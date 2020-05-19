Who We'd Be Watching: Abby Wierzbicki

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will run throughout the rest of spring. Email suggestions to mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.
Abby Wierzbicki, Indian Trail, Senior
Sport: Softball (second base).
Biggest accomplishment: “My biggest accomplishment in softball has been working very hard in the offseason, which has allowed me to be able to play as a starter on the varsity team since freshman year.”
Will miss most this spring: “I will definitely miss my team and the unforgettable friendships I have formed with them. We always looked forward to crosstown rival games with Bradford and Tremper. I’ll miss the practices and bus rides leading up the big games the most.”
Positives to take away: “I always am super busy with school, work and my sports, so this time in quarantine has allowed me to take a break from my busy schedule and focus on getting better and spending time with my family.”
Coach/teacher influence: “I am very thankful for each one of my coaches who have helped me grow over time to the player I am today. I am forever thankful for my first-ever coach, Coach Jennifer Masi, who saw a spark in me and pushed me to start playing competitively. If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t be who I am today, and I can never thank her enough for believing in me when I didn’t believe in myself.”
Advice for youngsters: “The best advice I can give to younger athletes is play with your whole heart and play every game like it is your last. Never take games and practices for granted, because time flies by, and I wish I was out on the field right now.”
Future plans: “Next year I will be attending Carthage College to play softball, while majoring in nursing and minoring in Spanish. I am super excited to be able to play the sport I love for another four years as a Lady Red!”
FYI: Wierzbicki was named second-team All-Southeast Conference for softball last season.
