Who We'd Be Watching: Abby Wierzbicki

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will run throughout the rest of spring. Email suggestions to mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.

Abby Wierzbicki, Indian Trail, Senior

Sport: Softball (second base).

Biggest accomplishment: “My biggest accomplishment in softball has been working very hard in the offseason, which has allowed me to be able to play as a starter on the varsity team since freshman year.”

Will miss most this spring: “I will definitely miss my team and the unforgettable friendships I have formed with them. We always looked forward to crosstown rival games with Bradford and Tremper. I’ll miss the practices and bus rides leading up the big games the most.”

Positives to take away: “I always am super busy with school, work and my sports, so this time in quarantine has allowed me to take a break from my busy schedule and focus on getting better and spending time with my family.”