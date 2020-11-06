WATCH NOW: Waterford rolls over depleted Central

PADDOCK LAKE — The Central football team had already snapped long losing streaks to Lake Geneva Badger and Wilmot this year and was looking to wrap up its season Friday night by nailing Waterford's pelt to that wall.
But the Falcons could not tame the Wolverines like they did the Badgers and Panthers.
Playing its first game since Oct. 9 due to COVID-19 concerns, Waterford broke a 7-7 tie by exploding for 24 points in the second quarter on its way to a 49-7 blowout of depleted Central in Paddock Lake. It was the Wolverines' 10th straight win over the Falcons.
Central was without first-year head coach Jared Franz, who couldn't attend because he was exposed to COVID, and standout junior running back/linebacker Jakob Simmons missed his second straight game.
Already playing a number of underclassmen, Central lost junior quarterback Michael Mulhollon late in the first half when he was drilled by a blind-side rusher. It was all way too much to overcome against the physical — and well-rested — Wolverines.
"They're good, reigning (co-)conference champs, so it's never going to be easy when you play them," said Central assistant coach Jason Koeppel, who was acting as head coach in Franz's absence. "They're well-coached. It's not like it's a surprise what they're doing. And we'll make no excuses. We came into this game thinking we could play with them, and we could.
"For a little bit we did, but we're probably not good enough to have turnovers (two) and some mistakes (seven penalties for 76 yards). ... I'm really proud of what those kids did. They did what they were supposed to. They did everything we asked them to. It wasn't good enough tonight."
The Falcons finished 3-4 and a game shy of securing their first winning record since 2017 and second since 2010. They will not be in the field for the abbreviated WIAA playoffs, which was to be released late Friday night or early Saturday morning.
Koeppel initially said after the game the Falcons would opt into the postseason field, but after the game Franz confirmed via phone call that he called athletic director Jon Lindh to say the banged-up Falcons were opting out.
Waterford, meanwhile, opted into the postseason field and is well-rested after improving to 3-1. Waterford coach Adam Bakken said he'd stay up late Friday to see who his team would play.
"We hadn't played in a month, so to go about 30 days in between games in the middle of the season — obviously everyone's in a different boat, it's new to all of us," Bakken said. "So we knew we were going to be a little rusty. ... You saw that the first quarter. They were down quite a few guys. This is the healthiest that we've been all year, actually."
The Wolverines took a 7-0 lead with 1 minute, 20 seconds left in the first quarter on senior fullback Justin Mittelstaedt's 5-yard run, his first of three touchdowns.
The Falcons tied it with 9:00 remaining in the second when Mulhollon dropped a perfect throw into the hands of junior receiver Kenny Garth just inside the left pylon on a beautiful pump-and-go for a 31-yard score, but the floodgates opened for the Wolverines after that.
Senior quarterback Logan Martinson punctuated two quick scoring drives with touchdown passes of 15 and 24 yards to senior receiver Gavin Roanhouse, then junior Parker Peterson ran in from 40 yards out after a Central fumble and Mittelstaedt scored from nine yards out after another Central fumble for a 34-7 halftime lead.
Senior Ty Johnson returned the opening kickoff of the second half 90 yards for a score, followed by junior Casey North's two-point conversion run, and Mittelstaedt ran in from 41 yards out to cap the scoring.
The Wolverines rushed for 278 yards on 36 attempts, led by Peterson (13 carries, 122 yards) and Mittelstaedt (seven carries, 101 yards).
Mulhollon went 11-of-17 for 97 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game, with Garth catching seven passes for 63 yards and the score.
"I give (Central) a lot of credit," Bakken said. "They could have very easily said, 'We've got too many people not playing or not suiting up,' for whatever reason, and just kind of pull the plug. So I appreciate them coming through, and they played hard.
"... We were just able to, once we kind of shook the rust off a little bit, kind of do what we wanted to do at the line of scrimmage."
