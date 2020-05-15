Who We'd Be Watching: Andrea Palmen

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will run throughout the rest of spring. Email suggestions to mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.
Andrea Palmen, Racine Prairie, Senior
Sports: Girls soccer (four-year varsity starting defender); girls basketball (four-year varsity point guard); girls tennis (three-year varsity player).
Biggest accomplishment: “Making it to sectionals twice with my basketball team and to the state doubles tournament in tennis were very exciting, but my biggest accomplishment was winning the 2019 WIAA Division 4 State Soccer Tournament. Being able to be part of such a fun, hardworking team and finish the season together as state champs was one of the best experiences of my high school career.”
Will miss most this spring: “I will miss the great team chemistry and getting to play with my teammates one last time and have the opportunity to defend our state title. Whether it’s blasting music on the bus or tie-dying together after practice, I will miss the great group of girls that have become my friends on and off the field.”
Positives to take away: “This situation has really made me appreciate all of my athletic experiences and teammates throughout high school. I think this has also made me mentally tougher, as I’ve had to push myself to continue working and training on my own without a coach or teammates. We all look forward to getting back together once it’s safe to do so.”
Coach/teacher influence: “I have been inspired by all of my coaches throughout high school. For tennis, Coach Nich Schafer and Coach Todd Anderson pushed me to become a better athlete mentally, along with improving my skills, which helped me get to state. In basketball, Coaches Alan Mills, Heather Bahillo and Carrie Vanko all challenged me to improve my skills and leadership as a point guard, so now I’m prepared to play at the college level. For soccer, all three of my coaches, Corey Oakland, John Salazar and Zach Nacev, took a basketball player and pushed me to become a soccer player. They were understanding of my spring AAU basketball schedule, which helped me to be able to play two sports I love in the spring season.”
Advice for youngsters: “With more specialization occurring in sports, I would tell any young athletes to take advantage of their ability to play more than one sport. In my experience, I’ve become a better athlete from being involved in all three sports. I would tell them to always work hard and be coachable. Enjoy every experience, because you never know when it will be your last.”
Future plans: “I will be attending Macalester College in St. Paul, Minn., this fall, where I will be playing on the varsity women’s basketball team. I am undecided on my major but interested in pursuing English, communications or psychology.”
FYI: Palmen is a Kenosha resident. She has a 4.0 grade-point average and is a cum laude recipient.
