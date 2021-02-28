WATCH NOW: Wilmot Co-op wins D-1 state gymnastics title; Indian Trail's Losch fourth in all-around

This time, the Wilmot Co-op gymnastics team wasn't going to come home in second place.
After finishing as the runner-up last year, the Panthers completed their quest for a state title in this pandemic-altered season by finishing in first place Saturday in the WIAA Division-1 State Meet at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln.
Referred to as WUW, the team includes gymnasts from Wilmot, Union Grove and Williams Bay.
WUW finished with a team score of 145.8 to take the top spot ahead of Hartland Arrowhead, which scored a 143.375. Badger/Burlington placed third at 141.825.
WUW junior Annie Murphy nearly won a state title in the all-around Saturday, as she was the runner-up with a score of 37.425. Menomonee Falls/Germantown senior Miranda Knabe won the state all-around title with a score of 37.75.
Kenosha Combined's Maggie Losch, an Indian Trail senior, also reached state in the all-around and posted a strong fourth-place finish with a score of 37.2. WUW senior Jadyn Pye was in the all-around as well and took sixth at 36.675.
In the team scores, WUW's breakdown was a 36.025 on the balance beam, a 37.5 in the floor exercise, a 36.55 in the vault and a 35.725 on the uneven bars.
It was the second state title for Wilmot during this academic year. In the fall, senior Halle Rosentreter and sophomore Gwen Hammond teamed to win a WIAA Division-1 state title in girls tennis at doubles.
Individual placements
Among qualifiers for individual events, Pye tied for first place on the uneven bars with Knabe with a score of 9.5.
Murphy, meanwhile, won the floor exercise (9.575) and placed sixth in the vault (9.475). She also scored a 9.05 on the uneven bars and a 9.325 on the beam, though she did not qualify for state in those specific events.
Pye tied for fourth in the floor exercise (9.4) and tied for ninth in the vault (9.275). She also scored an 8.5 on the beam but did not qualify for state in that event.
Losch's best finish was a second-place performance in the floor exercise with a score of 9.5. She placed fourth on the uneven bars (9.3), eighth in the vault (9.3) and 11th on the beam (9.1).
Kenosha Combined's Grace Corcoran, a Tremper senior, also qualified for state on the beam. She placed 18th with a score of 8.525.
Finally, WUW sophomore Leeza Patterson qualified for state in two events, placing fifth on the beam (9.275) and tying for sixth in the floor exercise (9.375).