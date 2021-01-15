WATCH NOW: Sandman's game-winner delivers Wilmot boys big win over Burlington

But Glass and Sandman, who scored 24 of their 30 points in the second half, came alive late and hit difficult shot after difficult shot to completely swing the momentum.

Along with attacking drives to the basket and hot shooting from Wilmot’s guards down the stretch, the Panthers were able to contain Burlington senior guard Joey Berezowitz, who finished with a game-high 18 points but only notched seven in the second half.

A huge rally saw Wilmot take its first lead of the game with 4 minutes to play as Sandman hit an off-balance, short jumper to make it 44-43, and Glass made it 46-43 the next time down the court.

Burlington sophomore JR Lukenbill, who scored 15 points and took over for the Demons offensively late, made two free throws with 2:01 left to put Burlington back in the lead at 50-48.

Later, Glass muscled up another tough shot to give Wilmot a 52-51 lead with 40 seconds to play, and Lukenbill again answered with a free throw to tie it, setting the stage for Sandman’s game-winner.

Sandman only needed about 10 seconds off the inbounds pass to get to his spot, elevate and win the game.