WATCH NOW: Rangers finally ready to embark on season

SOMERS — Those who remember their college days probably don’t recall them as the most disciplined of times.
So it’s understandable why the first thing most every college coach wants to point out about their players during this COVID-19 era is the amount of sacrifices they’ve made just to be able to play.
That was the first point UW-Parkside men’s basketball coach Luke Reigel wanted to make about his team as it prepares to finally begin its season, about two months later than normal, with a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game against Northern Michigan on Saturday in Marquette, Mich.
When the Rangers tip off at noon Saturday, along with the wrestling team — which also competes at noon Saturday — they’ll be the first county college program to compete since the last winter season ended.
“For our players, what this does to their energy level and the benefit of their mental health, to be able to compete again, is hard to quantify,” Reigel said from his office above the DeSimone Gymnasium floor before Thursday afternoon’s practice. “They were so excited about us having an opportunity to scrimmage a week ago, it was like a second Christmas for all of them.
“And now actually having a chance to play games and do what they’ve worked hard for — it’s amazing how much work they put in during the summer when everything was in lockdown.”
Reigel cited the statistic that matters more than anything right now, that out of 14 players on his roster, 12 have not had COVID yet. He credited Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford, Athletic Director Andrew Gavin and the program’s training staff for putting strong COVID protocols in place, but there’s one part of the team that’s had to make the most sacrifices.
The players.
“They’re doing everything possible,” said Reigel, who begins his 21st season overall with the program and his 18th as head coach, undoubtedly the strangest one. “They’re not going to parties, they’re socially distancing, they’re wearing a mask wherever they go, just the simple things we need to do as a society.
“... For them to get an opportunity to play now, they’ve earned it. I look at the things that we’ve asked them to do and the sacrifices, most college kids, you just don’t usually make when you’re 18, 19, 20. And now a chance to play is going to be exciting. Who knows where it will go as far as what we’ll look like and results, but I’m very happy for our players more than anything else that we’re going to have a chance to compete.”
Croft returns
Of course, once the ball goes up, everyone’s focus will turn to winning, and the Rangers will be helped in that quest by the return of redshirt senior guard Tray Croft.
A native of Anniston, Ala., Croft was a huge addition to the program last season after he transferred from NCAA Division I Northern Iowa. Prior to that, he was named the NJCAA Division II Player of the Year at Iowa Central Community College in 2017-18.
Croft showed how explosive he could be right away last season, averaging 16.4 points and 6.8 rebounds over the Rangers’ first five games. But he suffered a foot injury in practice and missed the rest of the season.
Reigel said he did the math and Croft has played just five games in the last 33 months after a redshirt season, an injury-plagued season and a COVID-delayed season. But Reigel is thrilled to have him back.
“I’m sure they’ll be some rust there,” Reigel said. “But what Tray is on the offensive end is, he’s a playmaker. He creates shots for others. He has the ability to score himself. He’s just very versatile and has a chance to be pretty explosive on the offensive end, and that’s something we lacked last year. We didn’t have players that could get their own shot, especially late in the shot clock.”
Experienced senior guard Ramar Evans, who was named to the GLIAC All-Defensive Team last season, is also back, as is redshirt junior wing Brandon Hau, who averaged 12.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game last season.
Experienced sophomores
Additionally, the Rangers have a pair of talented sophomore guards who are already battle-tested in Solomon Oraegbu and Vinson Sigmon Jr. They averaged 20.9 and 19.7 minutes per game, respectively, last season, emerging as bright spots out of what was a difficult 10-18 campaign for Parkside in 2019-20.
“Guys like Vinson and Solomon got some very valuable experience, so they’re way ahead of where they would’ve been probably,” Reigel said.
Among the seven newcomers to the program, Reigel said freshmen Colin O’Rourke (forward) and Josiah Palmer (guard) have looked strong in practice, and 6-foot-8 junior transfer Bryce Prochaska will provide needed post size in the absence of big man Joey St. Pierre, who started 26 games last season but transferred to Division I UW-Milwaukee.
Prochaska averaged 14.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game last season at NAIA Judson University (Ill.), including a 25-point performance in a non-conference loss to Parkside on Nov. 30, 2019, at the DeSimone Gymnasium.
“Physically, he’s the most ready to jump right in and contribute,” Reigel said. “He’s picked up our system pretty well for the little time we’ve had on the court.”
“... It’s a good groups of newcomers. I think all will contribute in some way or another.”
Better chemistry
There’s no doubt last season wasn’t much fun for Reigel, who’s made 20-win seasons the standard for the program and has led the Rangers to six NCAA Division II Tournament appearances and five division titles between their time in the Great Lakes Valley Conference and now the GLIAC.
The winningest coach in program history, Reigel could never quite get last year’s team to find its groove, and the Rangers ended the season on a dismal 11-game losing streak.
Like many coaches this season, Reigel hasn’t had much time to figure out rotations without non-conference games, so there are lots unknowns. The Rangers were picked to finish fifth out of six teams in the GLIAC North Division in the preseason coaches poll, but one thing Reigel likes about his roster is its chemistry, something that often appeared absent last season.
“Character, work ethic, being a great teammate, all those things go into whether you come out on the right side of the win-loss column,” Reigel said. “The chemistry of this year’s team, probably because we’ve had so much time to spend together, is at a very high level.
“One through 14, they get along really well. I can’t say enough about how much work these guys have put in.”
Strange schedule
Among the many things that are strange about this season is the schedule.
GLIAC teams will play 18 games, all within the conference. Aside from their two single games against their designated travel partner, Purdue Northwest, the Rangers’ other 16 games will all come as back-to-backs against the same team in the same location.
This weekend, for instance, Parkside plays Northern Michigan in Houghton again at noon Sunday. The Rangers then open their home slate on Jan. 15 and 16 with a pair of games against Ferris State.
Parkside certainly isn’t new to the quick turnaround after playing mostly Thursday-Saturday games over the years, but back-to-backs are a different animal. Reigel said he expects depth to be a strength of the team this season, and that’s more timely than ever.
“I’m hoping we can play 10, 11 guys every night to keep people fresh as we go and play back-to-back days,” he said. “It’ll be interesting. When it gets tight and you’re in close games, the last 10 minutes you usually shorten your rotation.
“But my goal is to play a lot of people and have them gain a lot of experience, as well, as we go through the season.”
Like so much of everything now, in sports or life in general, Reigel admitted he doesn’t really know what to expect. At least playing, for now, will give the student-athletes some of the experience they signed up for.
“It’s just going to be a bizarre year,” Reigel said. “If we have an opportunity to compete and play the majority of the games that are scheduled, then I think that’ll be a positive sign.”
UW-Parkside Men’s Basketball Roster
No.;Name;Pos.;Ht.;Wt.;Yr.;Hometown
1;Solomon Oraegbu;G;6-2;180;So.;Chicago
2;Brandon Hau;G/F;6-7;200;R-Jr.;Mukwonago
3;Josiah Palmer;G;6-2;165;Fr.;Flossmoor, Ill.
4;Tray Croft;G;6-1;170;R-Sr.;Anniston, Ala.
5;Brett Myre;G;6-4;155;So.;Newark, Ill.
10;Cameron Myre;G/F;6-7;175;R-Jr.;Newark, Ill.
11;Jacksun Hamilton;F;6-7;195;Fr.;La Crosse
12;Nick Brown;F;6-5;185;Fr.;Elkhorn
20;Colin O’Rourke;F;6-8;195;Fr.;Plainfield, Ill.
22;Lamon Berry;G;6-2;185;So.;Palatine, Ill.
23;Brady Olson;G;6-0;180;Fr.;Cuba City
25;Ramar Evans;G;6-1;195;Sr.;Chicago
30;Vinson Sigmon Jr.;G;5-10;145;So.;Detroit
34;Bryce Prochaska;C;6-8;230;Jr.;Dodgeville
Head coach—Luke Reigel (18th season).
Assistant coaches—Tom Reigel, George Brandon Jr., Jordan Newman.
UW-Parkside Men’s Basketball Schedule
All home games at the DeSimone Gymnasium.
All games against Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference opponents.
JANUARY
9-10—at Northern Michigan (Marquette, Mich.), noon (both games). 15-16—vs. Ferris State, 3 p.m. (both games). 22-23—at Grand Valley State (Allendale, Mich.), 2 and 4 p.m. 26—at Purdue Northwest (Hammond, Ind.), 7 p.m. 29-30—vs. Saginaw Valley State, 3 p.m. (both games).
FEBRUARY
5-6—at Ashland (Ohio), 3 p.m. (both games). 12-13—vs. Wayne State, 3 p.m. (both games). 16—vs. Purdue Northwest, 7 p.m. 19-20—at Lake Superior State (Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.), TBA. 26-27—vs. Michigan Tech, 3 and 1 p.m.