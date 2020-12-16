WATCH NOW: Rose on fire as Central boys top Burlington

PADDOCK LAKE — Great shooters only need to see the basketball go in the hoop once, and then it’s on.
Both the Central and Burlington boys basketball teams tout long-range snipers, and their talents were on full display Tuesday night in a pivotal Southern Lakes Conference clash at Central.
While Burlington senior guard Joey Berezowitz scored 20 points, he was upstaged by Central junior wing Jack Rose, the 6-foot-4 sharpshooter who's receiving NCAA Division I college interest.
Rose scored 13 of his game-high 27 points during a mid-game stretch to help the Falcons gain control and eventually knock off the visiting Demons, 66-58, putting Central (3-1 overall) in a tie atop the SLC with Waterford at 3-0.
Whether it was the post-up game, knocking down four 3-pointers or simply battling down low for his seven rebounds, Rose seemed to thwart any rally by Burlington (2-1 overall and SLC) and keep Central in the lead.
Central coach James Hyllberg said it was the best game of the young season for Rose, who's already received multiple college offers.
“Jack really got hot,” Hyllberg said. “He stepped up at the right time. That’s what we need from him. By far, it was his best game. He has potential to be like that every single game.
“In the second half, we tried to deny Berezowitz (who's averaging 24 points per game), but he still got his 20. We tried to have other guys shoot the ball. They kind of got in foul trouble. We went into a 3-2 (zone), because our man defense was not good. We let Burlington get into the lane.”
For Rose, who was limited to just nine points Saturday in a non-conference overtime loss to Franklin, it was a big win. Both teams came in undefeated in SLC play.
“It was huge,” Rose said. “Burlington is a good program, so getting a win against them is always nice. Once I see one go in, it helps. It gives me confidence. I’ll just keep shooting.
“It’s a game of runs. Just keeping our heads up and fighting through adversity is key.”
After the Demons cut the Falcons' lead to 26-24 late in the first half, Rose hit a turnaround jumper and was fouled, then he added a 3-pointer in transition as the Falcons closed the half on a 9-1 run to take a 35-25 halftime lead.
Early in the second half, Rose muscled his way to a short jumper after rebounding his own miss before canning another triple in transition. The next time down the floor, Rose swished a 15-footer and Central opened up a 44-31 lead, its largest of the game.
Berezowitz answered with a three-point play and a 3-pointer of his own, and Burlington was suddenly down by three at 44-41.
But a few buckets from reserve sophomore guard Alex Sippy (six points) and a triple from junior guard Kenny Garth (16 points) pushed the Central lead back to nine.
A driving layup from Burlington’s Ethan Safar eventually cut the Central lead to 55-50, but on cue Rose buried an elbow 3 in his defender’s face that opened things back up, and the Demons cooled down from the field after that.
Garth added four assists in addition to his 16 points, and fellow junior guard Devin Griffin also pitched in four assists for the Falcons.
Central's plethora of quick guards caused fits for the Demons, who committed 25 turnovers. The Falcons, meanwhile, took care of the basketball and only turned the ball over 10 times.
Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz said it’s still very early in the season, and he's encouraged his squad only lost by single digits.
“When you turn the ball over that many times and Jack (Rose) shoots the way he shoots, I kind of like how we were still in the ball game,” Steve Berezowitz said.
“It’s our third week, and if we play these guys later (they're scheduled to play at Burlington on Jan. 22), maybe we’ll clean things up. When we made a run, they made a run. They played great. It’s a long season. We’ll just keep grinding.”
The Demons shot 17-for-20 from the charity stripe and enjoyed balanced scoring. Danny Kniep scored 13 points, JR Lukenbill added 11 and Safar had 10.
Hyllberg, meanwhile, knows Falcons don’t have a ton of size, so they used their quickness Tuesday to neutralize Burlington’s size advantage. Still, there’s plenty of work to do.
“I wasn’t happy with our defense (Tuesday) night at all,” Hyllberg said. “It’s early, and we’re young. If we can just limit our turnovers, I like our chances. We have some good quickness, and we’re pretty versatile. We can get after it, and when we get hot, we can be a dangerous team.”
