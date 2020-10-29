Week 6 High School Football Previews

In a rivalry that dates back to 1964, the Bradford and Tremper football teams have never played each other twice in the same regular season.

Until now.

The Red Devils and Trojans will meet for the 61st time overall and for the second time this season when they play a special edition of the crosstown rivalry 7 p.m. Friday at Bradford Stadium.

The rivals have met twice in the same season three times, but those extra games came in postseason play.

The teams met in Week 2 this season, a 30-13 Bradford victory at Ameche Field, and were originally not scheduled to play again, at least in the regular season. But the Southeast Conference schedule, already modified with the three Racine schools not playing this fall, had to be altered again prior to last week's games after Oak Creek had a player test positive for COVID-19.

Instead of a two-week SEC playoff, as originally scheduled, teams are playing each other for a second time, so the Bradford-Tremper rivalry came up in the cards again when the schedule deck was shuffled.

Indian Trail will also play an SEC opponent for a second time this season when the Hawks host Franklin at Jaskwhich Stadium on Friday.