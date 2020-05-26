Who We'd Be Watching; Cameron Huss

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will run throughout the rest of spring. Email suggestions to mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.
Cameron Huss, Tremper, Senior
Sports: Boys golf, boys basketball.
Biggest accomplishment: “My biggest accomplishment in golf was finishing top-10 at the Wisconsin State Amateur last summer and also qualifying to play in the National Junior PGA Championship last summer in Connecticut. My favorite moment in sports was in basketball when our team won the regional final after being down by 25-plus points in the second half, and then we won the sectional semifinal in overtime before our season got cut short. Our playoff run this year is something that I will never forget.”
Will miss most this spring: “The thing I will miss the most about missing my senior year of high school golf is the competition against a lot of my friends from all over the state, and also having the chance to play for a state championship.”
Positives to take away: “A positive I have taken away from this situation is that I have a new level of appreciation for sports in general, because I have realized now how quickly it can all be taken away.”
Coach/teacher influence: “All the coaches I had in golf and basketball inspired me because they all pushed me to get better, and they pushed our team to become better every day.”
Advice to youngsters: “My advice to younger kids who aspire to be successful in any high school sport would be to learn from your mistakes. I learned more about myself when our team lost or when I played poorly on the golf course than when I played well or we won basketball games.”
Future plans: “I will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison to play golf. I am undecided on a major but am leaning toward a career in business. I am also interested in becoming a teacher and coaching high school sports someday.”
FYI: As a junior last spring, Huss finished fifth in the WIAA Division-1 State Boys Golf Meet at University Ridge in Verona — which will be his home course in college — with a 2-over-par total of 146 (75-71) over two rounds. Huss was also named the Holy Rosary Sports Night Male Athlete of the Year for 2020.
