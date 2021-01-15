WATCH NOW: Sandman's game-winner delivers Wilmot boys big win over Burlington

WILMOT — It’s just a beast under your bed.
In your closet, in your head.
The nightmare figure described as “Sandman” in the popular 1991 Metallica song “Enter Sandman” is a sinister, mythical creature that strikes fear in the heart of all it encounters, especially poor kids afraid in their rooms at night.
Well, Wilmot senior guard Kevin Sandman lived up to his infamous name Friday night, and the Burlington Demons are sure to lose sleep over this one.
With the score tied late in a Southern Lakes Conference boys basketball game at Wilmot, Sandman pulled up from the right elbow and drained a game-winning 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds to lift the Panthers to a furious comeback victory over the Demons, 55-52.
Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz vehemently signaled for a timeout, but the referees didn’t see him in time and the clock expired without the Demons getting one last gasp.
“I asked for a timeout, but they did not grant me one,” Berezowitz said. “I assume he (the referee) thought the clock had gone to zero.”
After Sandman hit the decisive shot, he erupted across the court and was mobbed by teammates, as the referees allowed the clock to tick down to zeroes without granting Burlington a timeout.
“Wilmot played a really good second half,” Berezowitz said. “I thought we played a great first 18 minutes, but Kevin is a very nice high school player, and he hit a big shot.”
It was the fourth straight victory for the red-hot Panthers, who improved to 6-4 overall and 5-3 in the SLC.
They now sit alone in third place behind Burlington, which dropped to 9-3 and 7-2. Central, which was idle Friday, is unbeaten atop the conference at 8-0 in the SLC.
The Falcons and Panthers play for the second time this season in a huge showdown Tuesday night in Paddock Lake.
Sandman said the final shot Friday was actually a play for London Glass, who scored 15 points along with Sandman to lead Wilmot.
But since Glass was blanketed by the Demons’ Dane Kornely, Sandman decided to take over.
“It was going to go to London, but he was getting pressure from Kornely,” Sandman said. “I got the ball and waited until the last second and got my shot. I planned on taking a 3. I knew he thought I was going to drive because we were in bonus, so I just pulled up.
“Our whole team was excited for this game. We worked hard, and it showed.”
It was a tale of two halves, as the Demons jumped out to a 27-15 halftime lead.
But Glass and Sandman, who scored 24 of their 30 points in the second half, came alive late and hit difficult shot after difficult shot to completely swing the momentum.
Along with attacking drives to the basket and hot shooting from Wilmot’s guards down the stretch, the Panthers were able to contain Burlington senior guard Joey Berezowitz, who finished with a game-high 18 points but only notched seven in the second half.
A huge rally saw Wilmot take its first lead of the game with 4 minutes to play as Sandman hit an off-balance, short jumper to make it 44-43, and Glass made it 46-43 the next time down the court.
Burlington sophomore JR Lukenbill, who scored 15 points and took over for the Demons offensively late, made two free throws with 2:01 left to put Burlington back in the lead at 50-48.
Later, Glass muscled up another tough shot to give Wilmot a 52-51 lead with 40 seconds to play, and Lukenbill again answered with a free throw to tie it, setting the stage for Sandman’s game-winner.
Sandman only needed about 10 seconds off the inbounds pass to get to his spot, elevate and win the game.
“We needed to get into a flow of things, which we did in the second half,” Wilmot coach Jake Erbentraut said. “London and Kevin played with some really good composure and hit some mid-range jumpers. We knew they would make a run. They’re well-coached, and it was a dog fight until the end.”
Erbentraut said the Panthers’ recent hot streak is due to chemistry and familiarity on the court.
“We’re actually playing together,” he said. “We’re starting to figure out who does what well, so we’re getting there.”
Sandman said the team picked up the defense in the second half.
As for he and Glass, their sharp-shooting in the mid-range was no accident.
“That’s what me and London do, that’s our game,” Sandman said. “We pull up from mid-range, and teams can’t stop us.”