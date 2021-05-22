WATCH NOW: Ryan Zagar fends off challengers to win first Match Game Men's Division title

In order to win his first Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament Men's Division title, Ryan Zagar had to fend off a whole group of talented bowlers trying to knock him from his perch.
One of those included his younger brother.
But Zagar didn't falter, as he never relinquished first place Friday night at Sheridan Lanes and fired a virtuoso game of 269 in the placement round to snag his first Men's Division title in the 57th annual tournament.
Zagar entered the night with a 99-point lead over the most accomplished bowler in Kenosha history, 10-time Men's Division champion and PBA50 Tour professional Lennie Boresch Jr., after Tuesday's first night of Men's finals.
Boresch kept the heat on all night, as did Joe Meier and 2018 Men's champion Kyle Zagar, Ryan's younger brother by three years. But despite losing his first two matches Friday and seeing his lead dwindle to 16 points over both Kyle Zagar and Boresch, Ryan Zagar remained steady to earn the win.
"The biggest thing for me is staying patient, in the moment," Ryan Zagar said. "Things didn't go my way the first two matches. I lost both matches, so I started the night 0-2. My 100-(point) lead, whatever it was, vanished.
"So the biggest thing for me was just staying in the moment, trusting the process that I wanted to do. Trusting the process really kept me in the moment."
Ryan Zagar went on to win his final six matches of the night to finish with a two-night match record of 11-5 and a pinfall of 3,990 for 1,120 points. In all divisions, bowlers were awarded 30 points for each match victory and gained one point for each pin over 200 in each game. They also lost a point for each pin under 200.
Boresch, who wound up placing fourth with a match record of 8-7-1 and a pinfall of 3,901 for 956 points, knows talent when he sees it. So he wasn't surprised that nobody could knock Ryan Zagar from his first-place position.
After all, the 27-year-old Zagar — a Racine resident who graduated from Horlick in 2012 — was a top junior bowler who went on to become a three-time NAIA All-American at Robert Morris University in Chicago. He now bowls professionally on the PBA Regional and National tours and in January notched a ninth-place finish at the PBA Central Regional Players Championship in Wauwatosa.
"He's a great bowler," Boresch said. "He's a professional. He bowls a lot. He's matured quite a bit over the last four, five years. I wasn't worried about him (struggling). I knew he was going to be the guy to beat, no doubt.
"... I've known him since he was born. He doesn't throw too many bad shots, for one. He wants it bad. He's just a gamer. He never folded. He told me he wasn't going to look at the scores (Friday night), scoreboard watch all night. He just put his head down and did what he had to do."
Elite company
And now Zagar can say he's joined Boresch as a Match Game champion. And, for that matter, his younger brother, Kyle, a big, powerful left-hander who won the Men's title at Surfside Bowl in 2018.
"Yeah, he throws jabs, because he can," Ryan Zagar said when asked if his brother had needled him for not winning a Match Game title before Friday. "It's my brother. My brother strikes a (lot), and it's hard to keep up when (the lanes are) this nice, especially (with Kyle) being on the left side.
"It's an honor to win the Kenosha News (Match Game Tournament). A lot of great bowlers come through here. ... It's the cream of the crop for southeastern Wisconsin (that) get to bowl. So just making my name on the list is pretty special."
He certainly had to earn it.
Boresch, the name everyone knows is always lurking, stayed in striking distance early Friday and then fashioned together an 802 series over his fourth through six matches of the night, two of them wins, to get into second place, just 13 points behind Ryan Zagar with two matches left.
But an open eighth frame in his seventh match, against Mikey Hill, led to a 266-251 loss for Boresch, which really hurt him.
"The game before (the placement round) was a killer for me," Boresch said. "I was 13 behind, and I lost 250-260 (251-266) with an open (frame) in there. That was a big few frames there."
Kyle Zagar, who started the night in fifth place, opened with a 791 series in his first three matches Friday, all wins, and eventually climbed into second place going into the placement round, 45 points behind his older brother.
But he wasn't the only one in that position.
Meier heats up
Meier, who began the night in sixth place, made the biggest move of anyone Friday, firing back-to-back games of 276 and 267 and winning both matches going into the placement round to tie Kyle Zagar for second place.
With Ryan Zagar settled into first for the placement round and Boresch settled into fourth, that necessitated a roll-off between Meier and Kyle Zagar to see who would bowl Ryan Zagar and who would bowl Boresch in the placement round.
Meier won the roll-off to get into the top placement match and needed to defeat Ryan Zagar by 16 pins to win the title. But Kyle Zagar still had a chance to leapfrog both for the title if Meier beat Ryan Zagar and Kyle Zagar defeated Boresch in their placement match and knocked over enough pins.
Ryan Zagar made sure that scenario didn't happen.
Meier started the placement round with three strikes but left an open frame in the fourth after a split. Ryan Zagar left no crack open after that, methodically racking up eight consecutive strikes to start the match before a standing 10-pin in the ninth ended his bid at the night's second 300 game after Zach Sasser did it the match before.
By then, the title was already locked up.
"I threw 10 great shots that game, and I had a great game," said Zagar, who throughout the two-week tournament used two Motiv Venom Shock balls that were drilled exactly the same, with one just having more wear than the other to roll more "dead."
"The foot didn't come off the gas."
Indeed it didn't, and Zagar capped off the night, and the tournament, in style after last year's tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"At the end of the day, it's nice to see everybody smiling again," Zagar said.
Kyle Zagar wound up in second place with a total match record of 10-5-1 and a pinfall of 3,926 for 1,041 points, Meier took third with a match record of 13-3 and a pinfall of 3,771 for 961 points and Riley Smith rounded out the top five behind Boresch with a match record of 10-6 and a pinfall of 3,683 for 783 points.
With Ryan Zagar claiming the Men's Division title, all four divisions this year were won by first-time Match Game champions. Kim Koch won the Women's Division title and Jerry Elsen won the Super Senior Men's Division title on Wednesday night, and John Brooks won the Senior Men's Division title on Thursday night.
Ryan Zagar also wanted to cite his younger sister, Stephanie, as part of their talented bowling family. Stephanie Zagar, who attends Bradford, is a back-to-back high school state singles bowling champion.
57th Annual Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament
At Sheridan Lanes
FINALS
Through Friday
MEN’S DIVISION
FINAL
Note: Games from second night of finals; pinfall, record and points are total.
Bowler Games Pinfall Record Pts.
1. Ryan Zagar 234-207-265-248-218-227-278-269 3,990 11-5 1,120
2. Kyle Zagar 267-256-268-235-255-246-278-235 3,926 10-5-1 1,041
3. Joe Meier 233-258-247-249-213-276-267-185 3,771 13-3 961
4. Lennie Boresch Jr. 225-269-219-274-258-270-251-205 3,901 8-7-1 956
5. Riley Smith 181-212-245-261-276-195-225-209 3,683 10-6 783
6. Ben Betchkal 175-237-269-226-191-217-235-237 3,755 7-9 765
7. Zach Sasser 268-232-259-226-191-217-235-237 3,626 9-6-1 711
8. Nick DeCesaro 279-204-224-224-213-203-300-152 3,652 8-8 692
9. Justin Smith 213-227-246-188-230-225-204-174 3,633 8-8 673
10. Dave Sjuggerud 236-212-188-232-246-252-209-249 3,671 5-11 621
11. Jacob Boresch 192-224-238-226-267-246-189-247 3,588 7-8-1 613
12. Josh Johnson 257-195-167-226-266-214-259-217 3,551 8-8 591
13. Mikey Hill 238-265-263-149-259-208-266-171 3,521 8-8 561
14. Ethan Linderman 222-223-208-213-196-176-249-213 3,521 6-10 458
15. Brandon Quinonez 236-184-192-212-199-204-207-169 3,286 3-13 176
16. Billy Harris 191-188-246-209-DNF 3-9 2,567 257
Alt. Ray Drachus 209-205-218-208 2-2 840 100
SENIOR MEN’S DIVISION
FINAL
Note: Games from second night of finals; pinfall, record and points are total.
Bowler Games Pinfall Record Pts.
1. John Brooks 228-265-258-255-206-268-278-222 3,887 11-5 1,017
2. Steve Wittkowske 247-256-279-227-235-237-236-224 3,751 11-5 881
3. Dave Sjuggerud 245-215-203-248-277-237-267-240 3,776 9-6-1 861
4. Gene Pobloski 215-253-215-224-184-232-211-213 3,635 11-5 765
5. Dave Wildman 233-268-247-200-259-202-279-193 3,676 9-6-1 761
6. Rich Beltoya 268-215-231-194-245-244-246-248 3,655 9-6-1 740
7. Matt Zagar 230-244-217-226-257-264-224-200 3,684 8-8 724
8. Brian Nikolai 199-256-222-199-279-233-269-246 3,651 9-7 721
9. Duane Murawski 202-209-146-179-193-201-226-258 3,436 10-6 536
10. Rich Larsen 233-222-193-247-216-201-172-236 3,467 8-7-1 522
11. Kurt Phillips 192-256-191-220-188-214-248-161 3,429 6-10 409
12. Ken Woods 243-180-214-202-228-208-214-211 3,432 5-11 382
13. Joe Rimkus 236-226-235-221-202-204-195-181 3,381 5-11 331
14. Dale Cramer 236-203-267-230-192-194-167-217 3,347 6-10 297
15. John Peterson 164-149-202-202-169-178-222-265 3,271 5-11 221
16. Dan Reynolds 183-230-195-243-145-200-221-191 3,270 4-12 190
WOMEN’S DIVISION
FINAL
Note: Games from second night of finals; pinfall, record and points are total.
Bowler Games Pinfall Record Pts.
1. Kim Koch 259-215-258-249-267-243 2,920 9-3 790
2. Sarah Pobloski 237-278-235-208-233-257 2,822 9-3 671
3. Allie Hedges 225-237-257-192-255-245 2,769 8-4 639
4. Courtney Wolf 233-238-217-217-203-247 2,743 7-5 523
5. Sarah McQuestion 244-236-195-215-190-202 2,635 8-4 496
6. Angela Hanna 206-180-217-180-237-258 2,655 5-7 405
7. Lisa Hessefort 223-225-192-204-245-246 2,641 6-6 368
8. Lori Exner 224-214-216-206-246-172 2,579 5-7 353
9. Sharon Schulz 246-235-173-194-170-194 2,568 5-7 318
10. Sommerlee Vasey 225-172-225-189-205-160 2,501 5-7 227
11. Tracy Beltoya 171-223-178-254-235-164 2,478 3-9 221
12. Ashley Pobloski 202-174-188-163-190-228 2,369 2-10 29
SUPER SENIOR MEN’S DIVISION
FINAL
Note: Games from second night of finals; pinfall, record and points are total.
Bowler Games Pinfall Record Pts.
1. Jerry Elsen 227-203-194-200-235 2,133 8-2 373
2. Rick Flocker 223-225-226-225-177 2,102 9-1 372
3. Tim Ruelle 258-170-203-234-227 2,156 7-3 366
4. Gary Lovely 184-279-146-195-193 2,175 3-7 265
5. Gary Wolf 201-177-224-162-229 2,100 5-5 250
6. Jim Gentile 212-180-201-207-180 2,072 5-5 222
7. Frank Haselwander 241-182-179-202-196 1,971 5-4-1 136
8. Lonnie McCrossen 215-204-189-210-196 1,952 3-6-1 57
9. Mike Lemke 190-193-155-168-233 1,869 4-6 (minus)-11
10. Mel Apilado 173-154-188-186-223 1,861 0-10 (minus)-139