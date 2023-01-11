Moments after the Bradford girls hung on for a three-point victory over visiting Tremper in game one of Tuesday night's doubleheader of the city's longest-standing rivalry, the boys teams put on an entertaining encore for a large, amped crowd.

But unlike their female classmates, the Red Devils couldn't hold on against a motivated Tremper boys that got a huge night from junior left-handed guard DeJuan Graise.

Graise went off for 24 points in leading the Trojans on big second half surge and eventually a bigger Southeast Conference victory, 61-49, over the rival Red Devils at Mary D. Bradford High School.

Tremper improved to 3-9 overall and earned its first SEC win (1-5), while Bradford dropped to 2-12 and is tied in last place at 1-5 with Tremper in the SEC standings.

After the game, Graise was respectful and excited when being interviewed by WLIP AM 1050 as their player of the game, and Tremper head coach Brandon Morris put things into perspective.

It wasn't just another game.

It was Tremper-Bradford - 50 years of tradition and rivalry pitting the north side of Kenosha against the south, with thousands of friendships and bonds formed.

"One of the most important things is it brings the city together," said Tremper head coach Brandon Morris, a St. Joseph graduate. "It brings everybody together. You see your old friends, and you go back to alumni that played and they're supporting the new generation.

"It's fun, it's fun. For some kids, it's like their Super Bowl. It means a lot to these kids. Every kid wants to play an in-town rivalry. It means a lot to the city and any basketball fans that are liking rivalry games."

Bradford, perhaps building off the hype of the atmosphere and the girls' victory just a little while earlier, built a 31-25 lead, in the first game after the team's monumental 60-59 upset win over fellow city rival Indian Trail.

But the second half was all Tremper.

In particular, it was the Graise n' Starks show, as the duo combined for 29 second-half points and helped the Trojans take off with an 18-6 run that spanned the first 10 minutes of the second period.

Graise knocked down three triples in the second half, along with 4-4 free throws, and Starks played much taller than his 6-foot-2 height by hanging around the rim for rebounds and scoring 12 points inside the paint.

Tremper led, 43-37, with 8 minutes left, but the Red Devils cut it to 43-41.

As the clock ticked below the 3-minute mark, Starks took a chance and it worked out very well. He jumped in front of an errant pass from DeAndre Jennings and darted toward the other end of the court.

The explosive athlete bounced off two feet under the hoop, rocketing up for a two-handed slam dunk to ignite the crowd.

Graise followed with a swooping lefty lay-in, and it was 47-41 with 2:30 to play.

But Jennings wasn't going to give up, as he snatched a pass and was all alone for a lefty layup. The shot was strong, ticking off the front of the rim and out, and Tremper dashed back the other way, and two more free throws pretty much put the game out of reach at 49-41.

Bradford's Andy Sauer kept it close with a corner 3-pointer, and Jennings' three-point play cut the lead to 49-44, but in the end the Trojans held on for the hard-fought triumph.

"I just try to produce for my team," Graise said. "Swinging the ball, getting to my right spots, playing as a team. We just thought about all the times we've been down and stuck together as a team. We all got hyped at halftime, and brought that out in the second half."

"We care about the rivalry with Bradford a lot. We came here hyped. We played at the Y(MCA) with those guys a lot."

Matt Lesnik added 11 points for the Trojans.

Jennings led the Red Devils with 15 points, and Sauer added 13.

"One of our biggest goals is just to get better every day, and obviously that doesn't always come in the win-loss column," Morris added. "We're right on track and where we want to be. All the challenges we throw at our players, they're taking them. We are catching the right pace at the right time."