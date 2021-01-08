WATCH NOW: St. Joseph boys grind out win over Shoreland

"We haven't practiced that much, and we were expecting them to play man. What we had to overcome was just getting used to moving the ball and getting easy baskets."

The Lancers also didn't settle for jumpers against the zone, attempting just 13 3-pointers.

"I was really proud that we didn't settle for the 3," Garcia said. "That's what we teach in a zone. We want to get it in there. We want to get layups, we want to get good-looking shots. Then we'll kick it out and knock them down."

St. Joseph, which received 10 votes in Division-4 in the latest Associated Press state poll, improved to 4-2 overall and 4-1 in the conference. Even though it was at times ugly, any win is well-earned in the brutal Metro Classic.

"We definitely play in one of the top conferences in Wisconsin in my opinion, so really just getting used to every team, watching film, preparing mentally for every game is all you've got to do," Alia said. "Especially now that we have like three games a week."

Shoreland under .500