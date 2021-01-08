WATCH NOW: St. Joseph boys grind out win over Shoreland

SOMERS — With practice time limited and a lot of games crammed into short stretches during this unusual season, first-year St. Joseph boys basketball coach Jose Garcia has stressed the importance of scouting and studying opponents.
But what if they do something you haven't seen before?
That was what the Lancers faced Friday night in a Metro Classic Conference game at Shoreland Lutheran when the Pacers came out in a 3-2 zone defense that St. Joseph wasn't expecting.
But led by a 23-point effort from junior Andrew Alia, the Lancers adjusted after a slow start and grinded out a 63-52 victory that wasn't always pleasing to the eyes.
"We didn't practice against the zone," Garcia said. "We thought (they) were going to play man. But I'm confident in my players. I know they'll adjust. It took us a while to get it going."
Alia did much of his scoring by drawing contact, as he finished 10-of-18 from the free-throw line during a rugged game that featured 40 total fouls and 55 free-throw attempts overall.
"It was really just getting used to them playing the 3-2 zone," said Alia, who pulled 23 points shy of 1,000 for his career and could reach the mark in Saturday night's non-conference home game against Palmyra-Eagle (that game ended too late for the News' Sunday press time).
"We haven't practiced that much, and we were expecting them to play man. What we had to overcome was just getting used to moving the ball and getting easy baskets."
The Lancers also didn't settle for jumpers against the zone, attempting just 13 3-pointers.
"I was really proud that we didn't settle for the 3," Garcia said. "That's what we teach in a zone. We want to get it in there. We want to get layups, we want to get good-looking shots. Then we'll kick it out and knock them down."
St. Joseph, which received 10 votes in Division-4 in the latest Associated Press state poll, improved to 4-2 overall and 4-1 in the conference. Even though it was at times ugly, any win is well-earned in the brutal Metro Classic.
"We definitely play in one of the top conferences in Wisconsin in my opinion, so really just getting used to every team, watching film, preparing mentally for every game is all you've got to do," Alia said. "Especially now that we have like three games a week."
Shoreland under .500
On the flip side, Shoreland dropped under .500 at 4-5 overall and is now 2-4 in the Metro Classic after losing three straight on the heels of a a three-game winning streak. But they may have found something with their zone defense as they head into a week where they play Whitefish Bay Dominican on Monday, Racine Prairie (No. 2 in the Division-4 coaches poll) on Tuesday and Racine St. Catherine's (No. 1 in Division-3) on Thursday, all on the road.
Shoreland coach Paul Strutz said he was "encouraged" after holding the Lancers to 63 points.
"I just didn't feel comfortable where we've been through the first eight games playing man," Strutz said. "I had toyed with it, and maybe it's something we stick with, I don't know. I think it maybe gives us a better chance. Obviously we're not great at it yet, but it's coming."
In addition to Alia, St. Joseph got strong games from junior Caiden Lecce (11 points, three assists), sophomore Luke Schuler (10 points), sophomore Peter Stapleton (eight points, six rebounds) and junior Caden Tolefree (six points, 13 rebounds).
"St. Joe's is really good," Strutz said. "I think they're probably the second-best team in our conference. They've got pieces, they've got some bigs that can play. Alia's a really nice player, Lecce, he's a nice player.
"They've got kids that can play, and they work hard. They play really good 'D.'"
Shoreland senior Sawyer Smith, who's committed to play baseball at NCAA Division II St. Cloud State, continued his torrid scoring pace this season with a game-high 24 points, including three 3-pointers. Senior Quentin Bolton added 12 points and five rebounds for the Pacers.
Lancers pull away
After St. Joseph led 29-22 at halftime, Smith scored seven quick points — including a four-point play — as Shoreland got within 33-31 early in the second half.
But the Lancers pulled away from there, as Alia scored eight points during a 15-3 run that gave St. Joseph a comfortable 48-34 lead with 8 minutes, 38 seconds left.
"That's just the flow of the game," Alia said. "I started getting my little groove going. Just confidence rising."
ST. JOSEPH 63, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 52
ST. JOSEPH (4-2, 4-1 METRO CLASSIC)
Stapleton 3 2-2 8, Ashmus 1 0-0 3, Alia 6 10-18 23, Tolefree 1 4-4 6, Schuler 3 4-4 10, Lecce 2 6-8 11, Weatherford 1 0-0 2, McCarville 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 26-36 63.
SHORELAND (4-5, 2-4 METRO CLASSIC)
Cipov 0 1-2 1, Smith 8 5-7 24, Strutz 1 4-4 6, Bolton 5 1-2 12, Hendricks 1 0-0 2, Hill 1 2-2 4, Pfeilstifter 0 1-2 1, Moyao 1 0-0 2, Strassburg 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 14-19 52.
Halftime—SJ 29-22. 3-point goals—SJ 3 (Ashmus, Alia, Lecce), SL 4 (Smith 3, Bolton). Rebounds—SJ 38 (Tolefree 13), SL 30 (Pfeilstifter 5, Bolton 5). Assists—SJ 10 (Lecce 3), SL 11 (Hill 3, Smith 3). Total fouls—SJ 16, SL 24. Fouled out—Tolefree, Hill. Technicals—Bolton.