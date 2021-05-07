WATCH NOW: Tremper's Cochran, Indian Trail's Hermann each win two events at track quadrangular

When the Bradford, Tremper, Indian Trail and Central track and field teams met for a quadrangular on Thursday at Bradford Stadium, a lot of individual winners emerged from the various events.

But in the girls field, there were two competitors that won multiple events.

With a time of 28.03 seconds in the 200-meter dash and a mark of 14 feet, 9.5 inches in the long jump, Tremper junior Ja'Miah Cochran claimed two individual titles. Joining her in that feat was Indian Trail freshman Kate Hermann, who won the 800 in 2:41.41 and the 1,600 in 5:55.01.

Additionally, Hermann was part of the Hawks' 1,600 relay quartet that included Grace Kozel, Alissa Taylor and Elliana Knudson and won with a time of 4:36.82.

Boys

In the boys dashes, meanwhile, Bradford junior Michael DeLuca won the 100 (11.71), Bradford junior Christian Crump won the 200 (23.53) and Central junior Bryan Topercer won the 400 (51.07).

Central junior Will Allen and Indian Trail junior Keegan Meier traded off wins in the distance events, as Allen was first in the 800 (2:03.01) and second in the 1,600 (4:30.46), while Meier was first in the 1,600 (4:29.57) and second in the 800 (2:03.01).