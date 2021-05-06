WATCH NOW: Parkside taps three-time national champion Nick Becker to lead wrestling program

SOMERS — If anyone in the UW-Parkside wrestling program cares to question the credentials of Nick Becker, he needs only to point to a spot high on the wall of the Jim Koch Wrestling Center to prove himself.
There, you'll find a mural painting of Becker alongside other greats from the rich history of Parkside wrestling.
Becker, a three-time NCAA Division II national champion, just happens to be the greatest of them all, and now he's returning to the program in a big way.
As the head coach.
In a huge announcement Thursday, Parkside and Athletic Director Andrew Gavin revealed that Becker has been named the fourth coach in program history. He joins the Parkside athletic staff immediately in taking over for Corey VanGroll, who stepped down in late March after four seasons in order to move closer to extended family.
Becker, a Hartford native, is the fourth coach in program history, coming after the late Jim Koch, Gregg Lewis and VanGroll. Koch started the program and coached it for 41 years before retiring in 2011.
"It's an honor," Becker, 28, said Thursday afternoon from the Jim Koch Wrestling Center after talking to the team. "It's a humbling opportunity to lead a program with such rich tradition. ... To follow in (Koch's) footsteps, I know I have some big shoes to fill, that's for sure. We've had a couple coaches since Coach Koch, but Coach Koch is the foundation of Parkside wrestling.
"I look to honor his legacy, the impact he had on so many student-athletes, and try to give those same experiences to Parkside Ranger wrestlers for future years to come and set them up for life after wrestling and to make sure they get the most out of their time here in their four, five years.
"It's an exciting time for Parkside wrestling, Parkside athletics. I wouldn't want to be at a different place, a different school, to be the head coach. It's truly a dream come true for me."
Highly decorated
Becker, who graduated from Parkside in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice, is the most decorated wrestler in school history and is arguably the most successful athlete to ever compete for the Rangers.
Becker transferred to Parkside from Central Michigan and never lost a match with the Rangers, finishing 89-0. He won NCAA Division II national titles in 2016, 2017 and 2018 and twice was named the Division II Wrestler of the Year.
It would be hard to find any head coach, anywhere, with the credentials Becker compiled while he was competing.
"We're thrilled to welcome Nick back to Parkside as the head coach of our storied program," Gavin said in a news release. "While his credentials on the mat are certainly unprecedented, it was his approach to leading and mentoring our young men, his unquestioned work ethic and his passion and commitment to Parkside wrestling that made him the right person to lead our program.
"He will build and grow relationships with recruits, student-athletes, alumni and the community that will enhance our legacy of success on and off the mat."
Indeed, that's what Becker highlighted when asked what he talked to the team about both Thursday and during his interview process.
"What I believe in is just working hard, coming in every day with a positive attitude, having that heart right here when you step out on the mat, and being willing and ready to go to battle with anyone," he said. "(And) ... just being good people every day we wake up, being a good person in the community, being respectful to everyone around us, our peers, administration, our professors, our friends, and most importantly everyone in the community.
"The community, the alumni, all of our supporters, they are the backbone of our program, and I can't wait to make many new connections with all of our supporters and continue to build those relationships with all of our other supporters."
Family roots
Becker isn't the only one in his family with a successful career in Parkside wrestling.
His brothers Brad (2006), Kyle (2008) and Craig (2011) were also All-American wrestlers at Parkside. Craig Becker is now the school's Assistant Athletic Director for Facilities.
"It is always great to have an alum take over a program you care so deeply about, but for that alum to be your brother is something I had always dreamed of and a very humbling experience," Craig Becker said in the release. "I would like to thank Andrew Gavin and the entire hiring committee for all their time and effort they put into this search.
"I am proud to say, I think they made the right choice."
Nick Becker, meanwhile, has many strong ties in the wrestling community.
He most recently served as the head coach of Wisconsin's Junior National Team, where he worked with the best wrestlers in the state in preparing for USA Wrestling's regional and national events. While he was training to become a member of the 2020 Olympic Wrestling Team, Becker worked with the University of Wisconsin wrestling program from 2019-20 at the Wisconsin Regional Training Center in Madison.
Additionally, Becker worked for a year as the graduate assistant at Parkside under VanGroll in 2018-19 and has also worked with the Ben Askren Wrestling Academy for three years. Askren is a professional MMA fighter.
"I'm pumped to see what Nick can do with the UW-Parkside wrestling program," Askren said in the release. "I've followed Nick since he was a young kid through his career at UW-Parkside, and I know the sky's the limit for him and the program."
Parkside is a program that annually produces national title aspirants, and Becker knows what it takes to get to that level.
"The biggest thing I can pass on to them is, use their support system," he said. "My support system, my family, my friends, the alumni, the coaches, they were huge in the development of me as a person and as a wrestler. So that's something I'll definitely pass on.
"... There is a lot of time commitment that is involved, but you've got to be ready to balance your social life, your academics and wrestling to be most successful."
Done competing
As far as competing himself, Becker said those days are likely over.
"I hung up the wrestling shoes last May," he said. "I decided that I was done kind of in the heart of COVID. As far as me competing again, I think that's past me. But I love to compete in this room every day."
Becker placed third at the World Team Trials in 2019 and was training in Madison with UW head coach Chris Bono and UW associate head coach Jon Reader in preparing for the Olympic Trials. But those were cancelled due to the pandemic, and Becker said he "made a decision that I needed a lifestyle change."
He took a job as a heavy equipment and tool salesman at Jensen Construction in Pewaukee but obviously remained connected to wrestling.
Becker said VanGroll informed him of the news the morning Parkside announced that VanGroll was stepping down.
"They asked me right away if I would be interested in applying for the position, and it didn't take too long for me to say, 'Yeah, absolutely, I would be interested,'" Becker said. "I was just wondering why he was leaving, and obviously it's personal reasons for his family. I wish him the best.
"It's perfect timing for me. I'm just coming off competing a year ago. I'm fresh in the game. I feel like I have a great wrestling IQ, and I'm ready to share all that knowledge with all the other guys."
Great timing
This is also frankly great timing for anyone being hired to coach at Parkside.
The athletic department is in Phase I of the RangerVision 2020 plan, which encompasses a $5 million renovation to the Sports & Activity Center and is generally a colossal facelift for the Rangers' athletic facilities.
"The past two years, obviously, I've been looking from the outside in, and I've seen big changes that this athletic department has made with Andrew Gavin at the helm," Becker said. "I think he is great for this university and this athletic department. Him, and then we have (Deputy AD) Chris Barker, (Senior Associate AD) Hayley Treadway, they're all instrumental in the success of Parkside athletics.
"From a communication and media standpoint, it hasn't been better. I know when I first got here in 2014, no one really knew about Parkside. Now, it's changed so much in these past five years. ... Everything is in place to be successful for these guys and for me to lead the program in the right way."
The wrestling program also joined the ultra-competitive Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference prior to last season. The Rangers compete in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference for all other sports, but the GLIAC does not sanction wrestling, so for that sport Parkside is in the NSIC.
And that conference is packed with nationally-ranked teams and wrestlers, including St. Cloud State, which has won three consecutive NCAA Division II team national titles and five of the last six.
"We're not going to be a team that shies away from anyone, so I love being in the NSIC," Becker said. "St. Cloud has been a powerhouse for 10-plus years now. I love the fact that we get the opportunity to duel them every year for a conference title.
"That's only going to elevate our program, and there's so many other schools in the NSIC that are powerhouses and have a strong tradition like us. We're going to be ready to go to battle with them week in and week out."
And if the NSIC isn't enough of a barometer to gauge how well his wrestlers are performing during the season, then Becker can use another measuring stick.
Himself.
"I hope so," he answered with a laugh when asked if any of his wrestlers can beat him. "If they can, that's great news."