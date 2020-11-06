WATCH NOW: Waterford rolls over depleted Central

"For a little bit we did, but we're probably not good enough to have turnovers (two) and some mistakes (seven penalties for 76 yards). ... I'm really proud of what those kids did. They did what they were supposed to. They did everything we asked them to. It wasn't good enough tonight."

The Falcons finished 3-4 and a game shy of securing their first winning record since 2017 and second since 2010. They will not be in the field for the abbreviated WIAA playoffs, which was to be released late Friday night or early Saturday morning.

Koeppel initially said after the game the Falcons would opt into the postseason field, but after the game Franz confirmed via phone call that he called athletic director Jon Lindh to say the banged-up Falcons were opting out.

Waterford, meanwhile, opted into the postseason field and is well-rested after improving to 3-1. Waterford coach Adam Bakken said he'd stay up late Friday to see who his team would play.

"We hadn't played in a month, so to go about 30 days in between games in the middle of the season — obviously everyone's in a different boat, it's new to all of us," Bakken said. "So we knew we were going to be a little rusty. ... You saw that the first quarter. They were down quite a few guys. This is the healthiest that we've been all year, actually."

