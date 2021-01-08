WATCH NOW: Shoreland girls rally to knock off St. Joseph

SOMERS — If Brittanny Bahr keeps this up, she might ask her mom to stay away more often.
With Shoreland Lutheran girls basketball coach Holly Bahr out because she's quarantining, her daughter and assistant coach Brittanny guided the Pacers in their Metro Classic Conference game against St. Joseph on Friday night at Shoreland.
If her mother set a "Bahr" for her in this one, then Brittanny cleared it.
Continuing its improved play of late, Shoreland rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit and survived a game-winning shot attempt for a 52-50 victory, the Pacers' fourth in their last five games.
"She's been watching," Brittanny said of her mom. "She'll be very, very, very excited about (Friday) night."
Shoreland even its record at 4-4 both overall and in the Metro Classic, and the Pacers — who were also missing leading scorer Natalie Brug on Friday — proved that their inexperienced roster is beginning to round into form as they get more battle tested.
Freshman wing Amanda Heusterberg scored 12 second-half points Friday, while freshman guard Maren Fitzpatrick also showed poise down the stretch.
"Our freshman starters right now have been really coming out of the grade-school era," Brittanny Bahr said. "(Friday) night, Amanda and Maren, they really played like seniors."
Shooting woes for Lancers
St. Joseph, which played just one game between Dec. 22 and Friday, dropped to 4-2 overall and in the conference. The Lancers went a dismal 22-of-91 (24.2 percent) from the field and 5-of-18 (27.8 percent) from the free-throw line.
"That kind of burns a little bit more, just because of the amount of time we spend at practice on free throws," St. Joseph coach Jason Coker said.
Still, the Lancers seemed to be in a good position early, leading 17-4 out of the gates and 33-24 at halftime.
It was 36-26 with 14 minutes, 43 seconds to play when Shoreland made its move, going on an 11-2 run. Heusterberg scored the last seven points for the Pacers in that spurt, swishing a 3-pointer from near the top of the key off a feed from senior Camren Cheney to pull Shoreland within 38-37.
St. Joseph responded with back-to-back buckets from juniors Deja' Rivers, who scored eight of the Lancers' 17 points in the second half, and Ellie Schuler to go back up by five, 42-37.
But the Pacers came right back with a 10-0 run to take the lead for good, going ahead 47-42 when senior Sarah Kostler found Heusterberg with a lob on a well-executed inbounds pass with about 4:30 remaining.
Tight finish
Shoreland made 10 straight free throws to open the second half but went just 3-of-12 the rest of the way to leave the door open for St. Joseph, and the Lancers nearly stole a win.
Junior Jayden Hill hit a left-handed floater to pull St. Joseph within 52-50, then the Lancers got a steal and Rivers was fouled with 10 seconds left. But she missed the front end of a one-and-one with a chance to tie the game, and the Lancers fouled Heusterberg on the rebound with 5.8 seconds to go.
But she missed both free throws and St. Joseph called a timeout with 2.1 seconds left after advancing the ball past midcourt. Schuler found Hill curling on the inbounds play, but Hill was well beyond the 3-point line and her desperation game-winning attempt fell way short.
With that, the Lancers — who kicked off a brutal closing stretch of 14 games between Friday and Feb. 6 — settled for a split with the Pacers after a 59-46 win at the Madrigrano Gymnasium on Dec. 10.
"I felt like they just kind of felt they had it," Coker said. "That's the danger in this conference. When you win the first game, then you get to the second game, and you've got these kids — well, they think they've just got it.
"It's not like that. ... You've just got to bring it every night."