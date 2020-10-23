Week 5 High School Football Previews

Watertown Luther Prep (2-2) at St. Joseph (2-1)

About St. Joseph: The Lancers have sandwiched a 35-6 Week 1 win over Burlington Catholic Central and a 27-0 Week 4 win over Living Word Lutheran around the loss to Racine Lutheran. ... Despite the victory over LWL, St. Joseph coach Matt Rizzo saw a lot his team can clean up. ... “Any time we win a game, we are happy,” Rizzo said. “But, as I told the players, we should expect to learn just as much from this win as we should from a loss. There were plenty of mistakes, and we did not execute on offense to our standard. However, we did run the ball well at times, and we are proud of our defense for their efforts in the shutout victory. ... Junior RB/LB Caden Tolefree rushed for 119 yards and two TDs on just six carries and also made a team-high 12 tackles on defense in the win.