Week 2 High School Football Previews

Highlighted by the 60th crosstown showdown between Bradford and Tremper, here’s a look at each of the Week 2 high school football games involving county teams:
Bradford (0-1) at Tremper (0-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Ameche Field
Broadcast: WLIP (AM 1050)
Last meeting: Bradford eked out a 6-0 overtime victory in a defensive struggle at Ameche Field in Week 8 of last season. It was the fourth overtime game in series history. The teams combined for just 427 total yards of offense and nine turnovers, but Bradford won on quarterback Nate Olson’s 3-yard touchdown run in overtime.
Series notes: In a series once totally dominated by Tremper, Bradford has significantly narrowed the gap. The Trojans still lead the all-time series — which has been played since 1964 — 35-23-1, but the Red Devils have won five straight and 12 of the last 13. ... Tremper’s only win over the last 11 seasons, including a pair of postseason games, was a 21-14 victory in 2014. ... The teams have played three playoff contests, with Bradford winning all three — 21-13 in 2007, 56-20 in 2009 and 28-14 in 2010.
About Bradford: The Red Devils came close to upsetting state power Franklin in last week’s season opener at Bradford Stadium, but the Sabers pulled out a 24-21 victory. Still, Bradford turned some heads, as the Red Devils were ranked No. 10 in this week’s inaugural WisSports.net Division-1 state coaches poll. ... Bradford was one of three Southeast Conference teams in the top 10, in addition to Franklin (No. 2) and Oak Creek (No. 4). Two-time defending state champion Muskego was No. 1.
About Tremper: After a Week 1 bye, the Trojans open their season and their tenure under first-year head coach Colin Zalokar. Tremper, which has three WIAA Division-1 state titles and four runner-up finishes in its history, has not reached the playoffs since 2010.
Bradford coach Troy Bowe: “(Tremper has) lots of returners. All new staff who all do a good job and are familiar with me and me with them. They’ve had a lot of practice, so should have plenty of wrinkles. Should be improved from last year. Our kids are looking forward to redeeming themselves after a disappointing loss last week.”
Tremper coach Colin Zalokar: “What we saw on film is a team that is very well coached, very aggressive, very athletic, so they’re going to bring that mentality that they want to go ahead and get on top of you from the very first play and try to go ahead and out-athlete you and just out-aggressive you. So that’s one of those things that we talked to our kids about, that, ‘Hey, we need to be ready from the very first play.’ We can’t come in with that practice mentality. We’ve got to come in like this isn’t our first game, that we’re ready to get going from the very first kickoff.”
Indian Trail (0-1) at Franklin (1-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Franklin High School
Last meeting: In the second round of the WIAA Division-1 playoffs at Franklin last season, the Sabers defeated the Hawks, 44-7. Indian Trail managed just 50 total yards, including (minus)-1 passing, and trailed 44-0 at halftime. Franklin also beat Indian Trail, 23-0, in Week 5 of last season at Franklin.
About Indian Trail: The Hawks are looking to bounce back after a rough Week 1 performance, as they were limited to 246 total yards and turned the ball over three times in a 13-0 shutout loss to Oak Creek at Jaskwhich Stadium.
About Franklin: The Sabers are 1-0 after surviving a grinder at Bradford Stadium in Week 1 and emerging with a 24-21 victory. ... That moved Franklin’s winning streak over county opponents to 32 games, dating back to a 2011 loss to Bradford. The Sabers have reached at least the WIAA Division-1 state quarterfinals seven straight years, including runner-up finishes in 2013 and 2016. ... Franklin junior quarterback Myles Burkett, one of the top players in the state, passed for 408 yards last week against Bradford.
Central (1-0) at Elkhorn (0-1)
When: 7 tonight
Where: Elkhorn High School
Last meeting: Central notched a 21-13 victory in Week 7 of last season in Paddock Lake. Jakob Simmons rushed for 158 yards and a score on 24 carries for the Falcons.
About Central: The Falcons authored a scintillating Week 1 victory in the debut of first-year head coach Jared Franz, defeating Lake Geneva Badger, 41-39, in Lake Geneva. It was Central’s first win over Badger since 2006. ... Junior Michael Mulhollon passed for 153 yards, rushed for 147 and had three totals TDs, Simmons, a junior, rushed for 136 yards and three scores and junior Jack Rose caught seven passes for 146 yards and a TD.
About Elkhorn: The Elks lost their opener, but they took defending Southern Lakes Conference co-champion Waterford — ranked No. 9 in the Division-2 coaches poll — to the limit, falling 42-41 at Waterford when a two-point conversion pass for the lead with 1 minute, 55 seconds left fell incomplete. ... Senior Jake Rockweiler rushed for 173 yards and two TDs in the loss. ... Elkhorn last reached the WIAA Division-3 playoffs in 2014.
Shoreland Lutheran (0-1) at St. Francis (0-1)
When: 7 tonight
Where: Saint Francis High School
Last meeting: According to News records, the teams have not met since 2000, a 47-0 victory by visiting St. Francis. The teams played in different conferences until St. Francis moved into the Metro Classic this offseason.
About Shoreland: The Pacers opened their season with a 47-0 loss to Greendale Martin Luther last week at Shoreland.
About St. Francis: The Mariners were defeated by defending WIAA Division-5 state champion and top-ranked Lake Country Lutheran, 61-7, last week. ... St. Francis has reached the playoffs six years in a row, the last two in Division-4.
St. Joseph (1-0) at Brookfield Academy (1-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Brookfield Academy High School
Last meeting: The teams last faced each other in 2011 in postseason play, with the host Lancers winning a first-round matchup, 42-21. St. Joseph moved from the Metro Classic to the Midwest Classic Conference this offseason.
About St. Joseph: The Lancers had a great start to the season last week, defeating Burlington Catholic Central, 35-6, at Central High School in Paddock Lake. ... Junior quarterback Jacob Ashmus passed for 189 yards and two TDs, sophomore Calvion Hunter rushed for two TDs and junior Caden Tolefree rushed for one TD.
About Brookfield Central: The Blue Knights opened their season with a 47-8 win at Whitefish Bay Dominican last week. Junior quarterback Jonah Jensen accounted for an incredible seven TDs, rushing for 123 yards and four scores and passing for 137 yards and three scores. ... Brookfield Central has reached the WIAA Division-5 playoffs five of the last six years.
St. John’s NW Military (1-0) at Christian Life (0-1)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Ameche Field
Last meeting: St. John’s defeated host Christian Life, 37-7, in Week 8 of last season. The Eagles were held to 144 yards of total offense.
About St. John’s: The Lancers opened their season last week with a 62-7 non-conference blowout of Fall River/Rio in Delafield. Senior Donald Austin ran for 268 yards and three TDs on 26 carries for St. John’s. ... St. John’s reached the WIAA Division-5 playoffs last season.
About Christian Life: The Eagles gained only 62 total yards, including (minus)-37 on the ground, in a 53-0 defeat to Racine Lutheran at the Topper Bowl in Burlington last week.
