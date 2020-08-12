Waynes suffers pectoral injury

Kenosha native Trae Waynes' tenure with the Cincinnati Bengals may begin on the sidelines.
According to reports, Waynes — who graduated from Harborside Academy and was a standout on the field for Bradford — suffered a pectoral injury during practice Monday. An NFL Network report said Waynes, a cornerback, is seeking a second opinion but could be out up to two months.
Waynes signed a three-year contract worth $42 million with the Bengals in March after spending his first five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.
"I don't want to get into too many details right now," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said during a news conference on Tuesday. "It's unfortunate. He was working hard for us. Again, these things happen. It's nobody's fault. We just move on, get him healthy and back on the field."
Waynes was a big signing this offseason for a Cincinnati defense that's expected to be improved.
According to a story by ESPN's Ben Baby, in July Waynes' agent, Brian Murphy, told Sports Illustrated he advised Waynes to avoid football drills this offseason while he waited to receive his $15 million signing bonus. The Bengals withheld payment until Waynes was able to come into the building in late July with the rest of the team for in-person physicals, the report said.
"Obviously, there's no physical activity there, and he'd really want to be in the best shape of (his) life, so he can play the best football of his life," Murphy told Sports Illustrated. "But because of the Bengals' decision, he can't do that."
Waynes was drafted No. 11 overall in 2015 by the Vikings after a standout career at Michigan State. Four picks later, at No. 15, the Los Angeles (then San Diego) Chargers selected Melvin Gordon, Waynes' friend and former Bradford teammate, out of Wisconsin.
Waynes made 14 starts for the Vikings last season, totaling one interception, eight pass deflections and two forced fumbles for one of the NFL's best defenses. The Vikings reached the NFC Divisional playoff round.
