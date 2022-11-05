They say styles make fights.

And while the Darlington football team featured a contrasting style to St. Joseph Friday night, the Lancers knew they were in for a fight right away in the first quarter and spent all game trying to figure out the perfect counter-punch.

However, Jayden Gordon was neutralized, key mistakes proved costly and catch-up mode just never really worked out in a 20-7 loss to Darlington in a WIAA Division 6 football state quarterfinal at Ameche Field in Kenosha.

The higher-seeded Lancers earned the No. 1 seed, but the No. 2 Redbirds lived up to their billing as a dominant offensive line and running game - with only a couple of bread and butter plays - and St. Joseph saw their dreams of a trip to Camp Randall Stadium dashed.

St. Joseph finishes the season 11-1.

Head coach Matt Rizzo didn't want to feel disappointed, or negative, or anything like that after the game.

His focus was on the eight seniors that helped turn this football program around four years ago — changing a roster of 20-some kids to a Division 6 powerhouse.

"We're just really proud of our seniors," Rizzo said. "Hats off to Darlington, but hats off to our seniors. Great career, great role models, great kids, great kids in the classroom, stand-up individuals all around."

"We're really proud of our season to make the final eight again. We're really proud of the foundation they have set for our future."

Winning the line of scrimmage

The mighty St. Joseph offense, which saw Gordon run for 200 or more yards in each of the last three games, simply couldn't get those big plays Friday night, as the Redbirds held the Lancers to 188 total yards and only 47 for Gordon, which is an astonishing 115 yards below his season average.

It was one of those games where you better score when you get the ball, because not only was the efficient Darlington rushing attack extremely hard to stop, there were only two penalties in the game.

So the Redbirds controlled the line of scrimmage, kept St. Joseph playmakers like Gordon, Eric Kenesie and Luke Schuler off the field by playing keep-away, and provided a four-headed monster of backs, actually two sets of brothers, Breylin and Maddox Goebel and Tye and Ross Crist.

The ferocious foursome each had 46 or more yards rushing, and the Redbirds outgained the Lancers on the ground 223-74, thanks to a plethora of counters, sweeps and bellys, often finding room off tackle for bigger runs.

"We weren't executing, and they were winning the battle up front," Rizzo said. "They were executing on their scheme better than we were. Once they get a play going, they tend to go back to it, and they have different read keys, so when we adjust, they can adjust."

"Offensively, we tried a couple different things to get them off their focus. We executed better in the second half, but they had our number."

Marco Mateucci, who played both ways the whole game on the line, said it was a serious battle with some big, strong, fast Darlington players.

"I like to fire my boys up and bring the energy," Mateucci said. "I feel like we did tonight, but Darlington was just a better team. They came out stronger. We came out a little flat. I don't think we really executed firing off the ball."

"We knew the game wasn't over at halftime. We knew we were never out of the game. Even with two minutes left, we felt we were in it. They were just some big boys, they fired out faster than us and beat us off the ball. I mean, that's it, we came out a little scared to start, it set us back, and there was nothing we could do from there."

Starting strong is exactly what Darlington did.

After a good kickoff return, they only needed four plays to score a touchdown, a 10-yard jaunt by Tye Crist to make it 6-0.

What happened next spelled doom for the Lancers' chances, it turned out.

On the ensuing possession, St. Joseph first attempt at an option pitch to Gordon was fumbled (they would fumble that exchange again in the second half), and the Redbirds pounced on the football, in business, at their own 45.

Darlington marched right back down the field and Ross Crist capped the back-breaking drive with a 20-yard scoring run, and the two-point conversion made it 14-0 late in the first quarter.

A crucial 4th-and-2 conversion was missed on the Lancers' next drive, and the Redbirds made them pay.

They took a good chunk of clock on methodical drive in the second quarter, and Breylin Goebel's 4-yard score made it 20-0 just before halftime.

The Lancers picked up the defensive intensity in the second half, where they didn't allow another point, but it was too late.

Ninety seconds into the third quarter, St. Joseph turned the ball over on downs, and later in the third quarter, a short pass from Kenesie to Schuler was complete but a Darlington defender stopped him just short, and deep inside Lancer territory, the Redbirds took over looking to seal the victory by going up four scores late in the third.

However, the Lancers weren't done.

A couple plays later, a big hit forced a Redbirds fumble, and St. Joe's regained possession.

A few Gordon runs and toss plays kept a long drive going, and Kenesie staring finding wide receiver Jamire Davis.

Kenesie hit a leaping Davis deep down the right sideline for 35 yards to get the Lancers deep into Redbird territory.

Then, on a 3rd-and-long, Kenesie scrambled right, couldn't find his receivers downfield, and dumped the ball back left to Gordon, who picked up the 20-yard gain to get into the red zone.

A couple plays later, after an illegal motion on the Lancers, Kenesie broke a tackle and dove into the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown.

Down 20-7 with 7:24 left, St. Joseph had a bleak glimmer of hope, but Darlington continued their ground dominance, gaining a few more first downs and eventually running out the clock for the win.

"Once you have a lead in a game like that, you're playing catch-up," Rizzo added. "We were executing in the second half, just not finishing. But I was really proud of our defense and our offense. They didn't really have to change too much, and we did. With the scheme they have, it's hard to play catch-up against a team like that."

"We're really proud of our team. We love them, and they have bright futures."

The great eight

Seniors Luke Schuler, Mateucci, Peter Stapleton, Jack McTernan, Adam Davis, Blake Drinka, Ian Vargas and Tyson Jones helped lead the Lancers to a 22-2 record in the last two years.

These eight boys have 30 victories in their careers, something Rizzo says he would "put up against any program."

And it's the first graduating class for Rizzo, who took over the Lancers varsity football program in 2019.

After the game Friday, Rizzo didn't hesitate when asked to name all eight of his seniors. It only took a few seconds, and he beamed with pride when reciting their names.

"They inherited four years ago, and we had only 16 kids returning on the roster," Rizzo said. "They bought in from Day One. They figured out the weight room. They're multi-sport athletes. They had a great balance. They maintain great GPAs. We have academic All-State kids. They're just outstanding individuals. This is the legacy they're leaving behind, and we're really proud of it."

For Mateucci, turning around the program and making it a football power was huge.

And it started with everyone believing, buying into a culture, and working together.

"I've played a bunch of sports, but nothing felt like the football program, it's a family," Mateucci said. "It will always be my family. We came in Coach Rizzo's first year, set a goal, and there's expectations now guys have to meet. It will keep them hungry and striving for greatness."

"Weight room, making sure are coming there, making sure guys are hanging out in the offseason. It's that mindset Rizzo brought. People overlooked this team before Rizzo. Now everyone wants to play for the football team. It's fun, it's a family, and everyone loves it."