Week 7 High School Football Previews

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the final week of the high school football regular season will feature just three county teams in action.

The Week 7 slate was supposed to include another Southeast Conference crosstown rivalry game between Bradford and Indian Trail at Jaskwhich Stadium on Friday night, but the Hawks had their final two games cancelled.

That means the Red Devils will have the week off as they wait to see who they’ll play in the abbreviated WIAA playoffs that begin next week.

Tremper, meanwhile, had its second bye turn up this week on an SEC schedule that was revised earlier this season, so the Trojans’ 2020 campaign is over.

In the Southern Lakes Conference, meanwhile, Wilmot’s game against Elkhorn at Frank Bucci Field has been cancelled, as the Panthers will miss a second straight week.

And in the Midwest Classic Conference, Christian Life’s game at Burlington Catholic Central was cancelled, so the Eagles will wrap up their season without playing their final two games.

However, Central’s SLC home game against Waterford in Paddock Lake on Friday night is still on, as is Shoreland Lutheran’s Metro Classic Conference home game against Racine St. Catherine’s on Friday.