WATCH NOW: Shoreland girls rally to knock off St. Joseph

Shooting woes for Lancers

St. Joseph, which played just one game between Dec. 22 and Friday, dropped to 4-2 overall and in the conference. The Lancers went a dismal 22-of-91 (24.2 percent) from the field and 5-of-18 (27.8 percent) from the free-throw line.

"That kind of burns a little bit more, just because of the amount of time we spend at practice on free throws," St. Joseph coach Jason Coker said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Still, the Lancers seemed to be in a good position early, leading 17-4 out of the gates and 33-24 at halftime.

It was 36-26 with 14 minutes, 43 seconds to play when Shoreland made its move, going on an 11-2 run. Heusterberg scored the last seven points for the Pacers in that spurt, swishing a 3-pointer from near the top of the key off a feed from senior Camren Cheney to pull Shoreland within 38-37.

St. Joseph responded with back-to-back buckets from juniors Deja' Rivers, who scored eight of the Lancers' 17 points in the second half, and Ellie Schuler to go back up by five, 42-37.

But the Pacers came right back with a 10-0 run to take the lead for good, going ahead 47-42 when senior Sarah Kostler found Heusterberg with a lob on a well-executed inbounds pass with about 4:30 remaining.

Tight finish