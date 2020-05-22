Who We'd Be Watching: Abby Giese

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will run throughout the rest of spring. Email suggestions to mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.

Abby Giese, Indian Trail, Senior

Sports: Track and field (200-meter dash, 400 dash, 800, relays); swimming.

Biggest accomplishment: “My biggest accomplishment in sports would be placing ninth at the WIAA State Championship Meet last year in the 800-meter relay and setting a school record in that event.”

Will miss most this spring: “I miss the chemistry that our track team has. Everyone gets along well and pushes each other to be the best athletes that we can be. I will also miss competing for my last high school season. I’ll miss the excitement of seeing a new PR after running a hard race.”

Positives to take away: “From this experience, I can take away the importance of dedication and discipline. It is hard to push yourself to practice when there is no definite schedule or competitions, but pushing yourself to work hard despite this obstacle will pay off both physically and in work ethic.”