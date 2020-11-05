Week 7 High School Football Previews

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the final week of the high school football regular season will feature just three county teams in action.
The Week 7 slate was supposed to include another Southeast Conference crosstown rivalry game between Bradford and Indian Trail at Jaskwhich Stadium on Friday night, but the Hawks had their final two games cancelled.
That means the Red Devils will have the week off as they wait to see who they’ll play in the abbreviated WIAA playoffs that begin next week.
Tremper, meanwhile, had its second bye turn up this week on an SEC schedule that was revised earlier this season, so the Trojans’ 2020 campaign is over.
In the Southern Lakes Conference, meanwhile, Wilmot’s game against Elkhorn at Frank Bucci Field has been cancelled, as the Panthers will miss a second straight week.
And in the Midwest Classic Conference, Christian Life’s game at Burlington Catholic Central was cancelled, so the Eagles will wrap up their season without playing their final two games.
However, Central’s SLC home game against Waterford in Paddock Lake on Friday night is still on, as is Shoreland Lutheran’s Metro Classic Conference home game against Racine St. Catherine’s on Friday.
St. Joseph, meanwhile, had its scheduled game at Whitefish Bay Dominican on Friday cancelled, but the Lancers were able to replace it with a make-up game Friday night at Brookfield Academy in Midwest Classic action.
Here’s a closer look at the Week 7 games:
Waterford (2-1) at Central (3-3)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Central High School (Paddock Lake)
Last meeting: The Wolverines rolled up 340 rushing yards in a 56-7 victory in Week 5 last season at Waterford. ... Waterford has won the teams’ last nine meetings by an average of 33 points.
About Waterford: The Wolverines have not played since Oct. 9 due to COVID concerns for either them or their opponent. ... Waterford defeated Elkhorn, 42-41, in Week 1 and Delavan-Darien, 41-8, in Week 2 before a 35-9 loss to Burlington in Week 3, which was the Wolverines’ last game. ... Under coach Adam Bakken, Waterford has reached the WIAA Division-2 playoffs nine consecutive times.
About Central: The Falcons delivered their best defensive performance of the season last week at Delavan-Darien, allowing just 118 total yards in a 13-9 victory. ... Under first-year head coach Jared Franz, Central would wrap up its second winning season since 2010 with a victory. The Falcons went 5-4 in 2017. ... Junior QB Michael Mulhollon (1,047 yards) leads the SLC in passing, while junior WR Jack Rose (524 yards) leads the SLC in receiving.
Racine St. Catherine’s (2-3) at Shoreland Lutheran (2-4)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Shoreland Lutheran High School
Last meeting: The host Angels outgained the Pacers 417-56 in a 62-0 blowout victory in Week 7 last season. ... St. Catherine’s has won the teams’ last four meetings by an average of 46.8 points.
About St. Catherine’s: After winning the WIAA Division-5 state title in 2018 and reaching the state quarterfinals last year, the Angels are still dangerous but a tad down this season. They’re coming off an 18-6 loss to Racine Lutheran in a game played in Paddock Lake in Week 5 before their much-anticipated game at top-ranked Lake Country Lutheran last week was cancelled.
About Shoreland: The Pacers are coming off a 20-13 non-conference home loss to Ozaukee last week. ... Shoreland is 2-3 in Metro Classic Conference play, with wins over Saint Francis at St. Thomas More and losses to Greendale Martin Luther, University School and Lake Country Lutheran.
St. Joseph (2-2) at Brookfield Academy (3-1)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Brookfield Academy High School
Last meeting: The teams last faced each other in 2011 in postseason play, with the host Lancers winning a first-round matchup, 42-21. St. Joseph moved from the Metro Classic to the Midwest Classic Conference this offseason. ... The teams were supposed to play each other in Week 2, but that game was postponed. It was allowed to be made up this week because each team’s originally scheduled Week 7 games were cancelled.
About St. Joseph: The Lancers are coming off a 56-0 non-conference loss to Watertown Luther Prep in Week 5. Their Week 6 game against Christian Life was cancelled. ... St. Joseph is 2-1 in Midwest Classic play, with wins over Burlington Catholic Central and Living Word Lutheran and a loss to Racine Lutheran.
About Brookfield Academy: The Blue Knights are coming off a 42-14 Midwest Classic home loss to Racine Lutheran last week. ... Brookfield Academy has conference victories over Whitefish Bay Dominican and Christian Life and a non-conference win over Fall River/Rio.
Rankings note
Bradford moved up one spot, from No. 8 to No. 7, in this week’s Division-1 state coaches poll and up two spots, from No. 8 to No. 6, in this week’s AP Large Division state poll.
Muskego and Franklin remained one-two in both.
