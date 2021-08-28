WATCH NOW: Power game suits Simmons just fine as Central football team improves to 2-0

PADDOCK LAKE — In an abbreviated 2020 season because of the pandemic, Central's then-junior running back Jakob Simmons began to make people take notice of his ability.
It's safe to say he's not a hidden gem anymore.
Simmons, who had 532 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in just five games last fall, rolled up 192 total yards and four more scores Friday night to lead the Falcons to a 40-20 non-conference win over Woodstock North (Ill.) in Paddock Lake as Central improved to 2-0.
In two games this year, Simmons already is putting up some mind-boggling numbers.
Simmons had 29 carries for 386 yards and five touchdowns in the Falcons' season-opening 63-34 win a week ago at Racine Park and sits at 580 rushing yards and nine scores heading into the start of the Southern Lakes Conference schedule. The Falcons open SLC play on Friday night at Union Grove, ranked No. 10 in Division-3 in the opening WisSports.net state coaches poll.
"He makes coaching very easy and makes you look very smart," Central coach Jared Franz said of Simmons. "There have been a few athletes that I've had like that, where you just trust them to do their thing and make plays. He's all about his teammates, a very humble young man. He's got a bright future. If anyone takes a look at him (in college), they'd be smart to."
Jared Franz
Franz
Simmons, who is listed at 5-foot-10, 220 pounds in the game program, was quick to credit his offensive line for its efforts.
"It was a great game," he said. "Our offensive line did a great job of blocking, like always. Our wide receivers really stepped up and blocked really good (Friday), too. It was just a really good team win."
Woodstock makes comeback
Central built a 34-6 lead by the end of the third quarter and appeared to be in position to force a running clock, but Woodstock made a sudden and furious comeback.
Woodstock quarterback Jay Zinnen (56 passing yards, 87 rushing yards) hit Justin VanAcker (two catches, 25 yards) with a 14-yard touchdown pass less than two minutes into the fourth quarter — and after the Thunder recovered an onside kick, Henry Goetz (30 carries, 164 yards) scored from 11 yards out to suddenly pull Woodstock within 34-20 with 6 minutes, 16 seconds left.
But just five plays later, Simmons struck for his fourth touchdown, this time on a 49-yard burst to the left side and into the end zone to thwart the Woodstock rally.
"I know our offense can break off a big play whenever we want," Simmons said. "We have really good, talented guys. I'm just glad the (football coaching) staff put the trust in me to go get that touchdown."
The teams traded early touchdowns and a pair of missed extra points to end the opening quarter knotted at 6-6. Simmons struck first on a 28-yard touchdown run behind a key downfield block by sophomore Mason Mitacek, but Woodstock answered on a 4-yard quarterback keeper by Zinnen with 2:30 left in the quarter.
Scoring burst
Central scored the next 28 unanswered points to take control before the late Woodstock rally.
Sophomore quarterback Brock Koeppel (64 yards passing, 30 rushing) connected on an 8-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Colin Meininger (three catches, 53 yards), followed by an 80-yard burst through the left side by Simmons with nine minutes left before halftime.
Simmons, who also sees time on the defensive line, then showed his power game in a big way just 57 seconds into the second half, as he plowed over two Woodstock defenders and into the end zone to build the Falcons' lead to 28-6.
"I'm a bigger running back, so I like to run powerful," Simmons said. "But I have some speed to me, too. That comes in handy."
The touchdown was set up by a fumble recovery on the second-half kickoff by Central senior Colten Tramburg.
Woodstock put together a long drive, but it ended quickly on a 56-yard interception return for a touchdown by Central junior Alex Sippy with 4:14 left in the third quarter.
Franz credited Woodstock with pushing his team, especially in its late rally.
"The Woodstock program plays hard," he said. "We got to see a spring game of theirs, and they fire off the ball hard on offense. That quarterback was a returning starter, so we knew he was going to be pretty savvy. He makes some really good reads.
"(Their option offense) is methodical. We just told our guys, 'Don't get down, keep coming every play, all we need is just one, get them off schedule and force a takeaway.' If we can get a couple extra possessions, our offense is really good at cashing them in. We did enough to get the 'W.'"
CENTRAL 40, WOODSTOCK NORTH (ILL.) 20
Woodstock;6;0;0;14;—;20
Central;6;15;13;6;—;40
First Quarter
Central—Jakob Simmons, 28 run (pass failed), 9:23.
Woodstock—Jay Zinnen, 4 run (run failed), 2:30.
Second Quarter
Central—Colin Meininger, 8 pass from Brock Koeppel (Koeppel pass to Zachary Kazumura), 11:30.
Central—Simmons, 80 run (Benjamin Wade kick), 9:00.
Third Quarter
Central—Simmons, 11 run (Wade kick), 11:03.
Central—Alex Sippy, 56 interception return (kick failed), 4:14.
Fourth Quarter
Woodstock—Justin VanAcker, 14 pass from Zinnen (Zinnen run), 10:12.
Woodstock—Henry Goetz, 11 run (run failed), 6:16.
Central—Simmons, 49 run (run failed), 4:30.
TEAM STATS
WN;Cent
First downs;29;15
Rushes-yards;59-283;22-251
Comp.-Att.-Int.;6-16-2;7-10-1
Passing yards;56;64
Punts-avg.;1-38;1-38
Fumbles-lost;2-1;1-1
Penalties-yards;4-30;4-30
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING—Woodstock: Henry Goetz 30-164, Jay Zinnen 16-87, Jacob Baun 4-19, Mason Crimaldi 2-7, Justin VanAcker 6-4, Robert Strey 1-2. Central: Jakob Simmons 13-192, Brock Koeppel 6-30, Zach Kazumura 3-29.
PASSING—Woodstock: Zinnen 6-16-2 56. Central: Koeppel 7-10-1 64.
RECEIVING—Woodstock: VanAcker 2-25, Fabio Velasco 1-12, Jack Bigler 1-8, Baun 1-7, Goetz 1-4. Central: Colin Meininger 3-53, Mason Mitacek 2-10, Kazumura 2-1.