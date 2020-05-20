Who We'd Be Watching: Brooke Clements

Coach/teacher influence: “All of the coaches that I have had the opportunity to work with throughout my athletic experience have inspired me in many different ways. In volleyball, Coach Ashley Pecha has really pushed me to become a great setter and leader for my team by pushing me to make tough decisions and always teaching me to be proactive. In basketball, Coach Lynell Collins has pushed me to improve my basketball skills throughout the season and has helped me gain confidence in the sport that I am least confident in in order to lead my team and become a better person and player. In high school soccer, Todd Hardy supports me on and off of the field. Throughout the hectic school year, he always makes time to check in with me and make sure that I am not overwhelmed with all of my busy activities. He plays an important part in keeping me grounded in order to perform to the best of my abilities in all my activities. In my early soccer years, Jeff Reget helped me build the foundation for my love of soccer. He built up my confidence as a player and gave me the tools to become the elite player that I strive to be.”