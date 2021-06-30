WATCH NOW: St. Joseph baseball teams adds another state title to program's impressive legacy

Sophomore pitcher Luke Schuler, who started the state title game Tuesday, is a cousin of Pete Schuler, a former standout with the Lancers who played NCAA Division I baseball at Kent State.

"It means a lot to me, and I know it means a lot to everybody in the program, too, to be part of the prestigious program that is St. Joe's baseball — to go out there and compete against the best and be the best and get the state championship," Jack Davidson said after Tuesday's title game.

"It means a lot to our school and our fans and everybody around us."

It meant even more considering what the program, like everyone else, endured last season.

The Lancers expected to make a state title run in 2020, but the season was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With one final chance, the six seniors on this year's team — Jack Davidson, McGuire, Max McCarville, Peter Ruffolo, Danny Santarelli and Joey Istvanek — led the Lancers to the spot they'd hoped to reach a year ago.

"For this special group to come together for one season and get it done like we did, especially for the seniors who had their season cancelled last season, it means the world to us," Jack Davidson said. "We're so happy to be where we're at."