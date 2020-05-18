Who We'd Be Watching: Caleb Stinespring

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will run throughout the rest of spring. Email suggestions to mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.
Caleb Stinespring, Christian Life, Junior
Sports: Boys golf (No. 1 singles), boys soccer (defender), boys basketball (forward).
Biggest accomplishment: “My freshman year, I had the privilege of being a part of my school’s first-ever regional team win in golf. We weren’t expected to win, so the victory was pretty awesome. As a sophomore, I was the number one individual qualifier going into sectionals and received the All-State Academic Coaches Award.”
Will miss most this spring: “I will miss the competition of playing other schools and the friendships made on the golf course this season. It was my goal to make it to state this year, but I am thankful that as a junior, I will hopefully have a chance to compete next year.”
Positives to take away: “One positive that can be taken from this situation is that it gives people more time to consider their values (and) what is important to them. I value my family, my friends and my relationship with God. Another positive is that my favorite sport just happens to rock the whole social distancing thing.”
Coach/teacher influence: “I have admired the coaches at CLS for their integrity and their values. They consistently lead by example by showing what it means to be an athlete and excel in life.”
Advice for youngsters: “Always play with passion and integrity.”
Future plans: “I plan to compete in golf at the college level. I would love to attend a college that challenges me academically and athletically.”
FYI: As a junior, Stinespring tied for 11th in a WIAA Division-3 boys golf sectional.
