Who We'd Be Watching: Andrew Stich

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will run throughout the rest of spring. Email suggestions to mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.
Andrew Stich, Tremper, Junior
Sports: Lacrosse (defense and LSM), archery, cross country.
Biggest accomplishment: “My biggest accomplishment while playing lacrosse was in my freshman year when I received honorable mention All-Conference and Defensive Player of the Year for our team. I received honorable mention All-Conference my sophomore year as well.”
Will miss most this spring: “What I miss most is game day. Every play is a competition, and it is fun to take what you have gone over in practice and go all-out. I also miss the team atmosphere and being with my teammates.”
Positives to take away: “One positive thing coming out of this is we can all take the time to focus on what we need to work on as a player and really dial in on our skills so we can be our best for next season.”
Coach/teacher influence: “My freshman year lacrosse coach Connor Nelson. He challenged me and helped me adjust to high school lacrosse. After my freshman year, I was put in a leadership role on the team, and he helped give me advice on how to play that role. Also, he has continued to help me reach my goal of playing lacrosse in college.”
Advice for youngsters: “Don’t give up. If you find a challenge, don’t let it stop you. Put in the work, and if you work hard you will overcome that challenge.
Future plans: “In the future, I want to play lacrosse in college. I have been looking into schools but am not sure where I want to go. I am planning on going for business or something in the science field.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!