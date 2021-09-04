WATCH NOW: Prep football: Bradford beats Tremper; St. Joseph, CLS now 3-0; rest of county teams fall

County high school football teams opened conference play with Week 3 games around the area Friday night. Here are Friday's final county scores:
BRADFORD 36, TREMPER 15
FRANKLIN 49, INDIAN TRAIL 7
UNION GROVE 47, CENTRAL 14
DELAVAN-DARIEN 7, WILMOT 0
ST. JOSEPH 51, KINGDOM PREP LUTHERAN 6
ST. THOMAS MORE 19, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 15
CHRISTIAN LIFE 43, LIVING WORD LUTHERAN 16
Here's a quick look at each game. Full game stories will be posted at kenoshanews.com/sports throughout the weekend and will run in Sunday's print edition of the News.
Bradford 36, Tremper 15
Senior quarterback Nate Olson put on quite a show for the Red Devils, passing for four touchdowns and rushing for another in the first half alone as the Red Devils beat the crosstown and Southeast Conference rival Trojans at Ameche Field for the eighth straight time and the 15th time in their last 16 matchups.
Olson tossed touchdown passes of 39 yards to senior Quinton Henry, 21 yards to senior Christian Crump, ran in on his own from four yards out and and hit senior running back Keany Parks for another 21-yard score as Bradford scored on its first four possessions to build a 24-0 lead.
Tremper capped off an eight-play, 44-yard drive with junior Gabe Gonzalez's 7-yard touchdown run, then Gonzalez's two-point run pulled the Trojans within 24-8 with 2 minutes, 14 seconds left in the first half.
But Olson quickly countered by leading Bradford 61 yards in eight plays, finding senior tight end Jared Barden from 21 yards out to give the Red Devils a 30-8 halftime lead.
Parks, who ran for 131 yards on 23 carries and also intercepted two passes on the defensive side of the ball, scored on a 5-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter for Bradford's final score. Tremper got on the board in the final seconds when senior quarterback Cash Raethke connected with junior Deszmund White for a 7-yard catch-and-run.
Olson finished the game 12-of-20 passing for 237 yards and added 35 yards rushing. He returned to the game to start the second half after missing the tail end of the first half with cramps.
The victory also gave first-year Bradford head coach Gaz Osmani his first win in his third game after the Red Devils (1-2 overall, 1-0 SEC) dropped two non-conference games to open the season.
"I told the kids before the game, when I played at Bradford, I never beat Tremper," said Osmani, a 1994 Bradford graduate. "Three years, they beat me every year. ... For my kids to bust their butts for me tonight to get this first win for me here at Ameche Field, it means a lot to me.
"I'll never forget it. It's something I'll always remember."
For Tremper (0-3, 0-1), Raethke passed for 56 yards, while senior Kyle Holm rushed for 40 yards on eight attempts and White added 35 yards on the ground on four carries.
Despite the eight-game losing streak, Tremper still leads the all-time series, 35-26-1. This was the rivals' 62nd meeting, going back to 1964.
Franklin 49, Indian Trail 7
Senior quarterback Myles Burkett accounted for 313 total yards, including 269 through the air, and a pair of passing touchdowns, while sophomore tailback Terrance Shelton ran for three more scores as the Sabers overwhelmed the Hawks at Jaskwhich Stadium in the SEC opener for both teams.
Burkett, a heralded 6-foot-2, 220-pound University of Wisconsin recruit, completed 14-of-19 passes and connected with sophomore tight end Wade Meissner from 15 yards away with 9:48 left in the first quarter to stake the Sabers to a 7-0 lead, then he found senior split end Reese Osgood from 38 yards away on Franklin's next play from scrimmage exactly two minutes later.
Shelton (15 carries, 87 yards; four catches, 48 yards) burst free from six yards away to extend the Franklin advantage to 21-0 with 2:08 left in the opening stanza and added a second score from two yards out with 11:15 left before halftime to make it 28-0. Senior running back Tanner Rivard (five carries, 24 yards) added scoring runs from six and three yards away as Franklin (3-0 overall) build its insurmountable 42-point lead.
The Sabers were ranked No. 1 this week in the AP Large School state poll and No. 2 in the Division-1 state coaches poll and have now won 35 straight games against county opponents going back to 2011.
Standout sophomore quarterback LJ Dagen ran for 93 yards for Indian Trail, including minus-18 in sack yardage, and passed for 44 more. He accounted for the lone Hawks' touchdown when he broke loose from 21 yards away with 2:38 left in the opening half.
The Hawks (1-2) host Brookfield Central of the Greater Metro Conference next Friday night in a game arranged this past Thursday after scheduled SEC opponent Racine Case had to cancel due to COVID-19 protocol.
Union Grove 47, Central 14
In a game that Central coach Jared Franz said was closer than the final score indicated, the Falcons hung right with the big, rugged, state-ranked Broncos into the third quarter before wearing down in a Southern Lakes Conference opener at Union Grove.
Central, which dropped to 2-1 overall, led 7-6 after one quarter and trailed just 13-7 at halftime, but Union Grove (3-0) started to tilt the field position in its favor and wore the Falcons down in the second half.
The defending SLC champion Broncos were ranked No. 6 in this week's Division-3 state coaches poll and received six votes in the AP Large Division state poll.
Senior running back Jakob Simmons rushed for Central's two touchdowns, and the second score was set up by a long pass from sophomore quarterback Brock Koeppel to fellow sophomore Colin Meininger. Full stats for Central were not available as of late Friday night.
"Just mentally, our guys practiced and prepared and had all the confidence they were going to win the game, and that's awesome to see," Franz said in a phone interview after the game. "If we can continue to prepare like that every week, and if we can continue to play a full four quarters like we did the first two-and-a-half quarters, then we're going to be OK."
Delavan-Darien 7, Wilmot 0
The Panthers were unable to get their offense going in an SLC opener that was played at Big Foot High School.
The Comets scored the game's lone touchdown with 4:52 left in the third quarter when Neil Janssen connected with Conner Wallman on a 6-yard scoring strike.
Both teams had their Week 2 non-conference games cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions for their scheduled opponents, as Wilmot dropped to 0-2 overall and Delavan-Darien snapped an 11-game losing streak going back to 2019 to improve to 1-1.
Wilmot, which lost its opener to Kettle Moraine, 39-0, is still seeking its first points of the season.
St. Joseph 51, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 6
The Lancers improved to 3-0 on the season by rolling to a victory in a Midwest Classic Conference opener at Bradford Stadium.
St. Joseph built up a 30-0 lead in the first quarter, as sophomore Jayden Gordon scored on an 8-yard run, senior quarterback Jacob Ashmus connected with senior DeAndre Baptiste on a 34-yard scoring pass and senior running back Caden Tolefree scored from two yards out. The Lancers then got a safety, and Gordon took the ensuing free kick 65 yards to the house.
Tolefree's 18-yard run in the second quarter, Gordon's 33-yard run in the second and Ashmus's 1-yard pass to junior tight end Luke Schuler in the third capped St. Joseph's scoring. Senior Andrew Alia also went 7-for-7 on extra points.
Gordon finished with 79 rushing yards on eight attempts, while Ashmus went 7-of-10 passing for 97 yards and now has nine touchdown passes and no interceptions on the season.
Including their two non-conference wins, the Lancers have outscored their opponents by a combined 130-20 this season.
Kingdom Prep Lutheran dropped to 1-2 overall.
St. Thomas More 19, Shoreland Lutheran 15
The Pacers led 15-7 at halftime, but the Cavaliers scored the only two touchdowns of the second half, including the go-ahead score with about four minutes left, to pull out a Metro Classic Conference win at Shoreland.
Shoreland (0-3 overall, 0-1 Metro Classic) trailed 7-0 after one quarter but scored 15 unanswered in the second quarter on a 19-yard touchdown pass from junior Will Craig to senior Tyler Rouse, a 25-yard fumble return for a touchdown by senior Jared Babiak and a safety.
But the Pacers couldn't hang on from there, as Thomas More improved to 1-2 overall and 1-0 in the conference.
Craig finished 7-of-17 passing for 82 yards for the Pacers, while senior Nolan Cipov rushed for 60 yards on 10 carries.
Christian Life 43, Living Word Lutheran 16
In a game played at Central High School in Paddock Lake, the host Eagles rolled to victory in the Midwest Classic opener for both teams and will head into next week's county showdown with St. Joseph at Ameche Field at 3-0 overall, along with the Lancers.
CLS coach Jack Decker cited the play of his offensive line, along with the running of senior back Marcus Ramirez, the running and throwing of junior quarterback Erik Decker, the play of senior Carl Travis on both sides of the ball and the work that defensive coordinator Bob Johnson has done with his unit.
Living Word Lutheran, meanwhile, dropped to 1-2 overall.
No stats were available for the game as of late Friday night.
Kenosha News correspondent Paul Spicuzza contributed to this report.