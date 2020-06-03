Who We'd Be Watching: Anastasia Doyle-Bruce

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Anastasia Doyle-Bruce, Central, Senior

Sport: Girls soccer (defender).

Biggest accomplishment: “The biggest moment in my soccer career was when I was nominated to be team captain. This opportunity allowed me to help my team get in shape over the winter. While we never got to have a season, many girls trained hard over the winter and still made many fun memories.”

Will miss most this spring: “I will miss the sport itself, along with all of the wonderful girls on the team. The best parts of the game are when the team works together perfectly and moves the ball across the field. Not being able to practice and get better as a team is something that I will miss dearly.”

Positives to take away: “A positive that has come out of this situation is everyone is forced to really appreciate life before our schools shut down. All of the little things that stressed us out or made our day are suddenly not so little anymore. Those minute details are missed by everyone. I believe that after this passes, people will appreciate their lives a little more.”