Werwie low pro in Women's State Open
Werwie low pro in Women's State Open

Carly Werwie still has it.

The former Bradford girls golf standout and current Loyola University of Chicago women's golf coach broke out the clubs this week to compete in the Wisconsin State Women's Open on Tuesday and Wednesday at The Legend at Brandybrook in Wales, and it was a successful endeavor.

Werwie fired a two-round total of 6-over-par 152 (73-79) to finish alone in fifth place. She was also the low professional among seven pros in the field.

"Felt great to be back out competing @WisconsinPGA State Women's Open! Played in the final group today and finished as low professional!" Werwie tweeted.

In Tuesday's first round, Werwie carded four birdies and four bogeys for an even-par 73 and entered the final round just two shots off the lead, tied for second. She dropped back a bit Wednesday, though, and finished six shots back of Hartland amateur Emily Lauterbach, who won with an even-par 146.

Werwie won two WIAA Division-1 state titles during her stellar career with the Red Devils and went on to be a four-year letterwinner at the University of Wisconsin.

She spent three seasons playing professionally on the LPGA Symetra Tour, then became an assistant pro at Racine Country Club and an assistant coach for the Carthage women's team for three years.

In the summer of 2018, Werwie was named the head women's golf coach at NCAA Division I Loyola of Chicago.

