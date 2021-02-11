WATCH NOW: Wrestling cousins: Wilmot's Defilippo, Diedrich share successes

WILMOT — A random, last-minute text to Wilmot wrestling coach Brian Hopkins could've been about anything.
“Hey Coach, what time does Logan Defilippo wrestle Saturday?”
“Great job at sectionals.”
Or, “How are you enjoying your first year as head coach?”
Instead, the text read something along the lines of, “Tell me something about sectionals, something about the team and one thing about cousins Mason Diedrich and Logan Defilippo.”
Hopkins needed an email to reply, because a text wasn’t going to be enough.
He couldn’t wait to reply and fired back within minutes, and the passion and pride came out in spades.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the team effort we had at (WIAA Division-1) sectionals (on Saturday),” Hopkins said Wednesday night. “Qualifying eight wrestlers to sectionals is a testament to the kids' hard work, perseverance and dedication this season."
And Defilippo, a freshman, picked a great time to have his best day of the season, winning the sectional title at 106 pounds to qualify for Saturday's Division-1 State Individual Tournament at Kaukauna.
“Mason wrestled his best wrestling of the season right when he needed to," Hopkins said. "He wrestled exceptionally well Saturday. Logan is only the third wrestler in Wilmot history to qualify for state as a freshman. Qualifying for the State Tournament is quite the accomplishment, but his ultimate goal is to make it on the podium.”
You would have to go back to 2016 and Jake Morgan at 145 pounds to find the last time a Wilmot wrestler advanced to a WIAA state title match.
Defilippo (12-1) opens Saturday morning against La Crosse Logan/Central sophomore Cole Fitzpatrick (8-2). In this year's slimmer state field, Defilippo only needs to win two matches to reach the title match.
Diedrich just misses
Over the years, the Panthers have certainly molded a plethora of grapplers into state-caliber talent.
While Defilippo won a sectional title at 106, Diedrich, a senior, just missed going to state at 152.
Diedrich fell in his second-place wrestle-back, 7-6, to Whitnall/Greendale senior Chris Dobbie on Saturday. That loss came amid some controversy surrounding an official’s call on locked hands and a timing issue, in which officials changed the clock from 4 seconds remaining in the third period to 10 seconds, then back to 4 seconds.
Diedrich sobbed after the heart-breaking loss, which meant he wouldn’t advance to compete in Kaukauna. The fact that it was his last match as a Panther and he would’ve made the larger state field in any other non-COVID year added insult to injury.
But Diedrich was still smiling during his post-match interview Saturday at Brookfield East, because his freshman cousin was going to state.
“I’d say, yeah,” Diedrich said when asked if he’s more like a brother to Defilippo than a cousin. “We’ve been wrestling together for a long time.
“I think I was slow in my first match (at sectionals), but I picked it up the rest of the day. It wasn’t how I wanted it to end, but I know all the hard work I put in paid off in some way. It’s not really about the wins and losses, it’s about what you’ve done and everything you do.”
Defilippo, who says Diedrich is his third cousin — he isn’t certain — expressed mutual respect for his 106-pound championship match opponent at sectionals, Lake Geneva Badger freshman Logan Clausen. Defilippo won their sectional match, 5-0, but Clausen finished second to also reach state, so they could meet again Saturday.
“He’s a very good wrestler,” Defilippo said of Clausen. “He’s very disciplined. I took him down out of bounds in the third period, I beat him 5-0. ... I’m looking to place at state. There are some good kids, but I think I’m better.”
Not done wrestling
Diedrich, meanwhile said he isn’t done wrestling. He’s considering competing at a junior college in Illinois.
But if money, location, fit or recruiting didn’t necessarily matter, what would Diedrich do when he graduates from Wilmot this June?
“My dream school would be Parkside,” he said. “I just kind of feel home there.”
Indeed, the immediate contrast of high school sports was striking Saturday at Brookfield East.
One kid realized his lifelong dream — going to state — while his teammate and cousin saw his taken away at the last second of a grueling, intense battle.
But at the end of the day, Diedrich and Defilippo are family.
Cousins, brothers, friends.
Diedrich will be there cheering Saturday at Kaukauna, and he’s ready to support Defilippo in any way needed — grappling together, cheering, advice or just plain, old presence.
Isn’t that what family is all about?