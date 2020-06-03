Who We'd Be Watching: Anastasia Doyle-Bruce

Anastasia Doyle-Bruce, Central, Senior
Sport: Girls soccer (defender).
Biggest accomplishment: “The biggest moment in my soccer career was when I was nominated to be team captain. This opportunity allowed me to help my team get in shape over the winter. While we never got to have a season, many girls trained hard over the winter and still made many fun memories.”
Will miss most this spring: “I will miss the sport itself, along with all of the wonderful girls on the team. The best parts of the game are when the team works together perfectly and moves the ball across the field. Not being able to practice and get better as a team is something that I will miss dearly.”
Positives to take away: “A positive that has come out of this situation is everyone is forced to really appreciate life before our schools shut down. All of the little things that stressed us out or made our day are suddenly not so little anymore. Those minute details are missed by everyone. I believe that after this passes, people will appreciate their lives a little more.”
Coach/teacher influence: “My coaches Lou Totera and Matt Eggert were very influential in my success as a soccer player. They always pushed the team to do our very best in practice and games. Vlatko Minic and Jonathan Kao also helped me significantly in further improving my skills in high school, and I will always appreciate the things they taught me.”
Advice for youngsters: “I would say that hard work and perseverance will get you to where you want to be. Soccer is a sport that requires both mental focus and physical fitness. Learning the sport may be difficult, but the friendships and wonderful memories made make it all worth it.”
Future plans: “I will be attending Coastal Carolina University this fall, and I plan on majoring in marine science. Soccer has been a part of my life since the first grade, and I don’t plan on letting it go. I will join an intramural soccer team just to have fun and keep making memories.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!