WATCH NOW: Ryan Zagar fends off challengers to win first Match Game Men's Division title

Elite company

And now Zagar can say he's joined Boresch as a Match Game champion. And, for that matter, his younger brother, Kyle, a big, powerful left-hander who won the Men's title at Surfside Bowl in 2018.

"Yeah, he throws jabs, because he can," Ryan Zagar said when asked if his brother had needled him for not winning a Match Game title before Friday. "It's my brother. My brother strikes a (lot), and it's hard to keep up when (the lanes are) this nice, especially (with Kyle) being on the left side.

"It's an honor to win the Kenosha News (Match Game Tournament). A lot of great bowlers come through here. ... It's the cream of the crop for southeastern Wisconsin (that) get to bowl. So just making my name on the list is pretty special."

He certainly had to earn it.

Boresch, the name everyone knows is always lurking, stayed in striking distance early Friday and then fashioned together an 802 series over his fourth through six matches of the night, two of them wins, to get into second place, just 13 points behind Ryan Zagar with two matches left.

But an open eighth frame in his seventh match, against Mikey Hill, led to a 266-251 loss for Boresch, which really hurt him.