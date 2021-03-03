WATCH NOW: Parkside women roll past Ferris State in opening round of GLIAC tourney

Parkside ended the regular season as the top-scoring team in the GLIAC but also allowed the second-most points per game. On Tuesday, however, the Rangers held the Bulldogs to 37.9 percent shooting (25-of-66) from the field, including 24 percent (6-of-25) from 3-point range.

That was in stark contrast to the teams' regular-season split in Big Rapids, Mich., on Jan. 15-16, when Ferris State scored 82 and 91 points.

"Really proud of our team's effort," Parkside coach Jen Conely said via the Parkside athletics Twitter feed following Tuesday's win. "We've been really harping on defense. I was really proud of our team to set the tone, held them to 11 points in the first quarter. I think this is the first time all year that we held a team under 20 in three quarters of the game, which is really huge for us.

"... When you get stops, you get good shots, too."

Indeed, Parkside shot 49.2 percent (31-of-63) from the field and had contributors up and down the lineup.

Career-high for Schoenbeck