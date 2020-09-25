WATCH NOW: Prep football: Indian Trail blanked by Oak Creek; Bradford upset bid falls just short

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here are the county scores and some highlights from Week 1 of the high school football season on Friday night:

OAK CREEK 13, INDIAN TRAIL 0

The Hawks turned the ball over three times and committed nine penalties for 102 yards in a Southeast Conference shutout loss to the Knights at Jaskwhich Stadium.

Oak Creek scored all its points on two long second-quarter drives, one 93 yards in 17 plays and the other 55 yards in nine plays.

FRANKLIN 24, BRADFORD 21

The Red Devils nearly pulled off the upset of the state power Sabers in an SEC thriller at Bradford Stadium.

Bradford led 14-10 going into the fourth quarter and was driving for another score, but Franklin got a turnover and scored two touchdowns in 1 minute, 41 seconds to go ahead, 24-14.

The Red Devils pulled within three and had a chance to win after Cade LaFond's interception set them up at the Franklin 42-yard line with under three minutes left, but the Sabers forced a turnover on downs to hold on.

CENTRAL 41, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 39