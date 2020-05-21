Who We'd Be Watching: Austin Eifert

Coach/teacher influence: “I have had several great coaches through the years, but there are a few coaches that stand out and have really inspired me. Matt DuChemin was my head coach for my little league and travel baseball teams. His passion inspired my love of sports and has taught me how to handle both wins and losses. He taught me how to play the game of baseball the right way and turned me into the player that I am today. Another coach that I will never forget is coach Guytano Martino, or “Coach T” as we called him. When our football program missed a few seasons because we didn’t have enough players, he stayed with us and taught me perseverance when times are tough. He saw the potential in me that I did not know I had and taught me how hard work and discipline lead to good things. A final coach that really stood out to me was Sean Smith. He was the head coach of my varsity basketball team my junior year. He really connected with me on a personal level and pushed me to my limits to make me a better player. He taught me lessons in basketball and lessons for later in life.”