WATCH NOW: Wrestling cousins: Wilmot's Defilippo, Diedrich share successes

“I’d say, yeah,” Diedrich said when asked if he’s more like a brother to Defilippo than a cousin. “We’ve been wrestling together for a long time.

“I think I was slow in my first match (at sectionals), but I picked it up the rest of the day. It wasn’t how I wanted it to end, but I know all the hard work I put in paid off in some way. It’s not really about the wins and losses, it’s about what you’ve done and everything you do.”

Defilippo, who says Diedrich is his third cousin — he isn’t certain — expressed mutual respect for his 106-pound championship match opponent at sectionals, Lake Geneva Badger freshman Logan Clausen. Defilippo won their sectional match, 5-0, but Clausen finished second to also reach state, so they could meet again Saturday.

“He’s a very good wrestler,” Defilippo said of Clausen. “He’s very disciplined. I took him down out of bounds in the third period, I beat him 5-0. ... I’m looking to place at state. There are some good kids, but I think I’m better.”

Not done wrestling

Diedrich, meanwhile said he isn’t done wrestling. He’s considering competing at a junior college in Illinois.