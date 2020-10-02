Week 2 High School Football Previews

Bradford coach Troy Bowe: “(Tremper has) lots of returners. All new staff who all do a good job and are familiar with me and me with them. They’ve had a lot of practice, so should have plenty of wrinkles. Should be improved from last year. Our kids are looking forward to redeeming themselves after a disappointing loss last week.”

Tremper coach Colin Zalokar: “What we saw on film is a team that is very well coached, very aggressive, very athletic, so they’re going to bring that mentality that they want to go ahead and get on top of you from the very first play and try to go ahead and out-athlete you and just out-aggressive you. So that’s one of those things that we talked to our kids about, that, ‘Hey, we need to be ready from the very first play.’ We can’t come in with that practice mentality. We’ve got to come in like this isn’t our first game, that we’re ready to get going from the very first kickoff.”