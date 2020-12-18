WATCH NOW: Top-ranked St. Catherine's boys stifle St. Joseph in 32nd straight win

If you think wearing a mask is suffocating, try playing the Racine St. Catherine's boys basketball team.
That's like putting on a padlock.
St. Joseph found that out all too well in a Metro Classic Conference game Friday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium, as the top-ranked Angels absolutely stifled the Lancers, holding them to a measly seven first-half points in a 55-31 victory, their 32nd straight going back to last season.
And if anyone thought the Angels — already 7-0 overall (5-0 Metro Classic) and ranked No. 1 in Division-3 in the latest state coaches poll — could be had after they escaped with surprisingly narrow wins against Burlington Catholic Central and Greendale Martin Luther earlier this month, think again.
In its last three games, St. Catherine's has walloped Milwaukee Academy of Science, ranked No. 7 in Division-4, Racine Prairie, No. 2 in Division-4, and a strong St. Joseph team by an average of 24.3 points. Like Thursday's win at Prairie, St. Catherine's took St. Joseph out of its offense immediately Friday.
"A lot of the film I saw, I felt like they didn't work hard (earlier this season). But they came out and worked (Friday)," said first-year St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia, whose team dropped to 2-1 overall and in the conference. "They were up in us. They pressured us. They get under you, they try to take away what you're doing. When they push you out in the offense, it just makes it difficult to run your sets.
"I think they did a great job defensively against us. They made it hard and contested shots. That's what we teach. A contested shot is a low-percentage shot. They're athletic. They've got D-I athletes."
One of those is senior guard Tyrese Hunter, an Iowa State commit who was in control Friday with 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
"Coming into this game, I feel like we had something to prove," Hunter said. "We came out here, we did a good job. Holding a good team to seven points (in the first half), I mean, that's pretty good."
Like he did against Prairie standout Antuan Nesbitt on Thursday, St. Catherine's senior guard Kamari McGee — a UW-Green Bay commit — locked down on St. Joseph's own high scorer, junior wing Andrew Alia, and held him to six points.
After making his first shot about a minute into the game, Alia went stone cold, and so did his teammates. The Lancers staggered through about the next 15 minutes without a single point until junior guard Caiden Lecce made a pull-up 3-pointer with 1:47 left in the first half.
That finally ended a 22-0 St. Catherine's run, which was helped when Alia picked up two early fouls, and the Angels went into halftime up 27-7. To be fair, St. Joseph had a number of shots dip in, dip out and bounce every which way but in, yet it was still a masterful man-to-man defensive performance by the Angels.
Two nights in a row.
"They're really good teams, too," St. Catherine's coach Nick Bennett said. "I don't say that to give false praise. Prairie's really good. St. Joe's is a very good team. They missed some shots that I'm sure they think they're going to be making, but we're starting to get into a groove, better defensively.
Support Local Journalism
"We're starting to move and we're starting to find what our guys can do. It really does start with our guards, Kamari and Tyrese."
Bennett also praised the work of senior big man Marcel Tyler around the rim and senior guard Calvin Hunter for chasing shooters. Meanwhile, McGee scored 14 points and senior Jameer Barker added nine points and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.
To the Lancers' credit, they didn't fold despite the nightmare first half.
St. Joseph went into a zone late in the first and limited St. Catherine's to an 8-of-28 performance from beyond the arc. Lecce had an impressive game with 12 points and five rebounds, while sophomore Peter Stapleton scored four points and had a team-high six rebounds.
"I was proud of them in the second half," said Garcia, whose team hosts St. Thomas More in Metro Classic play Tuesday. "They executed a little better, we scored the ball a little more.
"... I think it's a learning experience. We're going to break down film with them, show them where we did things that were errors. Now we've got to work on it. This is a year of growth. They know that. They're coming to learn and work hard. That's our motto. We'll learn from this. We'll go back, we'll teach them, and we'll get better."
For his part, Bennett said the Angels also have a lot of work to do. He said their spacing on offense continues to be a problem, which he posited may be because they're practicing on a 60-foot court at the Taylor Complex in Racine.
"I want to make it real clear: We're far from a finished product," said Bennett, whose team faces a tough non-conference test Monday at home against Elkhorn. "I know we've got a lot of seniors, (but) there's more than enough stuff that we need to work on."
RACINE ST. CATHERINE'S 55, ST. JOSEPH 31
ST. CATHERINE'S (7-0, 5-0 Metro Classic)
T. Hunter 6 1-2 16, McGee 5 3-3 14, C. Hunter 3 0-0 7, Barker 3 0-0 9, Tyler 1 1-2 3, Smith 1 0-0 2, Matthews 1 0-0 2, Daniels 1 0-0 2, Thomas 0 0-0 0, Pitts 0 0-0 0, Imani 0 0-0 0, Moharek 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 5-7 55.
ST. JOSEPH (2-1, 2-1 Metro Classic)
Alia 2 2-2 6, Lecce 5 1-1 12, Ashmus 1 2-2 4, Stapleton 2 0-0 4, Michel 1 0-0 2, McCarville 1 0-0 3, Tolefree 0 0-0 0, Robinson 0 0-0 0, Weatherford 0 0-0 0, Jenewein 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 5-5 31.
Halftime—SC 27-7. 3-point goals—SC 8 (T. Hunter 3, Barker 3, McGee, C. Hunter), SJ 2 (Lecce, McCarville). Rebounds—SC 34 (Barker 9), SJ 31 (Stapleton 6). Assists—SC 13 (T. Hunter 3, Barker 3), SJ 3 (3 with 1). Total fouls—SC 7, SJ 12. Fouled out—Tolefree.
