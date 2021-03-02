WATCH NOW: Parkside men's season comes to end with frustrating loss in GLIAC tourney

SOMERS — Sometimes it isn't hard to determine why one team won a game and the other lost, and it was certainly no mystery why the Saginaw Valley State men's basketball team beat UW-Parkside on Tuesday night.
The Cardinals had two guards that could score pretty much any time they wanted. The Rangers didn't.
Parkside raced out to a 15-point first-half lead, but junior guard Myles Belyeu and senior guard Delano Smith were next to unstoppable, methodically attacking the rim time and time again as Saginaw Valley State surged to a 77-72 victory in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament first-round game at the DeSimone Gymnasium.
Smith scored 18 of his game-high 32 points in the first half, while Belyeu scored 18 of his 24 in the second. The duo combined to go 21-of-38 from the field and 9-of-14 from the free-throw line.
Senior guard Ramar Evans did his best to shoot Parkside to a win, going 5-of-6 from 3-point range and scoring a team-high 24 points, but the Rangers just didn't have enough to match Belyeu and Smith.
"Those two are high-level players, and we let them play to their strengths pretty much the entire game," Parkside coach Luke Reigel said. "For us right now, we don't have a go-to guy. We have complementary guys who play well one game and struggle the next.
"It's just where we're at."
Season ends on losing streak
Parkside is also at a frustrating end to its season, as the Rangers entered the GLIAC Tournament as the No. 7 seed after losing three straight to close the regular season, a losing streak they couldn't halt Tuesday in finishing 9-10.
Saginaw Valley State, seeded 10th for the first round, improved to 4-11 and will play top-seeded Wayne State (Mich.) in the GLIAC Tournament quarterfinals Thursday in Hammond, Ind.
The Rangers swept the Cardinals when the teams met Jan. 29-30 at the DeSimone, but it was different this time. Saginaw Valley State also moved to 4-0 in postseason play at the DeSimone, adding to the three victories it accrued in winning the 2016 NCAA Division II Tournament Midwest Regional.
All that despite Parkside leading 28-13 with 8 minutes, 2 seconds left in the first half of Tuesday's game.
"I just kind of feel like we went away from what we were doing in the first half, kind of like I (said) last week (in a sweep by) Michigan Tech," said Evans, who also had seven rebounds and three assists. "We were playing like us in the first half, then second half we kind of went away from playing like us.
"That's what happens every time we do that."
After Parkside took its 28-13 lead on a banker by sophomore guard Solomon Oraegbu (16 points), Saginaw Valley State started to tighten the game with a 9-3 burst, with all nine points scored by Belyeu and Smith.
Oraegbu made a pair of free throws with 44.6 seconds remaining in the half, and Parkside had a chance to increase its halftime lead after Smith missed a pair at the line. Instead, freshman guard Josiah Palmer drove into no-man's land and had his shot blocked, then Smith scored on a stepback from the right elbow to pull the Cardinals within 38-33 at the half.
Second-half onslaught
Belyeu and Smith continued their onslaught in the second half.
Belyeu made a 3 from the left corner and Smith scored in transition, then Belyeu finished inside after a cut and Smith drilled a stepback jumper for a 9-1 run that gave Saginaw Valley State its first lead at 49-48, prompting a Parkside timeout with 12:34 left.
Belyeu, strong and stocky at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, went scoreless the first 12:12 of the game but did serious damage after that.
"You know he's strong, but you wouldn't think he'd be very quick off the dribble," Evans said. "He's really quick, so it's a hard matchup for our bigs. And then he's really strong, so it's a hard matchup for our guards.
"He's kind of a — what do they call it — a unicorn. Hard to guard."
The lead then changed five times in succession, with Parkside going up 54-53 on two Oraegbu free throws with 8:28 to play. But that would be Parkside's last lead, as the game went in Saginaw Valley State's favor for good after that.
Belyeu made two free throws, then Smith showed how impossible it is to guard high-level shot-makers, draining a long 3 from the top of the key with two defenders in his face as the shot clock expired for a 58-54 lead.
"It happens," Evans said. "You can only do so much to stop him. They're good players. Give credit to them. They made big shots."
Foul trouble
Meanwhile, Parkside got into serious foul trouble, with Oraegbu and sophomore guard Vinson Sigmon Jr. (12 points, seven rebounds, seven assists) playing with four apiece. After Sigmon cleaned up a miss by Oraegbu following a steal and a driving layup attempt to pull the Rangers within 63-61, Oraegbu was called for his fifth foul going for a rebound on the other end with 3:17 remaining.
That broke the Rangers' backs, as Smith scored six points on a 9-2 Saginaw Valley State run that gave the Cardinals an insurmountable nine-point advantage at 72-63 with 56.7 seconds left.
"We lost one of our better defenders against either Belyeu or Smith," Reigel said of Oraegbu fouling out. "It's something that Solo's fought all year, is foul trouble. We have to have more options, whether it's different defenses or more depth."
Freshman forward Colin O'Rourke scored 14 points for the Rangers, while redshirt junior forward Brandon Hau grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.
SAGINAW VALLEY STATE 77, UW-PARKSIDE 72
SAGINAW VALLEY STATE (4-11)
Nwoko 0-0 0-0 0, Hoskins Jr. 1-4 2-2 5, Belyeu 9-18 4-4 24, McIntosh 1-4 0-0 2, Smith 12-20 5-10 32, Foster 1-2 0-0 2, Singh 3-7 0-0 7, Garrett 0-1 1-2 1, Toohey 0-2 2-2 2, Pomstra 1-1 0-0 2, Thran 0-0 0-0 0, Post 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 14-20 77.
UW-PARKSIDE (9-10)
Hau 1-6 0-0 2, O'Rourke 5-11 3-5 14, Oraegbu 4-9 7-8 16, Evans 7-11 5-6 24, Sigmon Jr. 5-18 1-2 12, Palmer 0-3 0-0 0, Prochaska 0-3 0-0 0, Brown 1-1 1-2 4. Totals 23-62 17-23 77.
Halftime—UWP 38-33. 3-point goals—SVSU 7-23 (Hoskins Jr. 1-3, Belyeu 2-5, McIntosh 0-2, Smith 3-8, Singh 1-3, Toohey 0-2), UWP 9-31 (Hau 0-2, O'Rourke 1-5, Oraegbu 1-4, Evans 5-6, Sigmon Jr. 1-9, Palmer 0-2, Prochaska 0-2, Brown 1-1). Rebounds—SVSU 35 (Smith 9), UWP 40 (Hau 8). Assists—SVSU 13 (Belyeu 4), UWP 13 (Sigmon Jr. 7). Total fouls—SVSU 19, UWP 19. Fouled out—Oraegbu.