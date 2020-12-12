WATCH NOW: Pittman, Johnson lead Wilmot girls over Central

PADDOCK LAKE — Kyleigh Pittman has asthma.
That doesn’t sound like the best condition to have when forced to wear a mask while playing basketball.
But the Wilmot senior is taking it in stride.
A young Central squad sat in a zone all night long Friday at home and dared county rival Wilmot to shoot from outside in a Southern Lakes Conference girls basketball matchup.
Pittman obliged, and she really couldn’t be stopped.
The sharpshooter canned five 3-pointers, freshman McKenna Johnson led all scorers with 17 points and the Panthers improved to 2-1 with a 51-37 victory over the Falcons.
“I’ve been shooting all week, watching film and knowing they were going to sit in a zone,” Pittman said. “I knew we had to swing the ball around to get an open shot. I was struggling the first two games, so I’m glad I hit some shots. It was a complete team effort.
“I have asthma, and I was a little worried to wear a mask. But it’s getting a little easier.”
Johnson, already one of the SLC's top players as a freshman, controlled the offense and was also able to exploit Central’s zone defense.
Johnson gives credit to her AAU coach from her team, Limitless, in Barrington, Ill., for her unusual preparedness for the varsity level of competition. She said the sky’s the limit for the Panthers.
“I’ve been playing AAU since fifth grade,” Johnson said. “The teams we’ve played have been sitting in zone. We’re not really a zone team, we like to dribble and drive. I feel like we need to get to the middle more.”
Slow start
Wilmot led 17-10 in a defensive first half but broke things open in the second half and led by as many as 15 points, maintaining a double-digit advantage throughout the final 18 minutes.
Thanks to aggressive penetration from junior Kialis Anderson, who led the Falcons with 11 points, Central was able to cut the lead to 10 on multiple occasions in the second half.
But Johnson, who scored 12 of her 17 points in the second half, and teammates Sophia Parisi (7-of-10 free throws) and Casey Christiansen (eight points) kept the Falcons at bay.
First-year Central coach Brian Garoutte, who took over the program this season after three years as a boys varsity assistant and before that was the head girls coach at Bradford, said the talent is there for the 0-2 Falcons.
“We weren’t ready, and that’s on me,” Garoutte said. “It’s my responsibility to make sure we’re ready to play basketball, and we weren’t. I’m not sure what the reason is. I’ll go back and watch film and re-evaluate things.
“It was Pittman’s night. There’s no question about it. McKenna’s the one you have to watch for. If another girl has a big night, it is what it is. Wilmot, everyone is saying they’re going to have a down year, because they lost a lot of girls, but they play a very high-pace game and want to get up in your face defensively. They want you to get out of control and be frazzled.”
Garoutte lamented the Falcons' host of turnovers, while missed free throws (1-of-8) in the first half changed the course of the game.
Boyd encouraged
Pittman, who has known Wilmot coach Jerod Boyd since he took over the girls program three years ago, and Johnson both said Boyd does a great job getting the most out of his players.
“It’s a great fit, and he’s a great guy overall. He’ll be honest and help you improve,” Pittman said.
Added Johnson: “If I’m slacking, or we’re slacking, he’ll make us get on the line (to run). He’s really pushed me. That helps us get ready for the games.”
For Boyd, it’s good to be 2-1.
“We struggle against zone defenses,” he said. “And they ran a 1-3-1, a 2-3, a 3-2, they literally threw three at us. I was worried about our poise and turning the ball over.
“That’s the best zone offense we’ve ran in years.”
Garoutte, meanwhile, said he took over the girls program to turn things around and build it into a winner. He stressed that talent is not the issue.
It’s simply about instilling confidence in each girl.
“I think this is a program I can get turned around,” Garoutte said. “There’s definitely talent in this program. I have no complaints about their attitude or work ethic. The girls are on board 100 percent, and they bust their butts every time they come into this gym.
“We’re still young. It’s about building a foundation. The goal is to put a date up on that conference championship banner. It’s long overdue. We have to step out on the court with the attitude that we’re the best team. You just have to keep telling them over and over, so they hear it every single day.
"When that switch clicks, I take pity on the team they’re playing, because we’re going to blow them out. It’ll take a little time, but we’ll get there.”
Home Run Kids 56, Christian Life 22
The Eagles dropped to 0-3 with a non-conference loss Friday night.
Khloe Pulkstenis scored 14 points to lead CLS, Phoebe Manring scored six and Melaney Smith added two.
WILMOT 51, CENTRAL 37
GIRLS
WILMOT (2-1)
Raymond 0 2-4 2, Kendall 0 0-0 0, Parisi 1 7-10 9, Ma. Johnson 0 0-0 0, Horton 0 0-1 0, Mc. Johnson 6 2-5 17, Christiansen 4 0-0 8, Pittman 5 0-0 15. Totals 16, 11-20 51.
CENTRAL (0-2)
Leslie 0 0-2 0, Witt 0 0-0 0, Reynolds 4 2-7 10, Hinze 0 2-2 2, Viirre 1 1-1 3, Adams 0 0-0 0, Kimpler 2 0-0 4, Rynberg 2 0-2 4, Spencer 0 1-2 1, Haubrich 1 0-0 2, Anderson 4 3-4 11,
Halftime—Wilmot 17-10. 3-point goals—Wilmot 8 (Pittman 5, Mc. Johnson 3), Central none. Total fouls—Wilmot 20, Central 19. Fouled out—Ma. Johnson.
