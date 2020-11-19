Week 9 High School Football Previews

The 2020 county high school football season, one unlike any other, wraps up with two more games Friday night.
St. Joseph will play Racine Lutheran in a WIAA Division-5 Level 2 matchup for a pod championship at Central High School in Paddock Lake.
At Frank Bucci Field in Wilmot, meanwhile, Southern Lakes Conference foes Wilmot and Union Grove will square off in what can be considered a make up for a game that was postponed earlier this season.
Shoreland Lutheran and Burlington Catholic Central were also supposed to play at the Topper Bowl in Burlington, but that game was cancelled because Catholic Central has too many players in quarantine for COVID-19 protocol.
Here's a brief look at the two remaining games:
St. Joseph (3-3) at Racine Lutheran (7-1)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Central High School (Paddock Lake)
Last meeting: The teams squared off in a Midwest Classic Conference game in Week 3 at Central, and the Crusaders cruised to a 35-6 victory. Racine Lutheran limited St. Joseph to 143 total yards, and the Lancers didn't get on the board until there were 4 seconds left in the game.
Support Local Journalism
About St. Joseph: The Lancers, seeded second in their Division-5 pod, are coming off a 49-7 Level 1 victory over third-seeded Christian Life. ... St. Joseph rushed for 255 yards against CLS and junior QB Jacob Ashmus also passed for 181 yards and two TDs. ... It was St. Joseph's first postseason win since a first-round victory in 2016.
About Racine Lutheran: The Crusaders, seeded first in their Division-5 pod, won by forfeit over fourth-seeded Dodgeland in Level 1. ... Racine Lutheran was ranked No. 7 in the Division-6 state coaches poll going into the playoffs. ... Junior Camdin Jansen has passed for 1,043 yards and 12 TDs, junior Isaiah Folsom has rushed for 664 yards and nine TDs and senior Nolan Kraus has rushed for 658 yards and nine scores.
FYI: The winner will claim the pod championship.
Union Grove (4-0) at Wilmot (1-2)
When: 6 p.m. Friday
Where: Frank Bucci Field (Wilmot)
Last meeting: The Panthers outlasted the Broncos for a 42-27 victory in Week 6 last season at Union Grove. The game was tied 14-14 at halftime, but Wilmot outscored Union Grove 28-13 in the second half.
About Union Grove: The Broncos had the best record in the Southern Lakes Conference during the regular season and were ranked No. 3 in the latest Division-2 state coaches poll going into the playoffs, but they were forced to opt out of Level 1 and couldn't compete for a pod championship. ... Union Grove last played Oct. 30 in Week 6, notching an impressive 28-14 victory over eighth-ranked Burlington. ... Senior Nash Wolf has passed for 413 yards and five TDs and senior Nick Williams has rushed for 696 yards and 11 scores.
About Wilmot: The Panthers had to opt out of the Level 1 playoffs and have not played since Oct. 23, a 14-0 loss at Lake Geneva Badger in Week 5. ... Wilmot's victory came via a 30-19 defeat of Delevan-Darien in Week 4, the only game the Panthers have played at Frank Bucci Field this season until Friday. ... Senior LB Caden Mulhollon was named a finalist this week for the John Anderson Award, given annually to the top senior linebacker in the state as part of the WSN Senior Football Awards.
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
Shore FB 1
Shore FB 2
Shore FB 3
Shore FB 4
Shore FB 5
Shore FB 6
Cent-Wilm FB 1
Cent-Wilm FB 2
Cent-Wilm FB 4
Cent-Wilm FB 3
Cent-Wilm FB 5
Cent-Wilm FB 6
Cent-Wilm FB 7
Cent-Wilm FB 8
Cent-Wilm FB 9
Cent-Wilm FB 10
Cent-Wilm FB 11
Cent-Wilm FB 12
Cent-Wilm FB 13
Cent-Wilm FB 14
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!