parkside men's basketball team dominates Ferris State in home opener

"I feel like our team, we have a lot of great guys up and down the roster, a great coaching staff. It just feels like the sky's the limit for us."

The Rangers improved to 2-1 both overall and in the GLIAC — they will only play conference games this season — after splitting a pair of games at Northern Michigan last weekend.

And while there was only a smattering of game officials and support staff inside the DeSimone on Friday and no home crowd to help push the Rangers, Parkside coach Luke Reigel said he felt his team nonetheless benefitted from playing at home.

"Some of our young guys, let's not kid ourselves, it's much nicer to play at home," he said. "They struggled a little bit on the road, and you get back to a place we've been practicing in for four straight months, there's just a better level of comfort."

Parkside and Ferris State play each other again at the DeSimone at 3 p.m. Saturday, as GLIAC teams will play mostly back-to-back games against the same opponent in the same location this season.

Many contributors

While Oraegbu was the headliner once again after scoring 23 and 16 points last weekend, the Rangers' entire lineup was humming Friday.

