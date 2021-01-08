WATCH NOW: Rangers finally ready to embark on season

Reigel cited the statistic that matters more than anything right now, that out of 14 players on his roster, 12 have not had COVID yet. He credited Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford, Athletic Director Andrew Gavin and the program’s training staff for putting strong COVID protocols in place, but there’s one part of the team that’s had to make the most sacrifices.

The players.

“They’re doing everything possible,” said Reigel, who begins his 21st season overall with the program and his 18th as head coach, undoubtedly the strangest one. “They’re not going to parties, they’re socially distancing, they’re wearing a mask wherever they go, just the simple things we need to do as a society.

“... For them to get an opportunity to play now, they’ve earned it. I look at the things that we’ve asked them to do and the sacrifices, most college kids, you just don’t usually make when you’re 18, 19, 20. And now a chance to play is going to be exciting. Who knows where it will go as far as what we’ll look like and results, but I’m very happy for our players more than anything else that we’re going to have a chance to compete.”

Croft returns