WATCH NOW: Parkside men's season comes to end with frustrating loss in GLIAC tourney

"He's kind of a — what do they call it — a unicorn. Hard to guard."

The lead then changed five times in succession, with Parkside going up 54-53 on two Oraegbu free throws with 8:28 to play. But that would be Parkside's last lead, as the game went in Saginaw Valley State's favor for good after that.

Belyeu made two free throws, then Smith showed how impossible it is to guard high-level shot-makers, draining a long 3 from the top of the key with two defenders in his face as the shot clock expired for a 58-54 lead.

"It happens," Evans said. "You can only do so much to stop him. They're good players. Give credit to them. They made big shots."

Foul trouble

Meanwhile, Parkside got into serious foul trouble, with Oraegbu and sophomore guard Vinson Sigmon Jr. (12 points, seven rebounds, seven assists) playing with four apiece. After Sigmon cleaned up a miss by Oraegbu following a steal and a driving layup attempt to pull the Rangers within 63-61, Oraegbu was called for his fifth foul going for a rebound on the other end with 3:17 remaining.

That broke the Rangers' backs, as Smith scored six points on a 9-2 Saginaw Valley State run that gave the Cardinals an insurmountable nine-point advantage at 72-63 with 56.7 seconds left.