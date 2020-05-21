Who We'd Be Watching: Andrew Stich

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will run throughout the rest of spring. Email suggestions to mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.

Andrew Stich, Tremper, Junior

Sports: Lacrosse (defense and LSM), archery, cross country.

Biggest accomplishment: “My biggest accomplishment while playing lacrosse was in my freshman year when I received honorable mention All-Conference and Defensive Player of the Year for our team. I received honorable mention All-Conference my sophomore year as well.”

Will miss most this spring: “What I miss most is game day. Every play is a competition, and it is fun to take what you have gone over in practice and go all-out. I also miss the team atmosphere and being with my teammates.”

Positives to take away: “One positive thing coming out of this is we can all take the time to focus on what we need to work on as a player and really dial in on our skills so we can be our best for next season.”