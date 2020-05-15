Who We'd Be Watching: Andrea Palmen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will run throughout the rest of spring. Email suggestions to mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.

Andrea Palmen, Racine Prairie, Senior

Sports: Girls soccer (four-year varsity starting defender); girls basketball (four-year varsity point guard); girls tennis (three-year varsity player).

Biggest accomplishment: “Making it to sectionals twice with my basketball team and to the state doubles tournament in tennis were very exciting, but my biggest accomplishment was winning the 2019 WIAA Division 4 State Soccer Tournament. Being able to be part of such a fun, hardworking team and finish the season together as state champs was one of the best experiences of my high school career.”

Will miss most this spring: “I will miss the great team chemistry and getting to play with my teammates one last time and have the opportunity to defend our state title. Whether it’s blasting music on the bus or tie-dying together after practice, I will miss the great group of girls that have become my friends on and off the field.”