WATCH NOW: Red Devils overwhelm Trojans on gridiron

Bradford, ranked No. 8 in both the Division-1 coaches and the AP Large Division state polls, improved to 4-1. Tremper dropped to 0-5.

The Trojans still lead the all-time series 35-25-1, but the Red Devils have won seven in a row and 14 of the last 15.

CENTRAL 13, DELAVAN-DARIEN 9

Junior receiver/defensive back Kenny Garth had a touchdown reception for the Falcons' first score and intercepted a pass in his own territory late in the game to seal the win for Central in a Southern Lakes Conference slugfest at Delavan-Darien.

"He had a fantastic game on both sides of the ball helping us get the win tonight," Central coach Jared Franz said.

Sophomore linebacker Jared Camp also picked off a pass for the Falcons, and senior Sam Hardesty spearheaded the running game in the absence of junior Jakob Simmons, who didn't play.

The game was tied 7-7 at halftime.

The Falcons improved to 3-3, while the Comets dropped to 0-6.

OZAUKEE 20, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 13

The Pacers raced out to a 13-0 lead, but the Warriors responded with 20 unanswered points to win the non-conference game at Shoreland.