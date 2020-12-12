WATCH NOW: Pittman, Johnson lead Wilmot girls over Central

“I’ve been playing AAU since fifth grade,” Johnson said. “The teams we’ve played have been sitting in zone. We’re not really a zone team, we like to dribble and drive. I feel like we need to get to the middle more.”

Slow start

Wilmot led 17-10 in a defensive first half but broke things open in the second half and led by as many as 15 points, maintaining a double-digit advantage throughout the final 18 minutes.

Thanks to aggressive penetration from junior Kialis Anderson, who led the Falcons with 11 points, Central was able to cut the lead to 10 on multiple occasions in the second half.

But Johnson, who scored 12 of her 17 points in the second half, and teammates Sophia Parisi (7-of-10 free throws) and Casey Christiansen (eight points) kept the Falcons at bay.

First-year Central coach Brian Garoutte, who took over the program this season after three years as a boys varsity assistant and before that was the head girls coach at Bradford, said the talent is there for the 0-2 Falcons.

“We weren’t ready, and that’s on me,” Garoutte said. “It’s my responsibility to make sure we’re ready to play basketball, and we weren’t. I’m not sure what the reason is. I’ll go back and watch film and re-evaluate things.