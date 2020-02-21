Watson prepares for next phase

“The most important thing about John was he was always about the kids,” Christiansen said. “He didn’t want the fame or glory. In fact, I know he hates everything about this celebration he’s gotten this year.

“You always know where John is because there are 10 kids around him, soaking up whatever it is he has to say. Wilmot will never quite be the same without him in these hallways.”

And while Watson is best known for his work as a wrestling coach, including many years at rival Central, he’s also been a head soccer coach, an assistant football coach, a pole vault coach and dabbled in cross country as well.

“He was the coach who would coach just about anything and be great at it,” Christiansen said.

All the accolades aside, however, it’s in the practice room — named for him — where Watson draws his most joy.

Once a teacher and a coach, always a teacher and a coach.

“I love teaching kids to wrestle,” he said. “I stopped missing competitions years ago. I do it, I enjoy it, but really what I enjoy is being in there showing kids how to do a great sport and how to enjoy it.