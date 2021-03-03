WATCH NOW: Parkside women roll past Ferris State in opening round of GLIAC tourney

The UW-Parkside women's basketball team played most of its regular-season games down the wire.
The Rangers made sure they wouldn't have to worry about that in their first postseason game.
Parkside turned in a splendid performance Tuesday afternoon at the DeSimone Gymnasium, rolling past Ferris State, 82-59, in the first round of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament.
The Rangers advanced to the GLIAC Tournament quarterfinals in Westville, Ind., where the rest of the tournament will be held through Sunday's championship.
The remaining eight teams were re-seeded for the quarterfinals. Parkside is the No. 7 seed and will face No. 2 seed Grand Valley State, ranked No. 25 in the latest NCAA Division II coaches poll, at 5 p.m. Thursday with a trip to Friday's semifinals on the line.
The Rangers (10-9) and Lakers (14-4) split their two-game series at the DeSimone on Jan. 22-23.
Parkside was the No. 8 seed for Tuesday's first-round and figured to play another tight-to-the-finish game against ninth-seeded Ferris State, but it turned out to be the total opposite.
Strong defense
And for the Rangers, a win like that starts on the defensive end.
Parkside ended the regular season as the top-scoring team in the GLIAC but also allowed the second-most points per game. On Tuesday, however, the Rangers held the Bulldogs to 37.9 percent shooting (25-of-66) from the field, including 24 percent (6-of-25) from 3-point range.
That was in stark contrast to the teams' regular-season split in Big Rapids, Mich., on Jan. 15-16, when Ferris State scored 82 and 91 points.
"Really proud of our team's effort," Parkside coach Jen Conely said via the Parkside athletics Twitter feed following Tuesday's win. "We've been really harping on defense. I was really proud of our team to set the tone, held them to 11 points in the first quarter. I think this is the first time all year that we held a team under 20 in three quarters of the game, which is really huge for us.
"... When you get stops, you get good shots, too."
Indeed, Parkside shot 49.2 percent (31-of-63) from the field and had contributors up and down the lineup.
Career-high for Schoenbeck
It started with junior guard Courtney Schoenbeck, who scored a career-high 20 points. She went 6-of-10 from beyond the arc. Junior guard Maddy Harrison, meanwhile, totaled 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and a steal and finished plus-37 in plus-minus, something Conely said, "I've never seen before."
Junior guard Alyssa Nelson, who averaged nearly 20 points per game in the regular season, was more of a facilitator Tuesday and finished with 10 points, six assists, five boards and two steals.
Junior wing Hannah Plockelman, meanwhile, had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, freshman wing Kayla Bohr added nine points and senior guard Alexis Vaughn came off the bench and had 11 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 24 minutes.
"I thought everyone played really well offensively," Conely said. "... Really, a collective effort.
The game was tied at 7-7 midway through the first quarter, but Parkside opened up a huge lead right away by outscoring Ferris State 21-4 the rest of the quarter for a 28-11 advantage after one.
It was never in doubt after that, as the Rangers led 50-32 at halftime and 66-47 after three quarters.
Ellie Dykstra scored 16 points to lead Ferris State (6-13).