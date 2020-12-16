WATCH NOW: Rose on fire as Central boys top Burlington

“In the second half, we tried to deny Berezowitz (who's averaging 24 points per game), but he still got his 20. We tried to have other guys shoot the ball. They kind of got in foul trouble. We went into a 3-2 (zone), because our man defense was not good. We let Burlington get into the lane.”

For Rose, who was limited to just nine points Saturday in a non-conference overtime loss to Franklin, it was a big win. Both teams came in undefeated in SLC play.

“It was huge,” Rose said. “Burlington is a good program, so getting a win against them is always nice. Once I see one go in, it helps. It gives me confidence. I’ll just keep shooting.

“It’s a game of runs. Just keeping our heads up and fighting through adversity is key.”

After the Demons cut the Falcons' lead to 26-24 late in the first half, Rose hit a turnaround jumper and was fouled, then he added a 3-pointer in transition as the Falcons closed the half on a 9-1 run to take a 35-25 halftime lead.

Early in the second half, Rose muscled his way to a short jumper after rebounding his own miss before canning another triple in transition. The next time down the floor, Rose swished a 15-footer and Central opened up a 44-31 lead, its largest of the game.