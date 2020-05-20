Who We'd Be Watching: Brooke Clements

Brooke Clements, Tremper, Junior
Sports: Girls soccer (three-year varsity starting forward and captain), girls basketball (three-year varsity starting forward and captain) and girls volleyball (three-year varsity starting setter and captain).
Biggest accomplishment: “Making it to sectionals two years in a row with the Tremper soccer team was an amazing experience for me and my team, and this year we had our sights set on qualifying for the State Tournament. Making it to the State Cup finals with my club soccer team last fall was very rewarding, and it felt unbelievable to finally see our hard work pay off. Individually, I made first-team All-Conference (Southeast) for soccer as a sophomore, second-team All-County in basketball as a junior and honorable mention All-Conference for volleyball as a junior.”
Will miss most this spring: “I miss being with the team almost every day out on Ameche (Field) working hard, having fun and enjoying the sport that I am so passionate about with the people that make it the best. Whether it is pasta parties at our houses after practice or running laps around the field, I miss spending time with all of my amazing teammates.”
Positives to take away: “This unique situation has made me learn that you cannot take any moment for granted. Whether it is celebrating with my team after a goal, or comforting my teammates after a loss, I will make sure to take a moment and appreciate what I am able to do and be grateful for the amazing opportunities I’ve had. I have also learned that in order to reach excellence, you need to have self accountability. Now that I have to be in charge of my own training, I am learning how hard I need to push myself to reach my goals.”
Coach/teacher influence: “All of the coaches that I have had the opportunity to work with throughout my athletic experience have inspired me in many different ways. In volleyball, Coach Ashley Pecha has really pushed me to become a great setter and leader for my team by pushing me to make tough decisions and always teaching me to be proactive. In basketball, Coach Lynell Collins has pushed me to improve my basketball skills throughout the season and has helped me gain confidence in the sport that I am least confident in in order to lead my team and become a better person and player. In high school soccer, Todd Hardy supports me on and off of the field. Throughout the hectic school year, he always makes time to check in with me and make sure that I am not overwhelmed with all of my busy activities. He plays an important part in keeping me grounded in order to perform to the best of my abilities in all my activities. In my early soccer years, Jeff Reget helped me build the foundation for my love of soccer. He built up my confidence as a player and gave me the tools to become the elite player that I strive to be.”
Advice for youngsters: “Don’t ever take any moment with the people you love or doing what you love for granted. Take it all in, live in the moment and always give 100 percent no matter what. Leave it all out on the field and never walk away thinking you could have done more.”
Future plans: “I look forward to my senior year in sports at Tremper next year. I will be playing for all the seniors that couldn’t play this year. I am currently undecided as to where I want to go to college, but I would like to further my soccer career at the collegiate level and hope to study physical therapy or athletic training.”
FYI: Clements is also a member of the Tremper Golden Strings, Honor Society, Student Government, FBLA and Renaissance Club.
