WATCH NOW: Parkside taps three-time national champion Nick Becker to lead wrestling program

"From a communication and media standpoint, it hasn't been better. I know when I first got here in 2014, no one really knew about Parkside. Now, it's changed so much in these past five years. ... Everything is in place to be successful for these guys and for me to lead the program in the right way."

The wrestling program also joined the ultra-competitive Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference prior to last season. The Rangers compete in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference for all other sports, but the GLIAC does not sanction wrestling, so for that sport Parkside is in the NSIC.

And that conference is packed with nationally-ranked teams and wrestlers, including St. Cloud State, which has won three consecutive NCAA Division II team national titles and five of the last six.

"We're not going to be a team that shies away from anyone, so I love being in the NSIC," Becker said. "St. Cloud has been a powerhouse for 10-plus years now. I love the fact that we get the opportunity to duel them every year for a conference title.

"That's only going to elevate our program, and there's so many other schools in the NSIC that are powerhouses and have a strong tradition like us. We're going to be ready to go to battle with them week in and week out."