WATCH NOW: Shoreland's Bolton has fashioned tremendous senior season

Bolton is humble about why his numbers have soared.

"Constant practice and teammates pushing me, getting me the ball," he said. "That's pretty much it. I'm just doing the hard work and stuff that Coach has got us doing in practice. That's pretty much it."

Said Strutz: "Quentin's very mild-mannered and kind of soft-spoken. But on the basketball court, he turns into — he can play.

"He's an intense competitor."

Most importantly, the Pacers are winning.

While an 8-12 record may not seem like cause for excitement at first glance, Shoreland has stayed competitive — and then some — in one of the best small-school conferences in the state. The Pacers' five Metro Classic wins were their most in conference play since they won six during the 2014-15 season.

Shoreland has also had a number of close defeats against strong programs, and on Feb. 8 the Pacers got into the left-hand column of the standings with a huge 61-59 home win over Racine Prairie, then ranked No. 3 in Division-4 in the state coaches and Associated Press state polls.