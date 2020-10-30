WATCH NOW: Red Devils overwhelm Trojans on gridiron

Here's quick recap of Friday's county high school football action:
BRADFORD 48, TREMPER 6
The Red Devils rolled past the Trojans at Bradford Stadium in the Southeast Conference teams' second meeting of the regular season.
Bradford gained a staggering 431 total yards in the first half, 283 on the ground, and averaged 11.1 yards per play in accumulating a 42-6 halftime lead. The second half was played with a running clock.
In that explosive first half, Bradford sophomore running back Keany Parks rushed for 175 yards on 14 attempts, including touchdown runs of 51 and 50 yards. He also intercepted a pass on the game's final play.
Senior Tavy Crump ran for a touchdown and picked off a pass in the first half, junior Christian Crump caught four passes for 110 yards and a score in the first half and junior quarterback Nate Olson passed for 148 yards and three touchdowns in the opening 24 minutes.
Senior linebacker/fullback Brock Lampe added 108 rushing yards on 11 carries for the game and scored on a 15-yard run early in the third quarter for the Red Devils' final points.
Tremper's touchdown came on a 63-yard catch-and-run from senior quarterback Ryan McGonegle to senior receiver Preston Chamberlain in the second quarter. Chamberlain caught six passes for 111 yards and in two games against Bradford totaled 19 receptions for 247 yards and three scores.
Bradford, ranked No. 8 in both the Division-1 coaches and the AP Large Division state polls, improved to 4-1. Tremper dropped to 0-5.
The Trojans still lead the all-time series 35-25-1, but the Red Devils have won seven in a row and 14 of the last 15.
CENTRAL 13, DELAVAN-DARIEN 9
Junior receiver/defensive back Kenny Garth had a touchdown reception for the Falcons' first score and intercepted a pass in his own territory late in the game to seal the win for Central in a Southern Lakes Conference slugfest at Delavan-Darien.
"He had a fantastic game on both sides of the ball helping us get the win tonight," Central coach Jared Franz said.
Sophomore linebacker Jared Camp also picked off a pass for the Falcons, and senior Sam Hardesty spearheaded the running game in the absence of junior Jakob Simmons, who didn't play.
The game was tied 7-7 at halftime.
The Falcons improved to 3-3, while the Comets dropped to 0-6.
OZAUKEE 20, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 13
The Pacers raced out to a 13-0 lead, but the Warriors responded with 20 unanswered points to win the non-conference game at Shoreland.
Jack Genzmer rushed for 195 yards and two touchdowns for Ozaukee (4-2), including the game-winner from 11 yards out with 8 minutes, 29 seconds remaining.
Shoreland (2-4) got its points on a seven-yard run by junior Jared Babiak and field goals of 25 and 34 yards by senior Sawyer Smith.
CANCELLATIONS
There were three cancellations involving county teams this week, two Friday and one Saturday, related to COVID-19.
Friday night's SEC game between Indian Trail and Franklin at Jaskwhich Stadium and Friday's SLC game between Wilmot and Waterford at Frank Bucci Field were cancelled. Saturday afternoon's game between St. Joseph and Christian Life at Jaskwhich Stadium was also cancelled.
Kenosha News correspondent Paul Spicuzza contributed to this report.
