Week 6 High School Football Previews

In a rivalry that dates back to 1964, the Bradford and Tremper football teams have never played each other twice in the same regular season.
Until now.
The Red Devils and Trojans will meet for the 61st time overall and for the second time this season when they play a special edition of the crosstown rivalry 7 p.m. Friday at Bradford Stadium.
The rivals have met twice in the same season three times, but those extra games came in postseason play.
The teams met in Week 2 this season, a 30-13 Bradford victory at Ameche Field, and were originally not scheduled to play again, at least in the regular season. But the Southeast Conference schedule, already modified with the three Racine schools not playing this fall, had to be altered again prior to last week's games after Oak Creek had a player test positive for COVID-19.
Instead of a two-week SEC playoff, as originally scheduled, teams are playing each other for a second time, so the Bradford-Tremper rivalry came up in the cards again when the schedule deck was shuffled.
Indian Trail will also play an SEC opponent for a second time this season when the Hawks host Franklin at Jaskwhich Stadium on Friday.
In the Southern Lakes Conference, meanwhile, Central plays at Delavan-Darien and Wilmot plays at Waterford on Friday night.
Shoreland Lutheran was originally scheduled to host Whitefish Bay Dominican in a Metro Classic Conference vs. Midwest Classic Conference crossover game, but that's been cancelled. Instead, the Pacers will host Ozaukee in a non-conference game Friday night.
There is another crosstown rivalry game being played this week in addition to the Bradford-Tremper matchup, as Christian Life hosts St. Joseph in a Midwest Classic game Saturday afternoon at Jaskwhich Stadium.
Here's a closer look at the Week 6 matchups:
Tremper (0-4) at Bradford (3-1)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Bradford Stadium
Last meeting: The rivals clashed in Week 2 this season at Ameche Field, and the Red Devils won, 30-13. ... Bradford led just 6-0 at halftime on two field goals by senior Erick Villalobos, but junior Nate Barker IV punched in two short TD runs in the third quarter to open it up. ... Tremper's two TDs came in the fourth quarter via passes from senior QB Ryan McGonegle to senior WR Preston Chamberlain, who caught 13 passes for 136 yards. ... The Red Devils led in rushing yards, 143-44, but the Trojans led in passing, 225-141.
Series notes: The Trojans lead the all-time series, 35-24-1, through 60 meetings, but the Red Devils have closed the gap quickly by winning six in a row and 13 of the last 14. ... Tremper's only win during that span was a 21-14 decision in 2014. ... This is the first time the teams have met twice in the same regular season. They've met three times in the postseason, with the Red Devils winning all three (2007, 2009 and 2010).
About Bradford: The Red Devils are coming off their bye week and trail 3-0 Franklin by a half-game atop the SEC standings. ... Bradford is allowing just 14.3 points per game. In their last outing, the Red Devils pitched a 21-0 shutout of Indian Trail in Week 4. ... The Red Devils checked in at No. 8 in both the Division-1 coaches and AP Large Division state polls when they were released this week. It's the first time Bradford has cracked the AP rankings.
About Tremper: The Trojans are still seeking their first win under first-year head coach Colin Zalokar, but they've been competitive. Last week against Indian Trail at Jaskwhich Stadium, Tremper drove into the red zone down six points in the final minute, but the Hawks forced a fumble to thwart the drive. ... Chamberlain leads the SEC in receptions (37) and is tied for first in receiving yards (250). ... McGonegle ranks second in the SEC in passing yards (621).
Franklin (4-0) at Indian Trail (1-3)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Jaskwhich Stadium
Last meeting: The teams met in Week 2 at Franklin, and the Sabers emerged with a 28-6 victory. ... The Hawks trailed just 7-0 at halftime and 14-0 after three quarters, but the Sabers put it away in the fourth. ... Indian Trail hurt itself with bad punt snaps twice in the second half and didn't get on the board until senior QB Argjent Ismaili hit senior WR Raymone Jones for an 87-yard TD with just over 2 minutes left in the game.
About Indian Trail: The Hawks finally got into the win column last week with a hard-earned 26-20 victory over Tremper at Jaskwhich Stadium. ... The Hawks had scored just one TD through three games entering last week. They scored two in the first half against the Trojans, one on an INT return, and two in the fourth quarter alone.
About Franklin: A juggernaut as usual, the Sabers were ranked No. 2 in both the Division-1 coaches and AP Large Division state polls this week. ... Franklin, which has allowed just 34 points in four games, is coming off a non-conference game last week, a 21-7 win at Wauwatosa West. ... The Sabers have won 34 straight games against county opponents, a streak that dates back to 2011.
Central (2-3) at Delavan-Darien (0-5)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Delavan-Darien High School
Last meeting: The Falcons edged the Comets in Week 4 last season, 20-17, in Paddock Lake. ... Central's Michael Mulhollon, now a junior QB, had TD receptions of 28 and 65 yards.
About Central: The Falcons have certainly been exciting under first-year head coach Jared Franz, with four of their five games decided by seven points or less. They took second-ranked Burlington to the final seconds last week but fell, 56-49. ... Central has rolled on offense, averaging 35.6 points per game. But the Falcons are allowing 45.2 points per game as they learn Franz's defense. ... Central has the SLC's leading passer in Mulhollon (955 yards), fourth-leading rusher in Jakob Simmons (452 yards) and leading receiver in Jack Rose (487 yards). All three are juniors.
About Delavan-Darien: The Comets are coming off a 22-0 loss to Elkhorn last week and have been outscored 177-56 this season.
Wilmot (1-2) at Waterford (2-1)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Waterford High School
Last meeting: The Wolverines rushed for 323 yards and rolled to a 47-14 victory in Week 4 last season at Waterford. ... The Panthers, however, rebounded from that defeat and the teams shared the SLC title at 6-1.
About Wilmot: After the first two games of the season were wiped out and the third was pushed back, the Panthers have struggled to find a rhythm so far. ... They lost 37-31 to Central in Week 3, came from behind for a 30-19 victory over Delavan-Darien in Week 4 and suffered a 14-0 setback defeat at Lake Geneva Badger in Week 5.
About Waterford: The Wolverines have also dealt with COVID-19 issues this season and have not played since Oct. 9, which was Week 3. ... Waterford has defeated Elkhorn (42-41) and Delavan-Darien (41-8) and lost to Burlington (35-9). ... Under head coach Adam Bakken, Waterford has reached the WIAA Division-2 playoffs nine years in a row.
Ozaukee (3-2) at Shoreland Lutheran (2-3)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Shoreland Lutheran High School
Last meeting: According to News records, this is the teams' first meeting.
About Ozaukee: The Warriors are coming off a 28-0 Week 5 loss to Reedsville, the fourth-ranked team in Division-7. ... Ozaukee is a Division-6 team and is a member of the Big East Conference.
About Shoreland: The Pacers are coming off a 48-12 Week 5 road win over St. Thomas More in a Metro Classic Conference game at Saint Francis. ... Shoreland senior WR Konnor Hill leads the Metro Classic in catches (20) and receiving yards (346) and is tied for second in TD receptions (five). ... Shoreland was originally supposed to play Midwest Classic Conference opponent Whitefish Bay Dominican this week, but that game was cancelled.
St. Joseph (2-2) at Christian Life (3-3)
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: Jaskwhich Stadium
Last meeting: This is the teams' first meeting. It's the Lancers' first season in the Midwest Classic Conference.
About St. Joseph: The Lancers had to schedule a tough non-conference opponent last week in Watertown Luther Prep and lost, 56-0, at Central High School in Paddock Lake. ... St. Joseph also lost 35-6 to Racine Lutheran in Week 3 but has produced blowout wins over Burlington Catholic Central (35-6) in Week 1 and Living Word Lutheran (27-0) in Week 4.
About Christian Life: The Eagles are coming off a 27-6 Week 5 win at Living Word Lutheran. It was their second road game against LWL, both wins, this season due to the teams having forfeits by other opponents in Week 3. ... That forfeit, by Dominican, accounted for CLS' other win.
