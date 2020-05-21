Who We'd Be Watching: Austin Eifert

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will run throughout the rest of spring. Email suggestions to mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.
Austin Eifert, Christian Life, Senior
Sports: Baseball (first base/third base), football (quarterback), boys basketball (guard).
Biggest accomplishment: “My biggest accomplishment in sports is signing my letter of intent to play basketball for Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) University. It has been a dream of mine to play basketball at the collegiate level, and I’m extremely thrilled for the opportunity.”
Will miss most this spring: “The thing I will miss most about baseball is the teammates that I have created such special bonds with. I did not know what to expect coming into the program my first year, but I was able to really connect with them and they have made the seasons truly special for me. They have been extremely supportive and good friends.”
Positives to take away: “A positive that I have taken away from this situation is to show more gratitude for what I have. At first I was very upset and negative toward everything, but this experience has taught me how we are not guaranteed things that we sometimes take for granted, such as sports, and that we should be grateful for what we do have.”
Coach/teacher influence: “I have had several great coaches through the years, but there are a few coaches that stand out and have really inspired me. Matt DuChemin was my head coach for my little league and travel baseball teams. His passion inspired my love of sports and has taught me how to handle both wins and losses. He taught me how to play the game of baseball the right way and turned me into the player that I am today. Another coach that I will never forget is coach Guytano Martino, or “Coach T” as we called him. When our football program missed a few seasons because we didn’t have enough players, he stayed with us and taught me perseverance when times are tough. He saw the potential in me that I did not know I had and taught me how hard work and discipline lead to good things. A final coach that really stood out to me was Sean Smith. He was the head coach of my varsity basketball team my junior year. He really connected with me on a personal level and pushed me to my limits to make me a better player. He taught me lessons in basketball and lessons for later in life.”
Advice for youngsters: “I would tell the people who look up to me that perseverance and hard work do not go unnoticed. The things that you want in life are not always given to you. I would also tell them to be a good teammate. This means putting your teammates first so the team as a whole can thrive.”
Future plans: “I will be playing basketball and studying sports management at Olivet Nazarene University in the fall. Through this major, I am hoping to become an athletic director.”
FYI: Eifert was named second-team All-Midwest Classic Conference for boys basketball this season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!