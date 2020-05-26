Who We'd Be Watching; Cameron Huss

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will run throughout the rest of spring. Email suggestions to mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.

Cameron Huss, Tremper, Senior

Sports: Boys golf, boys basketball.

Biggest accomplishment: “My biggest accomplishment in golf was finishing top-10 at the Wisconsin State Amateur last summer and also qualifying to play in the National Junior PGA Championship last summer in Connecticut. My favorite moment in sports was in basketball when our team won the regional final after being down by 25-plus points in the second half, and then we won the sectional semifinal in overtime before our season got cut short. Our playoff run this year is something that I will never forget.”

Will miss most this spring: “The thing I will miss the most about missing my senior year of high school golf is the competition against a lot of my friends from all over the state, and also having the chance to play for a state championship.”