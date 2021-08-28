WATCH NOW: Power game suits Simmons just fine as Central football team improves to 2-0

PADDOCK LAKE — In an abbreviated 2020 season because of the pandemic, Central's then-junior running back Jakob Simmons began to make people take notice of his ability.

It's safe to say he's not a hidden gem anymore.

Simmons, who had 532 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in just five games last fall, rolled up 192 total yards and four more scores Friday night to lead the Falcons to a 40-20 non-conference win over Woodstock North (Ill.) in Paddock Lake as Central improved to 2-0.

In two games this year, Simmons already is putting up some mind-boggling numbers.

Simmons had 29 carries for 386 yards and five touchdowns in the Falcons' season-opening 63-34 win a week ago at Racine Park and sits at 580 rushing yards and nine scores heading into the start of the Southern Lakes Conference schedule. The Falcons open SLC play on Friday night at Union Grove, ranked No. 10 in Division-3 in the opening WisSports.net state coaches poll.