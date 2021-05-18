Waukesha's Scheffler wins Dirt Kings race in special at Wilmot Raceway

In the evening's closest finish, Jimmy Sivia of Winthrop Harbor, Ill., became the third different Autometer/Brewington Electric Wingless Sprint Car feature winner this season at Wilmot.

It was an eventful finish, however, as Sivia jumped the turn-four cushion coming in for the checkered flag and momentarily lost the lead to Trevor's Chris Dodd. Sivia hit the throttle and shot to the inside, edging out Dodd by inches at the finish. Third place went to Salem's Chance Ciskowski in just his fourth career start in any type of race car.

"I should have stuck to the bottom," Sivia admitted in the release. "I jumped the cushion and almost lost it. It was a great finish and lots of fun running with both those guys."

Nick Petska of Spring Grove, Ill., meanwhile, took the lead at the halfway point of the 20-lap IRA Lightning Sprints feature and went on to become the third different main event winner this season at Wilmot. Ion Stear of Hebron, Ill., was second and Ron Brannan of Barrington, Ill., who led the opening 10 circuits, ended up third.