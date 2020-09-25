WATCH NOW: Prep football: Indian Trail blanked by Oak Creek; Bradford upset bid falls just short

Here are the county scores and some highlights from Week 1 of the high school football season on Friday night:
OAK CREEK 13, INDIAN TRAIL 0
The Hawks turned the ball over three times and committed nine penalties for 102 yards in a Southeast Conference shutout loss to the Knights at Jaskwhich Stadium.
Oak Creek scored all its points on two long second-quarter drives, one 93 yards in 17 plays and the other 55 yards in nine plays.
FRANKLIN 24, BRADFORD 21
The Red Devils nearly pulled off the upset of the state power Sabers in an SEC thriller at Bradford Stadium.
Bradford led 14-10 going into the fourth quarter and was driving for another score, but Franklin got a turnover and scored two touchdowns in 1 minute, 41 seconds to go ahead, 24-14.
The Red Devils pulled within three and had a chance to win after Cade LaFond's interception set them up at the Franklin 42-yard line with under three minutes left, but the Sabers forced a turnover on downs to hold on.
CENTRAL 41, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 39
The Falcons pulled off a Southern Lakes Conference stunner in Jared Franz's first game as coach.
Badger led 19-7 at halftime, but Central scored 20 points in the third quarter to take a 27-19 lead it wouldn't relinquish.
The Badgers came close to completing a comeback, however, blocking a punt with just over a minute remaining to gain possession at the 25. But Central's defense stood strong and forced a turnover on downs to seal the game.
It was Central's first win over Badger since the SLC was formed in 2009 and its first overall since 2006.
ST. JOSEPH 35, BURLINGTON CATHOLIC CENTRAL 6
The host Lancers rolled to a Midwest Classic Conference win over the Hilltoppers at Central High School in Paddock Lake.
St. Joseph junior quarterback Jacob Ashmus went 14-of-19 passing for 189 yards and two touchdowns.
RACINE LUTHERAN 53, CHRISTIAN LIFE 0
Camdin Jansen threw four touchdown passes for the Crusaders, who led 19-0 after the first quarter in a Midwest Classic game at the Topper Bowl in Burlington.
GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 47, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 6
The Spartans got out to a 21-0 first-quarter lead en route to a Metro Classic Conference victory over the Pacers at Shoreland.
Kenosha News sports editor Mike Johnson, Lake Geneva Regional News sports editor Andrew Tucker and Kenosha News correspondents Paul Spicuzza and Mike Ramczyk contributed to this report.
