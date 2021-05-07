WATCH NOW: Tremper's Cochran, Indian Trail's Hermann each win two events at track quadrangular

When the Bradford, Tremper, Indian Trail and Central track and field teams met for a quadrangular on Thursday at Bradford Stadium, a lot of individual winners emerged from the various events.
But in the girls field, there were two competitors that won multiple events.
With a time of 28.03 seconds in the 200-meter dash and a mark of 14 feet, 9.5 inches in the long jump, Tremper junior Ja'Miah Cochran claimed two individual titles. Joining her in that feat was Indian Trail freshman Kate Hermann, who won the 800 in 2:41.41 and the 1,600 in 5:55.01.
Additionally, Hermann was part of the Hawks' 1,600 relay quartet that included Grace Kozel, Alissa Taylor and Elliana Knudson and won with a time of 4:36.82.
Boys
In the boys dashes, meanwhile, Bradford junior Michael DeLuca won the 100 (11.71), Bradford junior Christian Crump won the 200 (23.53) and Central junior Bryan Topercer won the 400 (51.07).
Central junior Will Allen and Indian Trail junior Keegan Meier traded off wins in the distance events, as Allen was first in the 800 (2:03.01) and second in the 1,600 (4:30.46), while Meier was first in the 1,600 (4:29.57) and second in the 800 (2:03.01).
In the hurdles, Tremper senior Cullen Bereza was first in the 110 (20.21) and Central junior Logan Piktel placed first in the 300 (49.1).
Central finished first in two of the four relays, as the quartet of Dan Koffen, Connor Wade, Joey Kavalauskas and Topercer won the 1,600 in 3:35.05 and the team of Frank Quinones, Dylan Hartnek, Ian Slade and Marcus Lowe won the 3,200 in 9:01.39.
In the 400 relay, meanwhile, Indian Trail's team of Curtis Lindgren, Zach Hurst, Dayton Dahlquist and Alex Moore placed first in 47.87, while the 800 relay was won by Bradford's team of DeLuca, Jelani Lawson, Dan Rossman and Keany Parks in 1:33.13.
Indian Trail senior Jacob Seeger had a strong meet in the throws, as he won the shot put with a mark of 39-9 and was second in the discus with a mark of 119-8. Central senior Niko Therman won the discus with a throw of 135-5.
Indian Trail senior Joe Robbins was first in the high jump (5-6), Parks was first in the long jump (20-4) and Indian Trail junior Jonathan Murray placed first in the triple jump (39-6).
Girls
Central junior Kai Anderson won the 100 dash in 13.12 and was part of the Falcons' 800 relay squad that included Courtnee Bader, Jenna Leslie and Carly Lois and won in 1:55.38.
Tremper senior Zippy Gordon, meanwhile, won the 400 dash with a time of 1:06.05, Indian Trail junior Joanne Banaszak won the 100 hurdles (18.13) and Knudson, a junior, won the 300 hurdles (53.64).
In the relays, the Indian Trail team of Tiara Murray, Emily Barclay, Alissa Taylor and Heaven Williams won the 400 (52.82), while the Tremper squad of Faith Marschel, Abby Lawler, Kayley Hansen and Jenna Puhr won the 3,200 (11:02.82).
Finally, Central junior Lauren Goforth won the shot put (29-5.75), Indian Trail junior Macey Gandee won the discus (84-10), Indian Trail sophomore Nailah Taylor won the high jump (14-9.5) and Murray, also a sophomore, won the triple jump (30-8).
In the wheelchair races, Indian Trail junior Josh Jundt won the boys 100 and 400 dashes, while Indian Trail junior Emma Jundt won the girls 100 and 400 dashes and the shot put.
No team scores were kept for the meet.