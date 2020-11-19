Week 9 High School Football Previews

The 2020 county high school football season, one unlike any other, wraps up with two more games Friday night.

St. Joseph will play Racine Lutheran in a WIAA Division-5 Level 2 matchup for a pod championship at Central High School in Paddock Lake.

At Frank Bucci Field in Wilmot, meanwhile, Southern Lakes Conference foes Wilmot and Union Grove will square off in what can be considered a make up for a game that was postponed earlier this season.

Shoreland Lutheran and Burlington Catholic Central were also supposed to play at the Topper Bowl in Burlington, but that game was cancelled because Catholic Central has too many players in quarantine for COVID-19 protocol.

Here's a brief look at the two remaining games:

St. Joseph (3-3) at Racine Lutheran (7-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Central High School (Paddock Lake)

Last meeting: The teams squared off in a Midwest Classic Conference game in Week 3 at Central, and the Crusaders cruised to a 35-6 victory. Racine Lutheran limited St. Joseph to 143 total yards, and the Lancers didn't get on the board until there were 4 seconds left in the game.

