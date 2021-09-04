WATCH NOW: Prep football: Bradford beats Tremper; St. Joseph, CLS now 3-0; rest of county teams fall

Senior running back Jakob Simmons rushed for Central's two touchdowns, and the second score was set up by a long pass from sophomore quarterback Brock Koeppel to fellow sophomore Colin Meininger. Full stats for Central were not available as of late Friday night.

"Just mentally, our guys practiced and prepared and had all the confidence they were going to win the game, and that's awesome to see," Franz said in a phone interview after the game. "If we can continue to prepare like that every week, and if we can continue to play a full four quarters like we did the first two-and-a-half quarters, then we're going to be OK."

Delavan-Darien 7, Wilmot 0

The Panthers were unable to get their offense going in an SLC opener that was played at Big Foot High School.

The Comets scored the game's lone touchdown with 4:52 left in the third quarter when Neil Janssen connected with Conner Wallman on a 6-yard scoring strike.

Both teams had their Week 2 non-conference games cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions for their scheduled opponents, as Wilmot dropped to 0-2 overall and Delavan-Darien snapped an 11-game losing streak going back to 2019 to improve to 1-1.