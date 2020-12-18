WATCH NOW: Top-ranked St. Catherine's boys stifle St. Joseph in 32nd straight win

Two nights in a row.

"They're really good teams, too," St. Catherine's coach Nick Bennett said. "I don't say that to give false praise. Prairie's really good. St. Joe's is a very good team. They missed some shots that I'm sure they think they're going to be making, but we're starting to get into a groove, better defensively.

"We're starting to move and we're starting to find what our guys can do. It really does start with our guards, Kamari and Tyrese."

Bennett also praised the work of senior big man Marcel Tyler around the rim and senior guard Calvin Hunter for chasing shooters. Meanwhile, McGee scored 14 points and senior Jameer Barker added nine points and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.

To the Lancers' credit, they didn't fold despite the nightmare first half.

St. Joseph went into a zone late in the first and limited St. Catherine's to an 8-of-28 performance from beyond the arc. Lecce had an impressive game with 12 points and five rebounds, while sophomore Peter Stapleton scored four points and had a team-high six rebounds.

"I was proud of them in the second half," said Garcia, whose team hosts St. Thomas More in Metro Classic play Tuesday. "They executed a little better, we scored the ball a little more.