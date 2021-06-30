WATCH NOW: St. Joseph baseball teams adds another state title to program's impressive legacy

GRAND CHUTE — Late Tuesday night, Jack Davidson turned and raised the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division-3 State Baseball Tournament championship plaque to the cheering St. Joseph Catholic Academy crowd.
As much as anybody, the Lancers' senior outfielder knows about the rich tradition of the St. Joseph baseball program.
Well, add another chapter to the legacy.
With an 11-1 win over Marathon in the state semifinals Tuesday afternoon and a 7-4 victory over Coleman in the state title game Tuesday night — after about a one-hour rain delay — at Fox Cities Stadium, St. Joseph furthered its incredible baseball resume.
This is the Lancers' fourth WIAA state title, along with the Division-2 championship they won in 2005 and the Division-3 championships they won in 2006 and 2009. The team also won the 1970 state title in the now-defunct Wisconsin Independent Schools Athletic Association.
There was plenty of evidence Tuesday of how much that legacy branches out, too.
Jack Davidson's younger brother, Brady Davidson, was a sophomore starting third baseman this season. Their father, Jed, played on St. Joseph teams that went to the State Tournament a generation ago.
Senior catcher Frank McGuire was a freshman in 2018 when the Lancers reached state and played on that team with his older brother, Jack McGuire, then a senior himself.
Sophomore pitcher Luke Schuler, who started the state title game Tuesday, is a cousin of Pete Schuler, a former standout with the Lancers who played NCAA Division I baseball at Kent State.
"It means a lot to me, and I know it means a lot to everybody in the program, too, to be part of the prestigious program that is St. Joe's baseball — to go out there and compete against the best and be the best and get the state championship," Jack Davidson said after Tuesday's title game.
"It means a lot to our school and our fans and everybody around us."
It meant even more considering what the program, like everyone else, endured last season.
The Lancers expected to make a state title run in 2020, but the season was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With one final chance, the six seniors on this year's team — Jack Davidson, McGuire, Max McCarville, Peter Ruffolo, Danny Santarelli and Joey Istvanek — led the Lancers to the spot they'd hoped to reach a year ago.
"For this special group to come together for one season and get it done like we did, especially for the seniors who had their season cancelled last season, it means the world to us," Jack Davidson said. "We're so happy to be where we're at."
St. Joseph coach Ryan Gavinski was not part of the program before he took the reins prior to the cancelled 2020 season. But he's part of the Lancers' legacy now, even though he had to wait a year to actually coach the team.
"It was an emotional two years, to be honest with you," Gavinski said. "Coming into a new situation, high expectations in this school. They've been very successful. ... It's hard to really think about it right now."
Soon, Gavinski said, he'll have to turn his attention to the next group of players intent on furthering the program's tradition.
But this group has now earned its rightful place in the Lancers' history books.
"It means everything, absolutely," McGuire said. "All the hard work we've put in all season, it feels — I can't even describe it. It feels awesome."