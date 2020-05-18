Who We'd Be Watching: Caleb Stinespring

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will run throughout the rest of spring. Email suggestions to mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.

Caleb Stinespring, Christian Life, Junior

Sports: Boys golf (No. 1 singles), boys soccer (defender), boys basketball (forward).

Biggest accomplishment: “My freshman year, I had the privilege of being a part of my school’s first-ever regional team win in golf. We weren’t expected to win, so the victory was pretty awesome. As a sophomore, I was the number one individual qualifier going into sectionals and received the All-State Academic Coaches Award.”

Will miss most this spring: “I will miss the competition of playing other schools and the friendships made on the golf course this season. It was my goal to make it to state this year, but I am thankful that as a junior, I will hopefully have a chance to compete next year.”