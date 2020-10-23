Week 5 High School Football Previews

Central hosted Burlington in a Southern Lakes Conference game on Thursday night to kick off the Week 5 county high school football schedule.
The week continues with four games tonight and wraps up with one on Saturday afternoon.
In Southeast Conference action tonight, Indian Trail hosts Tremper at Jaskwhich Stadium in the ninth edition of the crosstown rivalry game.
Bradford, meanwhile, will have a bye, after all. Earlier this week, the Red Devils had agreed to play Franklin for a second time this season after the Sabers’ Week 5 opponent, Oak Creek, had to quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 test.
But according to SEC commissioner Dan Owens, on Wednesday morning Bradford coach Troy Bowe decided to decline the game so his players could keep their bye week. Franklin will now play a non-conference game at Wauwatosa West.
On the SLC docket, Wilmot plays for the third time in 11 days when the Panthers play at Lake Geneva Badger.
Shoreland Lutheran hits the road to play St. Thomas More at Saint Francis in Metro Classic Conference action, while St. Joseph hosts Watertown Luther Prep in a non-conference game at Central.
Finally, Christian Life plays at Living Word Lutheran on Saturday for the second time this season, this time in Midwest Classic Conference play, to wrap up the weekend.
Here’s a look at the Week 5 matchups:
Tremper (0-3) at Indian Trail (0-3)
When: 7 tonight
Where: Jaskwhich Stadium
Broadcast: WLIP (AM 1050)
Last meeting: In a 37-6 victory in Week 6 last season at Jaskwhich Stadium, the Hawks rushed for 219 yards and passed for 229 while holding the Trojans to 96 total yards. ... Indian Trail QB Argjent Ismaili, then a junior, went 17-of-24 passing for 229 yards and two TDs. ... Tremper speedster Tyler Santi, then a junior, returned a kickoff 85 yards for a TD.
Series history: Indian Trail has won all eight meetings since the Hawks’ inception as a varsity program in 2012. ... Indian Trail won the first three meetings by a total of 21 points but has won the last five by an average of 25.8. ... The teams have not met in the postseason.
About Tremper: The Trojans are still searching for their first win under first-year head coach Colin Zalokar. ... Tremper’s three opponents so far have been ranked in the top 10 of the Division-1 state coaches poll, as the Trojans have lost to Bradford (30-13), Franklin (50-0) and Oak Creek (33-14). ... Tremper senior WR Preston Chamberlain leads the SEC in receptions (24), is second in yards (220) and tied for first in receiving TDs (two).
About Indian Trail: The Hawks have had a monumental struggle on offense this season. They’ve scored just six points in 12 quarters, on a late TD pass during a Week 2 loss at Franklin. They were shutout by Oak Creek in Week 1 and Bradford in Week 4. ... Like the Trojans, the Hawks have played Oak Creek, Franklin and Bradford, all ranked in the top 10 of the Division-1 state coaches poll at some point this season. ... The Hawks had two players named as semifinalists this week for the WSN Senior Football Awards. Riley Kennow was named a semifinalist for the Joe Thomas Award as the state’s top senior offensive lineman, while Raymone Jones was named a semifinalist for the Al Toon Award as the state’s top senior receiver. Five finalists for each award will be chosen after the regular season, and the winners will be announced after the final culminating events.
Wilmot (1-1) at Lake Geneva Badger (1-2)
When: 7 tonight
Where: Badger High School
Support Local Journalism
Last meeting: In a Week 3 game at Frank Bucci Field last season, the Panthers scored 28 unanswered points after trailing 7-0 for a 28-7 victory. ... Wilmot limited Badger to 173 total yards.
About Wilmot: After having their first two games wiped out and their third pushed back because of positive COVID-19 tests at the school, the Panthers have split their two games so far, losing to Central and defeating Delavan-Darien. ... On Saturday against the Comets, Wilmot trailed 19-9 before rallying for three straight second-half TDs for a 30-19 victory. ... Senior RB/WR Leo Falletti had a monster game for Wilmot, rushing for 190 yards and a TD on 31 carries and catching two passes for 55 yards. ... Wilmot checked in at No. 9 this week in the Division-3 state coaches poll.
About Badger: After losses to Central and Union Grove, the Badgers defeated Delavan-Darien, 41-21, in Week 3 for their first win. They were scheduled to play at Waterford in Week 4, but that game was cancelled due to a COVID-19 situation at Waterford. ... Senior QB Tannor Garrels has rushed for 375 yards and six TDs in coach Matt Hensler’s option offense.
Shoreland Lutheran (1-3) at St. Thomas More (1-3)
When: 7 tonight
Where: Saint Francis High School
Last meeting: The Pacers rolled to a 52-6 Week 8 victory at Shoreland last season. ... Shoreland gained 350 total yards and held Thomas More to minus-21.
About Shoreland: The young Pacers have played one of the tougher small-school schedules in the state. They lost to Greendale Martin Luther, the No. 9 team in the Division-4 state coaches poll, 61-6 in Week 1, to University School, 27-7, in Week 3, and to Lake Country Lutheran, the top-ranked team in the Division-5 state coaches poll, 62-21, in Week 4. Shoreland blew out Saint Francis, 49-14, in Week 2 for its victory. ... Senior QB Sawyer Smith is third in the Metro Classic Conference in passing yards (511), while senior WR Konnor Hill is first in receiving yards (304) and second in receiving TDs (five).
About Thomas More: After a 32-7 non-conference victory over Living Word Lutheran in Week 1, the Cavaliers have been outscored 165-0 in three Metro Classic losses to Racine St. Catherine’s, Lake Country Lutheran and Martin Luther.
Watertown Luther Prep (2-2) at St. Joseph (2-1)
When: 7 tonight
Where: Central High School (Paddock Lake)
Last meeting: According to News records, the teams have not met in recent history.
About Luther Prep: A member of the Capitol Conference, the Phoenix are 2-2 but are coming off an impressive 19-6 Week 4 victory over Racine Lutheran, which was ranked No. 8 in the Division-6 state coaches poll going into the game. Racine Lutheran beat St. Joseph, 35-6, in Week 3.
About St. Joseph: The Lancers have sandwiched a 35-6 Week 1 win over Burlington Catholic Central and a 27-0 Week 4 win over Living Word Lutheran around the loss to Racine Lutheran. ... Despite the victory over LWL, St. Joseph coach Matt Rizzo saw a lot his team can clean up. ... “Any time we win a game, we are happy,” Rizzo said. “But, as I told the players, we should expect to learn just as much from this win as we should from a loss. There were plenty of mistakes, and we did not execute on offense to our standard. However, we did run the ball well at times, and we are proud of our defense for their efforts in the shutout victory. ... Junior RB/LB Caden Tolefree rushed for 119 yards and two TDs on just six carries and also made a team-high 12 tackles on defense in the win.
Christian Life (2-3) at Living Word Lutheran (1-3)
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: Living Word Lutheran High School (Jackson)
Last meeting: The teams met just two weeks ago in the same location. The Eagles won, 40-19, in what was considered a non-conference game. CLS rushed for 368 yards, led by seniors Logan Houston (128) and CJ McDaniel (125).
About Christian Life: Including a forfeit victory over Whitefish Bay Dominican and the defeat of LWL, the Eagles picked up two wins in three days in Week 3. That was followed by a 47-7 loss to Brookfield Academy at Ameche Field in Week 4.
About Living Word Lutheran: The Timberwolves’ lone victory was a 28-22 non-conference win over Kingdom Prep in Week 2.
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
Shore FB 1
Shore FB 2
Shore FB 3
Shore FB 4
Shore FB 5
Shore FB 6
Cent-Wilm FB 1
Cent-Wilm FB 2
Cent-Wilm FB 4
Cent-Wilm FB 3
Cent-Wilm FB 5
Cent-Wilm FB 6
Cent-Wilm FB 7
Cent-Wilm FB 8
Cent-Wilm FB 9
Cent-Wilm FB 10
Cent-Wilm FB 11
Cent-Wilm FB 12
Cent-Wilm FB 13
Cent-Wilm FB 14
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!