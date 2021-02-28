WATCH NOW: Wilmot Co-op wins D-1 state gymnastics title; Indian Trail's Losch fourth in all-around

This time, the Wilmot Co-op gymnastics team wasn't going to come home in second place.

After finishing as the runner-up last year, the Panthers completed their quest for a state title in this pandemic-altered season by finishing in first place Saturday in the WIAA Division-1 State Meet at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln.

Referred to as WUW, the team includes gymnasts from Wilmot, Union Grove and Williams Bay.

WUW finished with a team score of 145.8 to take the top spot ahead of Hartland Arrowhead, which scored a 143.375. Badger/Burlington placed third at 141.825.

WUW junior Annie Murphy nearly won a state title in the all-around Saturday, as she was the runner-up with a score of 37.425. Menomonee Falls/Germantown senior Miranda Knabe won the state all-around title with a score of 37.75.

Kenosha Combined's Maggie Losch, an Indian Trail senior, also reached state in the all-around and posted a strong fourth-place finish with a score of 37.2. WUW senior Jadyn Pye was in the all-around as well and took sixth at 36.675.

In the team scores, WUW's breakdown was a 36.025 on the balance beam, a 37.5 in the floor exercise, a 36.55 in the vault and a 35.725 on the uneven bars.