Waukesha's Scheffler wins Dirt Kings race in special at Wilmot Raceway

Waukesha's Taylor Scheffler overcame race leader Dennis Erb Jr. of Carpentersville, Ill., four laps from the finish in the Dirt Kings Late Models Diamond 43 race to highlight a special program on Sunday at Wilmot Raceway.
Erb led the field from the initial drop of the green flag until a final yellow flag closed up the field with seven laps left. Three laps after the restart, Scheffler shot to the outside down the backstretch to take the lead and hung on for the win, picking up the $4,300 first-place prize in the process. Erb ended up second, Bonduel's Nick Anvelink finished third, Justin Reed of Camp Point, Ill., was fourth was Shawano's Brett Swedberg took fifth.
The evening, particularly the Dirt Kings portion of the program, was dedicated to the memory of Jim Letizia, who died recently. Letizia, a businessman in the Milwaukee area, was a big supporter of racing. Scheffler's car was sponsored in part by Diamond Jim's Auto Sales and Steakhouse.
In the 20-lap Modified feature, Caledonia's Chris Carlson notched his third straight feature win of the season.
"This is special to win on this particular night, as Jim was a great supporter of my racing career, personally, and his sponsorship is on the car," said Carlson, who's undefeated in Wilmot main events this season, in a news release.
West Bend's Mike Klenz finished second in the Modifieds, while early race leader Joel Crowbridge of Union Grove was third. Carlson worked his way to the point just after the halfway mark and overtook Crowbridge, who led the opening 10 laps.
In the evening's closest finish, Jimmy Sivia of Winthrop Harbor, Ill., became the third different Autometer/Brewington Electric Wingless Sprint Car feature winner this season at Wilmot.
It was an eventful finish, however, as Sivia jumped the turn-four cushion coming in for the checkered flag and momentarily lost the lead to Trevor's Chris Dodd. Sivia hit the throttle and shot to the inside, edging out Dodd by inches at the finish. Third place went to Salem's Chance Ciskowski in just his fourth career start in any type of race car.
"I should have stuck to the bottom," Sivia admitted in the release. "I jumped the cushion and almost lost it. It was a great finish and lots of fun running with both those guys."
Nick Petska of Spring Grove, Ill., meanwhile, took the lead at the halfway point of the 20-lap IRA Lightning Sprints feature and went on to become the third different main event winner this season at Wilmot. Ion Stear of Hebron, Ill., was second and Ron Brannan of Barrington, Ill., who led the opening 10 circuits, ended up third.
Rob Maule of Hebron, Ill., made it two straight wins at Wilmot in the 20-lap Street Stock feature. It took a while for Maule to overtake early pace-setter Cody Erickson of Algonquin, Ill., who led until Maule overtook the point just prior to a final caution two laps from the finish. Erickson finished second and Jason Eisel of Rhinelander, making his first-ever Wilmot start, placed third.
"We've got this car dialed in this year," Maule said. "After going winless in 2020, it's running super this season. I have to thank my wife and daughters for all their work on the car."
Wilmot Raceway returns to action on the third-mile clay oval Saturday with three classes, featuring Wingless Sprints, Modifieds and Bandit 4-Cylinder Stock Cars in action.
Grandstands open at 5 p.m., with on-track activity at 5:45 and racing scheduled to begin at 6:45. For updates, phone the trackside race line at 262-862-2090, visit the the official track website at wilmotraceway.com or see the Wilmot Raceway Facebook page.